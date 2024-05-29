Keeping our swords sharpened is something we do together. To help some of the writers here and thank you for sticking with me, I offer you my gratitude - and data.

Share

As soon as I learned how to do it, I started comping more and more subscriptions.

Figure. I started regularly writing in October of 2022. Since about December of 2023, I have hovered around 100 paid subscribers per month. The three tallest purple spikes occurred as I gave away free paid subscriptions. Purple = Comp; Green = Paid.

Hardly anyone asks me for a free paid subscription, but maybe a lot more people need it. So I prayed about it and am expanding my faith, Now everything is free. And you can still support me but not because I am hiding anything from you ❤️

I note that there are still trolls who make inappropriate comments, and try to push my buttons. I will continue to block profiles that bother me.

Share The Rebel Patient™

Look What God Did!

Thank you, because by tonight or tomorrow morning, I will have 100,000 views this month!

I am so grateful that the more I write, the more people read what I write :)! Thank you!

I opened my account in February of 2022 but hardly used it until October, 2022. The only thing that I changed this month was to write 3-4 times a day, instead of the usual once a day.

I digress to discuss the large August 2023 spike in views. It reminds us to be human.

Karen Kingston

The above bump in August 2023 was when Karen was missing, probably having mostly to do with the climax of finding her as everyone including Stew Peters became so concerned he tweeted one of my articles.

Initially, nobody else on Substack tried to help find her but me, and that happened after I reached out to her brother

. I enlisted the help of several women but it was Carolina at

who helped file the official police report by speaking directly to the hotel, police, and Mexican authorities. We only did what anyone would want done for them.

As official family spokesperson geared to protect the family from hateful comments here on Substack, I provided frequent updates and had never done anything like that before. On Substack, there was a lot of love shown during those times, but the evil was always palpable and the unexpected backlash could be quite bitter and brutal. Everyone was elated when God answered our prayers by having Karen reach out.

Do you remember those times and those days? We were continually in prayer and supplication. And we have learned not to have any fear, for God is with us and there's nothing anyone can do to separate us from Him.

Since November of 2022, see the number of comped versus paid subscriptions; I added a bunch more last night and am happy to comp you if you'd like:

As a writer, you can see these headings that highlight such things as 5-star subscribers who open every email:

You can click on each account and see how many email newsletters they have received, opened, or kicked out. Just click twice on any name.

And by clicking on the orange button ⬆️, you can comp or delete a subscription.

Of course, people can unsubscribe any time, by clicking on the “Unsubscribe” button at the bottom of any email newsletter.

Since February 2022, these are the view sources:

… and as time progresses, I look forward to continuing to serve you!

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I want to be bold. I want to stand up for my faith and trust in God, and as much as possible, not rely on man.

After all, Christ was homeless, wandered, and had no place to call home. How blessed we are to have all that we need!

Because I learn by researching and writing, Substack has been a big blessing to my mind and soul. I hope that by viewing my data, you can view your own.

And because I am spiritual, I love putting the news into a perspective that is aligned with the inspiration of God's Word. Thank you for being here to sharpen my sword and share this day.

I thank you for allowing me to share, and especially to be transparent with you. I appreciate your continued support.

Continue to stand on the solid foundation, Christ the Rock!