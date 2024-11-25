12-Week Old Newborn Dies after Shots
PRAY FOR OUR BABIES 🙌 TO BE FREED OF CHILDHOOD VACCINES!
WARNING: Disturbing content.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/reformpharmanow/status/1857491352595976361?s=46
The Video
The Thread
Link: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-peoples-study/vaccines-can-do-kill-children/
LET US PRAY
Holy King of Kings,
You have given us so much. Thank you for Your forgiveness, light and love!
We lift up the babies and children of America, and ask their Angels to protect them from harm. May the healing power of Your Holy Spirit go into their bodies and heal them from vaccine harm, we pray 🙌
In the Name of
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why are women still having their babies in the hospitals? Giving birth is a natural and naturally biological process. Millions of years of evolution and women still cannot get that their bodies were made for t this event of giving birth. But the food pollution, the air, chemtrails, fear mongering, women's lib (women's fib) all of the above we deal with bombardment of them against us every day because they are at war with the individual man and woman . Each on of us has unique set of 46 chromosomes never existed before and will never exist again. The medical industry is set up by eugenicists like Rockefeller along with others one would never expect to be a murderer, whose aim is to kill and keep the majority population low. or non-existent. The "they" consider us the useless eaters. G.I.U.R.E.H. on yt for more info as to who truly is ruling this world. Poor baby only had one chance to live.
We need MEDICAL TRUTH. Why do these doctors and nurses still inject these toxins into a small human with no immune system or the purest immune system EVER that God created. Why one day one inject for sexually transmitted disease and IV drug users?? Its crazy how sick our children are becoming today!! Especially when SCHOOLS require kids immunization records. Every parent shold say their child is allergic to eggs or baby fetus's that are in injections. HORRIBLE!!!