WARNING: Disturbing content.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/reformpharmanow/status/1857491352595976361?s=46

The Video

The Thread

Link: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-peoples-study/vaccines-can-do-kill-children/

LET US PRAY

Holy King of Kings,

You have given us so much. Thank you for Your forgiveness, light and love!

We lift up the babies and children of America, and ask their Angels to protect them from harm. May the healing power of Your Holy Spirit go into their bodies and heal them from vaccine harm, we pray 🙌

In the Name of

Leave a comment