17-year Old Chinese Badminton Player Zhang Zhijie Dies After He Collapsed at a Badminton Match in Indonesia
WARNING: Graphic video.
BREAKING: At just age 17 years, Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie collapsed on the court during a tournament in Indonesia.
He later died of cardiac arrest.
What did you find as a glaring “miss” on this video?
No one touched him. No one did CPR or respirations! They just stood there! After someone finally got up, helpers took their time… and no one ever put in an IV!
I am so sorry that he wasn't aggressively treated. It's sad!
Let Us Pray
We thank You, Father God, that Zhang Zhijie’s soul has met You and is now free from the world and its problems, We pray for his parents to become aware of vax injuries and work to stop others from taking it. God bless them, Lord, and may they come to know You and all Your Glory! In the Name of Jesus. Amen!
