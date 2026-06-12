The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

Thanks for putting this list together. Not much use for incentives like 5,000 year fishing licenses when you've only got a short time to live because you took a death shot.

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2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
15mEdited

They targeted Native American reservations all across the country with tons of money ($400 - $1,000) for every shot. Many have died. I think they did it because Native Americans are sovereign entities within the US, require substantial government subsidies, and have alot of natural resources.

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