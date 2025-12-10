The Tenth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical School violated the First Amendment rights of students and staff with religious objections to the Covid jab. And the Thomas More Society secured a religious win for everyone.

The medical students left medical school, hopefully to pursue alternative medicine;).

Source: https://x.com/syntr0py/status/1995626220915212319?s=46

Far-Reaching Consequences

Link: HERE. https://x.com/marybowdenmd/status/1997733024935686310?s=46

WHAT I REALLY THINK

How many people just went along with it and got jabbed… through fear. And coersion. Coersion built on fear, which is exactly why we need to define ourselves today, and stick to our guns.

Keep noticing the difference between us and them.

How can doctors keep jabbing people, even now? How can they defend jabbing newborns with Hepatitis B?

Here’s the President of the American College of Physicians (ACP) who also influences the American College of Physicians, Internal Medicine (ACPIM):

Here’s a conversation:

Here is the incentivized care Dr. Neides refers to, one that pays doctors not only to vaccinate their patients, but to vaccinate their entire clinic — or boot out/abandon the patient to get 100% compliance.

P.S., If you see a profile that has a mouse icon next to it 🐭, it is said that these are fake accounts that are controlled opposition, i.e., operatives.

I believe they wanted to kill all the doctors, nurses, and first reponders — first.

Students and staff at a medical school who were denied religious exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine have reached a settlement exceeding $10 million, ending several years of litigation. In a statement published Monday, attorneys announced that the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine agreed to pay more than $10.3 million to 18 plaintiffs who unsuccessfully sought religious exemptions to the institution’s policy requiring students and staff to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The settlement follows more than a year of negotiations. “No amount of compensation or course-correction can make up for the life-altering damage Chancellor [Donald] Elliman and Anschutz inflicted on the plaintiffs and so many others throughout the case, who felt forced to succumb to a manifestly irrational mandate,” said Michael McHale, senior counsel with the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit Catholic legal organization representing the plaintiffs. “We are confident our clients’ long-overdue victory indeed confirms, despite the tyrannical efforts of many, that our shared constitutional right to religious liberty endures.” In a statement shared by The Colorado Sun, Anschutz maintained that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which is no longer in force, was justified given the pandemic. “This policy was grounded in science, public health guidance, and our obligation to safeguard lives during an unprecedented global crisis,” the school stated. “While some chose to challenge the policy, the evidence remains clear: vaccination was essential to protecting the vulnerable, keeping hospitals open, and sustaining education and research.” Anschutz remains “deeply grateful to the health care professionals, faculty, staff and students whose courage and commitment protected our community and advanced our mission when it mattered most.” The settlement, which includes damages, tuition and $1 million in attorney’s fees, comes over a year after a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the medical school violated the First Amendment rights of students and staff with religious objections to taking the COVID-19 vaccine by denying their requests for religious exemptions. The majority determined that the institution was “motivated by religious animus” in its denials of religious exemptions. The panel opinion also noted that CU Anschutz granted “exemptions for some religions, but not others, because of differences in their religious doctrines” and granted “secular exemptions on more favorable terms than religious exemptions.” Circuit Judge David Ebel, a Reagan appointee, authored a partial dissent to the panel opinion, writing that he saw “no evidence indicating that the University adopted either mandate out of an animus — that is, a hostility — toward religion generally or toward some religions in particular.” However, Ebel agreed with the majority that the “mandate was likely unconstitutional and should be preliminarily enjoined” because the measure “favored some organized religions over others, and favored applicants who belonged to those favored religions over other religious objectors.” The litigation against the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical School dates back to 2021, when the case involved only two plaintiffs: a Catholic and a Buddhist. As documented in the appeal of a lower court decision siding against plaintiffs that was filed in the 10th Circuit, medical students who objected to taking the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds were forced to withdraw from the school. “Nobody should be coerced into choosing between their faith and their livelihoods, as I and so many others at CU Anschutz were forced to do at the whim of ideological bureaucrats,” Madison Gould, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement. “CU’s total disregard for our careers and livelihoods gutted the years of study and self-sacrifice poured out by so many in pursuit of saving the weakest among us.” “God bless the lawyers at the Thomas More Society who worked tirelessly to see this case through to the end,” said Gould. “We’re forever grateful to them for standing by us when no one else would and for journeying with us for nearly a half-decade to this case’s ultimate and successful conclusion. May our nation never witness anything like this travesty again.” Link: https://www.christianpost.com/news/medical-school-pays-10m-settlement-over-vaccine-mandate.html

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The University’s response is just awful. But they got spanked:

“The plaintiffs, who sued anonymously, included former and current employees and students, including physicians, medical students, nurses, medical professionals, and administrative and operations staff. Going forward, the University has agreed to allow students to request religious accommodations on equal terms as employees and to give the same consideration to requests for religious exemptions as are given for medical exemptions, contrary to the University’s actions in this case. In addition, it has agreed to refrain from future inquisitions into the supposed legitimacy of students’ and employees’ religious beliefs, after initially denying all requests for religious exemption to COVID-19 vaccination on that pretense.”

And…

“The men and women at the heart of this case are true heroes,” said Peter Breen, Executive Vice President and Head of Litigation at Thomas More Society. “They stood up, at great personal cost, to an injustice that never should have been inflicted on them—or on any American. These are kind, compassionate medical professionals who entered their field to serve and care for others, yet they were treated with shocking disregard for their rights and scoffed at for their deeply held beliefs. Because they had the courage to say ‘no’ when their religious freedoms were trampled, people of faith across the country now enjoy stronger protections. They deserve every bit of justice they’ve received in this case—and more.”

So they cannot do it again.

But it’s also worthy to note:

“As part of the settlement, the University agreed to pay $1 million in attorney fees.”

