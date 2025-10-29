On January 24, 2015, George Pickering II walked into the ICU at Tomball Regional Medical Center in Tomball, Texas. He was the father of patient, George III (age 27), who was in ICU on life support after suffering a stroke and seizures.

Doctors declared him brain-dead, and a terminal wean was planned, leading to organ donation. Pickering (age 59, admittedly intoxicated) brought in a pistol in a waistband to the ICU, pulled it on nurse, ordered family and the nurse out, then barricaded himself in his son’s room.

Eventually, another son disarmed him and he claimed he had a second weapon.

Something Was Amiss. When doctors officially declared George Pickering’s 27-year-old son “brain dead”, he knew something was wrong. He saw they “moved too fast” to turn off life support and procure his organs. George Pickering II said,

“No!”

He declared that HE was the expert, HE was the one who KNEW his son was still alive ~ and that he was NOT convinced by the doctor’s assessment.

He believed there was an imminent danger whereby the hospital had prematurely planned to take his son off life support to procure his organs, so he decided to take the situation under his own control. Pickering first smuggled a gun into the hospital and then barricaded himself in his son’s room.

Authorities were called. A 3 to 4-hour SWAT standoff ensued.

Then something happened.

In a pivotal moment during this tense, 4-hour stand off, Pickering's son, who had previously been declared “brain dead”, actually did something — he responded to his father's request to squeeze his hand.

He Followed a Command!

The aftermath was such that Pickering had to face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. George served a prison sentence of 11 months.

Best of all, his son actually survived!

George’s son regained full consciousness and then underwent a complete recovery.

The Video

Another Case of an ICU Holdup

I haven’t heard anyone else theorize that this young man who held up an ICU knew that they were killing his fiancé.

Suspect: Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49.

What happened: He entered the hospital carrying a pistol and zip ties, went directly to the second-floor ICU, took several staff members hostage (including a doctor, nurse, and housekeeper), and zip-tied at least one. Reports say he specifically targeted ICU staff reportedly due to grief over his fiance’s recent death there, because he believed received “inadequate care”. They don’t say whether her organs were harvested.

Outcome: Police responded; a shootout ensued. Archangel-Ortiz was killed. West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte (30) was fatally shot. Five others were wounded: a doctor, nurse, housekeeper, and two officers (all survived, some critically at first):

Hospital Shootings

I remember the day, February 8, 1993, when I went to work as usual, at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center (LAC+USC). This public county hospital is part of my Alma Mater, USC Keck School of Medicine. At that time, we had about 1,200 beds at the “Big County” hospital, where I served as intern and then anesthesiology resident. It is the same hospital pictured in the soap opera, General Hospital.

I must have walked up and down these steps 5,000 times: Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. It was in the heart of gangs, the under served, and several freeways, making it a referral center for major trauma.

On Friday and Saturday nights, especially when the moon was full and people had been at a baseball game drinking beer all day, the arguments started and people pulled out their guns. We were used to “Red Blankets” (RBs) coming in at all hours of the night, with their gurney filled with blood (hence the name). We weren’t prepared for this:

Damacio Ybarra Torres, age 40, was reportedly a disgruntled patient seeking pain medication after prior treatment at the hospital. No one had any metal detectors at that time and Torres made it into the ER, bypassing 3 security guards. He pulled had a hunting knife and 3 guns.

He shot 3 people, critically wounding them.

I remember there was no “Code Blue” call, because no Anesthesia (or other) Team would rush in to intubate or resuscitate someone with a hostage situation in progress.

We heard through the grapevine that Security was keeping people away from the ER. Nothing else much happened, and the hospital kept running, seemingly like normal — except for the ER.

After shooting 3 people, Torres held 2 staff members hostage for nearly 5 hours in this standoff. Emergency services halted and Dispatch rerouted all emergencies away from the hospital.

Outcome: Torres finally surrendered peacefully at 5:10 p.m. to the SWAT Team; he was booked for attempted murder. All victims survived; one doctor was shot in the head; he was near death on the scene, and 2 other nurses would be critical. Everyone survived after surgery. No patients or other staff were harmed.

By the time I transferred from Keck USC to Stanford in 1995, many hospitals had not only armed guards at the ER entrance, but metal detectors as well. I haven’t seen them much any more, probably for a variety of reasons, but I know that people will be figuring out what really happens in ICUs and organ harvesting, and they will have their eyes very rudely opened.

Hospital Shootings

According to the FBI Active Shooter Reports from 2000–2025, hospitals and medical clinics comprise about 3–4% of overall shootings in the U.S., with less than 1% being family-related in the ICU. The FBI data for hospital shootings include:

Incidents from 2000 - 2024

18–20 incidents

12 in 2000–2018;

6 in 2019–2023;

2 in 2023;

None specified for 2024.

The trend is a decrease in hospital shootings.

Hospital Response

In 2021–2022, the most recent data available, there were 41,270 nonfatal workplace violence incidents in healthcare workers. This is a rate of 14 cases per 10,000 full-time workers — over three times the all-industry rate. Source: HERE.

The FBI has a plan, Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training, with an emphasis on, “Run, Hide, Fight” for hospitals, with behavior screening (see text below).

Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) is a two-hour course created by the FBI Office of Partner Engagement’s Violence Reduction Unit. The goal of ASAPP training is to empower participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to survive an active shooter incident in any environment (i.e., an office, shopping center, house of worship, school, or government building). ASAPP combines lessons learned from years of research into active shooter incidents with interactive training techniques to create a concise, impactful, and relevant course. During the course, attendees actively participate in a live and informative multimedia presentation. Additionally, they observe in-person demonstrations, then complete two scenarios to practice the decision-making process and actions necessary to survive an active shooter incident. Participants learn why federal agencies chose the “Run, Hide, Fight” protocol as the national standard for civilian response to an active shooter incident. Participants learn “Run, Hide, Fight” techniques and have the opportunity to practice them, reinforcing training principles. They also learn and practice procedures to control bleeding and otherwise assist the injured until proper medical care becomes available. This interactive, options-based training helps participants remember lifesaving techniques if they are faced with such an attack. Based on the nature of this course, the maximum class size is 40 participants. Experienced instructors are on-hand to ensure the training is conducted in a safe environment. No real or fake firearms are used during the scenarios. This course is carefully designed to instruct and teach without causing fear or apprehension.

“Run, Hide, Fight”

Run Wherever you go, be aware of alternate exits.

Quickly and cautiously evacuate in a direction away from the attacker.

Don’t hesitate. Seconds matter.

Remember windows and emergency exits.

Leave belongings behind. Keep empty hands raised and clearly visible.

Follow all instructions from the police.

Don’t stop until you are sure you have reached a safe location. Hide If there is no safe escape route, find a good hiding place.

Lock and barricade the door.

Silence cell phones. Fight Fight only as a last resort.

Use available objects as improvised weapons.

Use teamwork and surprise. A coordinated ambush can incapacitate an attacker.

You are fighting for your life. Don’t fight fair! Source: HERE.

Hospital Hostage Escapees

Occasionally, Someone Escapes the Hospital Protocols: Robert Paiser: His rescue by Scott Schara and Laura Bartlett is HERE. Laura has helped many people get out, but obviously it’s better to have your I Do Not Consent Form in hand just in case you need a hospital.

The Moral of the Story

Have your I Do Not Consent Form handy!

See the updated version and 4 forms everyone needs, please! While this form is updated for today, Laura and I are currently working on making it easier to navigate the process of getting these done!

Because you never know if severe abdominal pain is going to hit you with appendicitis, or you have accidentally cut your finger to the bone in the kitchen. Or your parent or son has been declared ‘brain dead’ and they want to take their organs.

We need to stay watchful! Don’t be like everyone else!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We need to keep sharing the evil of doctors and hospitals, even if ears are closed, so that we plant the seeds and with time, the right knowledge will become apparent.

And of course, we know there’s no such thing as ‘brain death’.

Let Us Pray

Holy Lord,

Thank You for leading us to Your Holy Spirit, for guiding and leading us to Your truth. Thank you for giving us Your Only Begotten Son, who will come in Glory to judge the living and the dead.

Let me not seek what the world seeks. Let me not search for unimportant knowledge. Pierce my heart when I need to do more, and speak to me when I need to do less.

Help me reach out to those around me, especially those without relatives to help them in their elder years, those without children to help guide them through hospitals or life. Lead me to them, because I know they are alone.

Thank you for protecting me against the wiles of the devil. I am grateful that all I need in my life is to be able to seek Your face, Your love, and Your grace. I am SO GRATEFUL THAT NO ONE CAN SEPARATE ME FROM YOU!

ALAS, LORD, forgive me of all my sins, and lead me to Your perfect plan for my life. MY SOUL RESTS UNDER YOUR WINGS OF AN EAGLE. I AM YOURS. AND YOU ARE MINE.

I pray this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

