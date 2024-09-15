Image Courtesy: Swisscows.com

My heart breaks in bringing this to you, but let us remain strong in the Lord together.

🤮 👿 WARNING: You cannot unsee this purely evil video without wanting to vomit. I will walk you through it and then you can decide whether or not you want to watch it. My intention is to expose the darkness and shine light on the evil, as God intends us to do.

I will tell you what's next on the article, so you know before scrolling down.

Then if you hear about this, you will know that it's true, because you will have seen it with your own eyes.

Video Description

I found this video in one of my many Telegram groups. There was no explanation of where this was taken, nor the language, context, timing, or any other details.

The Scene: A bustling street. Motorcycles, a crowd of people.

A Black man is standing next to a burning a human body in the middle of an outdoor walkway, surrounded by a huge pile of junk and debris in the street, crumbled buildings in the background. About thirty onlookers watch him and a large fire emanating from the dead body. The body is charred black, and the legs are facing us.

Honestly, my brain did not want to see a human being being burned and then eaten.

I initially thought that it was a lamb or some other creature. But then you can clearly see a leg and a human foot; there is no mistaking that this is a person.

It cannot be his first time, because he chews it as if he likes it. He disgustingly licks his fingers as he eats it, at one point smacking his lips and licking the entire palm of his hand, almost as if to show off. It is nothing short of Satanic evil.

Perhaps the man's voice we hear is the photographer, who eggs him on, escalating his voice almost as if to cheer him on to go ahead and take a second bite. People near the camera cheer him on.

The man leans over to the body and picks up a piece of it. He chews it with pieces falling out of his mouth, as most in the the horrified audience silently stands watching.

A couple of people walk by the camera, and one stops to videotape him as he keeps chewing. At this point, the camera does a closeup as he continues to chew, pieces falling out of his mouth. At one point, a piece falls on the ground and he picks it up and eats it.

Then he goes back to the body and (I am sorry to describe it) he pulls off a piece of muscle from the back of the person's right knee, behind the leg. He puts it in his mouth and again chews it with pieces falling out of his mouth. He appears to then manage a piece of fat (?) that he takes out of his mouth.

THIS IS A PICTURE NEAR THE OPENING OF THE VIDEO

You can see the crowd, debris everywhere, and the cannibal leaning over to pull meat off the dead, burning body:

That may be all you need to see.

At the end, the cannibal simply walks away as the same man's voice eggs him on with a lady's voice that adds a high pitch to the fervor.

The Video

If you just listen to the audio, you can hear the cameraman (?) say the French word, “Monsieur”, which means, “Mister”. It seems like they otherwise didn't know each another by name.

This is the video, below. If you are sensitive or an empath, you may want to refrain from viewing it.

I don't know what country this was filmed in, but for the record, French is one of the official languages of Haiti, but a small portion of the population speaks it. Estimates are that 90-95-% of the Haitian population speaks Haitian Creole, which is a French-based language that originated in the late 17th and early 18th centuries. Perhaps this is Haitian Creole.

Thank you for bearing through this with me. Never in my life did I ever believe that my eyes would see something like this.

The only thing that I can do is to separate myself as far away as possible from this evil, and to pray.

Facts on Cannibalism

Say No to Cannibalism

As a reminder, many of our popular foods are said to be tainted with human fetal cells. Many feel it imperative to stop eating these foods.

💥BQQQQQQQM💥 Boycotting Cannibalism: Foods Containing Dead Fetal Cells Every time we eat any of the food sources listed below (and any time we eat the flesh and blood of another sentient being), we are participating in a satanic ritual. It’s time to say ‘no’ by never purchasing products made with dead babies again. The following products are manufactured using aborted fetal cells: PEPSI BEVERAGES: – All Pepsi soft drinks – Sierra Mist soft drinks – Mountain Dew soft drinks – Mug root beer and other soft drinks – No Fear beverages – Ocean Spray beverages – Seattle’s Best Coffee – Tazo beverages – AMP Energy beverages – Aquafina water – Aquafina flavored beverages – DoubleShot energy beverages – Frappuccino beverages – Lipton tea and other beverages – Propel beverages – SoBe beverages – Gatorade beverages – Fiesta Miranda beverages – Tropicana juices and beverages NESTLE PRODUCTS: – All coffee creamers – Maggi Brand instant soups, bouillon cubes, ketchups, sauces, seasoning, instant noodles KRAFT – CADBURY ADAMS PRODUCTS: – Black Jack chewing gum – Bubbaloo bubble gum – Bubblicious bubble gum – Chiclets – Clorets – Dentyne – Freshen Up Gum – Sour Cherry Gum (Limited) – Sour Apple Gum (Limited) – Stride – Trident CADBURY ADAMS CANDIES: – Sour Cherry Blasters – Fruit Mania – Bassett’s Liquorice All sorts – Maynards Wine Gum – Swedish Fish – Swedish Berries – Juicy Squirts – Original Gummies – Fuzzy Peach – Sour Chillers – Sour Patch Kids – Mini Fruit Gums – Certs breath mints – Halls Cough Drops NEOCUTIS “BEAUTY” PRODUCTS: Neocutis uses aborted male baby cells after a 14 week gestation period in their anti-wrinkle creams. The following creams they sell contain aborted fetal cells, but we need to boycott all their products. -Bio-Gel Prevedem Journee -Bio-Serum Lumiere -Bio Restorative Skin Cream VACCINES: -MMR II (Merck) -ProQuad (MMR + Chickenpox — Merck) -Varivax (Chickenpox — Merck) -Pentacel (Polio + DTaP + HiB — Sanofi Pasteur) -Vaqta (Hepatitis-A — Merck) -Havrix (Hepatitis-A — Glaxo SmithKline) -Twinrix (Hepatitis-A and B combo — Glaxo) -Zostavax (Shingles — Merck) -Imovax (Rabies — Sanofi Pasteur) OTHER MEDICINES: -Pulmozyme (Cystic Fibrosis — Genetech) -Enbrel (Rheumatoid Arthritis — Amgen) Source: https://t.me/sharirayepatriots/130639

P.S. If you have an idea what country the above video might have originated, or what language it is, please comment or message me.

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

For my previous article on cat blood and Haitian Vodou, see here:

LET US PRAY

Lord God, Almighty Father of Heaven and Earth,

We cry out to You for forgiveness! We repent of all our sins against You, and magnify Your Name on High!

We curse the sin of blood sacrifice and eating human flesh! We denounce it as Satanic, and will have no part in it! We are repulsed by the blatant disregard for human life and dignity, the abomination of indecent humans that act like animals, and the flagrant violation against Your creation.

Lord, we pray for these degenerate, misguided, evil humans who have crossed over to the darkness. Show them Your light. Let them see Your love. And as they continue to commit mortal sin, let them have their punishment that only You can provide.

Let us be brighter lights than ever before. Allow our boldness to cast out all the darkness and may it forever separate us from them.

We ask you to work within our hearts, so that we may become bolder and stronger in You. Lead us! Guide us!

In Jesus’ Mighty Name.

Amen. 🙏

Leave a comment

Share The Rebel Patient™