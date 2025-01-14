Addendum 1/14/25 at 11:40 am PST: Please note I added several references after our reader @TomSlick left a note in the comments. Thank you, Tom!

Three things are happening that you absolutely have to know about. They're all about censorship, about history, and about being erased so the inevitable rebellion is slower incoming. First I work for a personal injury law firm that just got the largest settlement in history, in Virvinia's history, for three girls who were teenage victims of residential care facilities. Where they were hospitalized, and kept in these hospitals because they were making money from them. From who? Who? Can you guess? OMG, it was health care companies. These hospitals figured out to leech healthcare companies of money by falsifying medical records for children who were already under psychological duress. Literally sexually abusing them, doctors and staff complicit. Documented. To the degree of $360 million for three girls. Three. Tell me why there were absolutely no news articles about this when it happened? I believe November, beginning of December maybe … a month ago! I am trying to write a social media post for the law firm promoting a talk that they are doing in regards to this case. And I can't find a single f-g news article. I went on another law firm's website where they linked an article written by ABC News… look at this…

They took it down. They took down the article about the largest personal injury settlement in history. There’s a Senate Hearing going on about this.

Jury Awards $360,000 to Women, Against Doctor

September, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of three women who alleged they were sexually abused while patients at a Virginia children’s hospital, awarding them a total of $300 million in damages. The jury in Richmond Circuit Court on Friday awarded each woman $60 million in compensatory damages and $40 million in punitive damages, WTVR-TV reported. A total of 46 former patients sued the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent, which treats vulnerable children, and Dr. Daniel Davidow, the hospital’s longtime medical director. In this first trial, the three former patients alleged that Davidow inappropriately touched them during femoral pulse exams. “To have a group of people — a group of strangers — to look at them, to listen to them, to tell them that they believe them, that they believe in them, it broke them down, it broke them down in tears immediately,” said Kevin Biniazan, the women’s lawyer. ”It brook us all down in tears.” Davidow’s attorney, Bob Donnelly, told the jury during opening statements that Davidow “unequivocally denies” the sexual assault allegations. Donnelly said the femoral pulse exam conducted by Davidow dates back to the 1960s and 1970s and is a “standard examination.” Davidow was acquitted of felony sex abuse charges against two other former patients after a criminal trial in April. The next civil trial is scheduled in March. Source: https://apnews.com/article/daniel-davidow-doctor-children-sexual-abuse-hospital-99ec0934fb7e54228d4883aa4802f21

Jury Awards $360 Million Against the Hospital and former Medical Director

October, 2024

NOTE: The videos are not downloadable, but if you click on the video, you can watch it inside the article.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond civil court jury has ruled in favor of three young women who alleged they were sexually abused while patients at the Cumberland Hospital in New Kent County. After roughly seven hours of deliberations, the jurors returned a $360 million verdict in the case, awarding each plaintiff $20 million in compensatory damages, $40 million in punitive damages, and $60 million under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. "Our clients had trouble believing in themselves at one point in their lives," said plaintiffs' attorney Kevin Biniazan. "To have a group of people a group of strangers to look at them to listen to them to tell them that they believe them that they believe in them, it broke them down, it broke them down in tears immediately," said Biniazan. "It broke us all down in tears." This was the 15th day of the trial, which stemmed from a $930 million lawsuit filed against Cumberland Hospital and its former medical director, Dr. Daniel Davidow, by 46 former patients. In this trial, the first of what could be several, the plaintiffs all alleged they were inappropriately touched by Davidow during admissions exams. The next trial is scheduled for March. Davidow has denied the accusations, and earlier this year a judge in New Kent acquitted him of criminal charges that were brought as the result of similar allegations from two different former patients. CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Laura French was inside the courtroom when the verdict was announced For live updates follow her on X @lfrenchnews. She has been investigating this story for the last five years. Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. Source: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/jury-reaches-verdict-in-cumberland-hospital-trial-sept-27-2024

Judge Lets the Cumberland Children’s Hospital Owners Universal Health Services Incorporated (UHS-I.) and UHS of Delaware (UHS-D.) Out of the Jury Award Determination, Keeps the Hospital and Dr. Daniel Davidow In

September 2024

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- After a morning of arguments Thursday, a judge granted the defendant’s motion to dismiss the owners and operators of Cumberland Hospital from a $930 million lawsuit against the New Kent facility and its former medical director. Richmond Circuit Judge Bradley Cavedo released the hospital’s corporate owner Universal Health Services Incorporated (UHS-I.) He also dismissed UHS of Delaware (UHS-D.) However, he ruled the hospital and Dr. Daniel Davidow will remain in the case. In all, 46 former patients are suing. The three female patients in this first case, claim Dr. Davidow inappropriately touched them during femoral pulse exams. The plaintiffs rested Wednesday. The defendants called their first witnesses to the stand Thursday. Former Cumberland employee Dr. Valerie Mutchler said she did over 100 admissions exams in her time at Cumberland Hospital. Source: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/owners-dismissed-cumberland-trial-sept-19-2024

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I can tell you that a femoral pulse exam is not part of any general physical exam. I have never heard of a femoral artery pulse exam in a young girl. Perhaps in an ICU patient whose arteries at the wrists are both unavailable for a arertial line (to check beat-to-beat pulse and blood pressures), one may go into the femoral artery.

The only time I have ever performed a femoral artery pulse exam is when I was putting in a central line in the femoral vein, and in order to avoid hitting the pulsatile femoral artery. Hitting that artery could be useful if I was putting in an arterial line, but I have never had the need. Accidentally hitting it would result in blood spewing upward, and in a normal person, it would take a sandbag on the artery for 30 minutes to halt the bleeding.

While this is a Children’s Hospital, I don’t have any information on whether these three girls were in the ICU.

The only other time we check the arteries is when someone’s foot is void of blood circulation. We check all the arteries in the foot, behind the knee, in the groin’s femoral arteries, and in the wrists. This is frequently performed in elderly people who have peripheral artery disease or PAD.

No doctor in their right mind would palpate the femoral artery in any person of any age, unless they suspected PAD or were in the ICU putting in a line in the femoral artery or vein.

