This 4th of July, James Roguski reviews our right as American citizens to reject and replace the State governments in a multitude of states.

Here's James' article, follow by my shortened summary that includes all his links by state.

By James Roguski:

We have the power to reform, alter or even abolish our state governments. What are WE waiting for?

A Summary on the Constitutional Basis of Abolishing Government

Here are two exerpts that James cited, showing the Constitutional basis where the people have the right to form a new government.

1. The Declaration of Independence

…That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, … — … But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

2. Amending The United States Constitution:

The Constitution provides that an amendment may be proposed by the Congress with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The Congress proposes an amendment in the form of a joint resolution. Since the President does not have a constitutional role in the amendment process, the joint resolution does not go to the White House for signature or approval. The original document is forwarded directly to NARA's Office of the Federal Register (OFR) for processing and publication. A proposed amendment becomes part of the Constitution as soon as it is ratified by three-fourths of the States (38 of 50 States). https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/constitution

The Right to Abolish Government

Additionally, James went out of his way to list specific items of complaint against the US government:

The Declaration of Independence listed 27 items of complaint, constituting what they believed was a long train of abuses and usurpations. Below are just some of the abuses and usurpations committed by our Presidents, Congress, Supreme Court and government. The President has appointed numerous officials to new offices or positions not authorized by Congress. The President has legislated from the Oval Office by issuing rules and regulations for the general public by executive fiat. The President has decided which laws he will enforce or not and refuses to enforce those laws ow which he does not personally approve when he has no discretion in the matter. The President has refused to secure our national borders or enforce existing valid immigration laws. Congress has passed burdensome laws without knowing what was in them and openly mocked the requirement to read aloud and debate legislation prior to passage. Congress has farmed out the writing of major pieces of legislation to private interest groups and then adopted the same as their own work product. Congress has placed many burdensome requirements on the people which Congress exempts its own members and their staffs from sharing. Congress has failed to pass annual budgets as required by law or to restrain its own spending habits. Congress has authorized unprecedented increases in the national debt limit which have endangered the national economy. Congress has failed to hold the Federal Reserve accountable or to reign in its inexcusable printing of fiat currency in large quantities. Congress has established phony courts such as the FISA court which operate in secrecy. Congress has violated the separation of powers and usurped judicial power by taking testimony, administering oaths and using subpoenas to compel testimony in non-judicial hearings. Congress has used the tax laws to achieve a coercive redistribution of wealth under the guise of social welfare programs and individual tax subsidies. Congress has created a sizable fourth branch of government and has delegated legislative authority (rule-making) to so-called independent agencies which have no accountability to the people. The Supreme Court has allowed Congress and the President to expand the scope of federal powers well beyond anything envisioned by the Constitution and has failed to act as guardians of the rights of the people. The Supreme Court has colluded with Congress to deprive the states of their proper spheres of sovereignty and to defeat the will of the people. The government has used national security as an excuse to deprive individuals of the due process of law in interrogations. The government has engaged in intrusive government tracking of individual movements, electronic activities and transactions which are private in nature. The government has limited the time, place and manner of free speech based on the content of that speech. The government has restricted and regulated parents in the discharge of their natural rights and duties to educate their children in any manner they see fit. The government has deprived or subverted the rights of private property by telling people what crops they can or cannot grow on their own land. The government has deprived or subverted the rights of private property by taking private property in the name of a ‘public use’ but in reality turning such property over to another private owner. The government has deprived or subverted the rights of private property by designating various agricultural crops which God has made as contraband, making it illegal to grow, sell or possess them. The government has deprived or subverted the rights of free enterprise by using taxpayer monies to fund the bailout of private enterprises. The government has deprived the rights of private employers by involuntarily conscripting every private employer as a tax collection agent by making them collect, pay and account for taxes owed by others, namely, their employees. The government has deprived the rights of private employers by regulating business endeavors, by imposing fees, licensing requirements, as well as time, place and manner restrictions, arbitrarily making illegal what is inherently lawful by natural right. The government has further deprived or subverted the rights of free association and contract by requiring individuals to enter into private contracts for the purchase of auto or health insurance under penalty of law and dictating the terms of those policies.

Ultimately, we as a nation must reject the idea that the state (i.e., civil government in general) is the supreme achievement of mankind. Instead, we must embrace the ideal that the true foundation of every society is self-government, and those people are most free who have learned how to effectively stop the growth of civil power. Progressivism holds that progress is measured by an increased centralization of power. But I say the real progress of history is the ability to limit tyranny. That is the goal we must press toward. https://lonang.com/wp-content/download/RightToAlterOrAbolish.pdf ⬆️ The Right to Abolish Government Document 👇

Exercising Our Constitutional Rights by State

