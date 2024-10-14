Mark’s Substack

Grace Schara: A Moment of Silence at 7:27 p.m. Tonight

I want you to know four things: Grace was an amazing person, she loved, she was loved, and she was murdered. She wasn’t murdered on the mean streets in some dark alley of Appleton, WI. She was murdered by the white coat cult at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton. Hopefully this article was opened by you before 7:27 p.m. on October 13th. Please stop fo…