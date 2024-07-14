“We must unite as one nation.”

Joe Biden: "We don't yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. We know who he is. I urge everyone, everyone please, don't make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations. Let the FBI do their job."

What are the odds of BlackRock putting out a commercial that has Donald Trump's shooter Thomas Crooks being shown two different times?

I circled Crooks in red at the 3 and 19 second marks of the video.

Source: https://x.com/dschlopesisback/status/1812600998286049589?s=46&t=G8osZoHuXTQhHbGFJD4WZg