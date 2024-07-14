7-13-24: The Opening Prayer as Biden Readies for Presidential Address Tonight at 5 pm PST | 7 pm CST | 8 pm EST
"I WAS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP BEFORE HE WAS SHOT!" | Father Jason Charron
Developments
Biden Announcement
“We must unite as one nation.”
Joe Biden: "We don't yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. We know who he is. I urge everyone, everyone please, don't make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations. Let the FBI do their job."
Source: @dailyrealtimenews
Shooter Seen in Commercial for Blackrock-Managed Teacher’s Retirement Fund
What are the odds of BlackRock putting out a commercial that has Donald Trump's shooter Thomas Crooks being shown two different times?
I circled Crooks in red at the 3 and 19 second marks of the video.
Source: https://x.com/dschlopesisback/status/1812600998286049589?s=46&t=G8osZoHuXTQhHbGFJD4WZg
ABC Reluctant to Call it Gunshots, Assassination Attempt
After Assassination Attempt, Trump Motorcade Rolls to Hospital
Trump Arrived Last Night into Town
Local Police Officer Climbed the Roof
No Assassination News at Time Square Yesterday; Trump Motorcade Moves through NY Today
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.