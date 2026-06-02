You either MUST call 911 because you fell off a ladder and no one is nearby and you have a bone sticking out of your leg, or you got in a car crash and are unconscious, with 911 on the way.

On the former, if you are age 18 or over, the I Do Not Consent Form™ is applicable. If you are age 18 or over and unconscious, it does not apply; your Advance Directive, Medical Directive, and Do Not Donate Organ forms are applicable.

Don’t be afraid of hospitals – be prepared for them. If you’re not prepared, you may need the Hospital Hostage Hotline.

If you need immediate attention, call 911. The EMTs cannot leave until they give report to the ER doctor, and this means you will be ahead of the line. Always use ‘Insider’ medical language.

Examples: DATE OF BIRTH = DOB. Get used to identifying yourself this way, whether you are talking to 911 or your regular doctor’s office.

Say, “This is Mary Jones, DOB 6/17/55.”

Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation = “CPR”. Do Not Resuscitate = DNR.

TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR





TALK TO YOUR NEXT OF KIN

Trust me when I say that I can tell if you never had a conversation with your next of kin about what you want and don’t want in a hospital. Your loved one is stressed, losing sleep, indecisive, and double checking every decision they make. It’s not fair to them or me. So get her done today! Talk to your next of kin.

Consciousness. If you are conscious, age 18+, and able to make decisions, use the I Do Not Consent Form™.

Unconsciousness. If you fell and hit your head and could not make decisions because you are unconscious, it’s too late for the I Do Not Consent Form™.

You need your Advance Directive/Medical Directive/Living Will/Medical Power of Attorney to kick in so your decision-maker talks to the doctor and follows your wishes.

If your family member is unconscious and decisions need to be made to put your loved one on a ventilator or into a drug-induced coma, you need to decide if you want the patient to stay in that hospital or try to get out and go to another hospital—before they are too critical (e.g., on 100% oxygen) to move down the hallway. Sometimes people ask me general questions about this, and each case varies so much that it’s impossible to give general information but in the most general terms that probably won’t apply to every situation.

DON’T GO ALONE

An Advocate. Never go to the hospital alone; TAKE SOMEONE WHO WILL FIGHT FOR YOU. Preferably take a tall, burly man with a big voice. Make sure your Advocate knows your wishes – look them in the eyes and be sure they will fight for you; if they can’t SAY “NO!” AND DOCUMENT IT, then get another Advocate who can.

You don’t need them to be a mean person, but you need them to get solid if the situation calls for it.

You need to document everything in writing, in a photo, or on video. If needed, your record will be requested by attorneys in a court of law. It is evidence that may oppose the medical record.

If you are in an active emergency, best to call 911 first and get them on their way.

When to Call 911

Call 911 early rather than late. Life-threatening emergencies do not improve on their own. Call for: difficulty breathing or no breathing, chest or throat pain, esophagus/throat pain, arm numbness, sudden collapse or unconsciousness, severe bleeding, a seizure, signs of a stroke (face dropping on one side, arm weakness on one side, slurred speech); a major fall or car accident even without bleeding and especially if the car has been totaled, suspected poisoning or drug overdose, and choking. Use common sense.

While You Wait

Get your purse/wallet, collect medicine bottles.

Get your Forms ( I Do Not Consent Form™ , Medical Directives).

Grab your emergency bag with your medications, paperwork, and more.

Call your primary care physician and advise them you called 911. Ask if they can call ahead to the hospital for you “to give report” .

If you are alone, call your Caregiver or Next of Kin – they should already have a copy of your I Do Not Consent Form™ and the contact information on your primary care physician.

What to Say. Stay calm, answer questions, and speak clearly. Take a deep breath.

Here is a usual conversation:

“What is your emergency?”

They will ask you for your location and ask you what is happening. Give the number of people involved and be ready to give any known medications or allergies.

To Do and Not To Do. Give exact answers and don’t tell long stories. Do not hang up until the dispatcher instructs you to do so. Follow their instructions like giving CPR, holding pressure on a bleeding area, or they may tell you not to move the patient (or move them to a safe area). If a neck injury is suspected, the neck will need to be held still in a neutral position so it doesn’t move side-to-side or hang backwards.

When EMTs Arrive. The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) or paramedics are usually present within minutes, or longer in rural areas. They always wear uniforms and carry monitors and a medical bag. This is what they will do:

· Check ABCs: airway, breathing, and circulation.

· Take Vital Signs: Check oxygen with a pulse oximeter clip on the finger, check blood pressure and heart rate, and check the heart rhythm or EKG (the electric wave form).

· Take Your History. Ask you for medical and surgical history, including allergies and medications.

· Transport. Transport the patient to the hospital, stabilizing them.

En Route to the Hospital. Ask if you can ride with your friend or family member, or whether you should follow in your car. Do not leave the patient alone. Pay close attention to what the EMTs ask you; answer ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ questions with one word. Avoid telling long stories.

If You are Scared. For a Hospital Hostage Situation, call Laura Bartlett at 888-219-3637. This is her FREE 24/7 patient advocacy line. She sometimes patches me in, and I can vouch for Laura.

HOW 911 CAN BEST WORK FOR YOU

Call 911. If you call 911, the ambulance arrives to the hospital ER, and you are the first seen. In fact, the Emergency Medical Techs (EMTs) cannot leave without giving Report to the ER doctor. “Report” is when one EMT says to the other or to the doctor, “This is Jane Smith, DOB 5-14-1957. Chest pain for 20 minutes. No meds, No allergies, no surgeries.” Which Hospital. Some have better reputations than others. Ask the EMTs which is best. Watch for the Playbook. Note that many of us feel there are hospital protocols that kill, and some hospitals are more guilty of this than others. They seem to target you if you are alone, a minority, female, disabled, elderly, or unable to make decisions for yourself.

This is such an important point that I have permission to replicate what Betrayal Project USA’s Playbook for what hospitals have done during Covid — and we feel these protocols are still in effect as of the last two months, when we know of a 13-year old boy who was given Remdesivir in a hospital, and then he died.

Betrayal Project USA’s Playbook

You can download the PDF:

Download PDF

EMERGENCY BAG SUPPLIES

MY HISTORY SHEET

Take this to every doctor’s appointment and to the ER, Surgi-Center, rehabilitation facility, or nursing home (anywhere you have a chart).

List your history and medications, allergies and surgeries. Update regularly. Make copies and try to keep this original. Here is an explanation of what to write into each section.

Medical History. High blood pressure, etc. Every medication has a diagnosis. Angina(chest pain) is treated with nitroglycerine. Tachycardia (a fast heart rate) is treated with metoprolol.

Surgical History. Starting with childhood, list the year of each surgery and any complications, especially complications of anesthesia. If you have ever been told you were a “difficult airway”, make sure and tell your anesthesiologist.

YOUR PERSONAL HISTORY

Want to feel more comfortable with calling 911 for your parent or child?

Here’s the Twitter/X Space that Laura Bartlett and I did on this very subject. It’s easy to listen to, as it is a podcast-style, no video:

Secrets in the ER: How to Prepare Your Way

God bless you and keep you safe and healthy (and away from doctors and hospitals;) except for me and Dr. Robert Yoho and a few others;)!

Who do you trust? Does this help you feel prepared to make a 911 call?

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