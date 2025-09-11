The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael ManKinder.net Wisnieux's avatar
Michael ManKinder.net Wisnieux
1h

👐🙏⚔️💜🌎😇🌍💜⚔️🙏👐

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
36m

BEST research on 9/11 is by Judy Wood and David A. Hughes. Very glad more data emerges to support the TRUTH about what destroyed the WTC complex.

Judy Wood nails it!

And David A. Hughes (Omniwar) has a fantastic series on 9/11 and the Memorial on his substack:

dhughes.substack.com/t/911 He is a Judy Wood supporter!

Where Did the Towers Go? Evidence of Directed Free-energy Technology on 9/11 1st Edition

by Judy Wood (Author), Eric Larsen (Foreword).

A rather expensive tome but worth it at $51.20

Publisher ‏ : ‎ The New Investigation

Publication date ‏ : ‎ January 1, 2010

Edition ‏ : ‎ 1st

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Print length ‏ : ‎ 544 pages

ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0615412564

ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0615412566

I am a Native New Yorker who lived through that 9/11 day and as it was happening, knew it was a false flag psy-ops because the air force never scrambled and of course for a lot of other reasons but that was the first thing I thought of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture