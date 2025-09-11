911 Footage from 2024: A View Not Previously Seen, with Damage Comparison to “DEW” Damage in Maui Fires
From Photographer Kei Sugimoto
This article is a reprint from last year.
This Tweet Has Almost 9 Million Views
The Video Footage
The video is a little over six minutes long. The “explosion” is seen at around 5:35 minutes.
You decide.
The Thread
While the rest of the series is still under development (bummer, I know), the first parts ⬆️ definitely leave us with some food for thought.
Did this video change your thinking on 911, or did you already believe that this was, in part, an explosion(s)?
Here’s last year’s poll:
Thank you for reading my writings!
BEST research on 9/11 is by Judy Wood and David A. Hughes. Very glad more data emerges to support the TRUTH about what destroyed the WTC complex.
Judy Wood nails it!
And David A. Hughes (Omniwar) has a fantastic series on 9/11 and the Memorial on his substack:
dhughes.substack.com/t/911 He is a Judy Wood supporter!
I am a Native New Yorker who lived through that 9/11 day and as it was happening, knew it was a false flag psy-ops because the air force never scrambled and of course for a lot of other reasons but that was the first thing I thought of.