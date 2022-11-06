This is a video summary for Paid Subscribers who wish to be informed of videos by transcript, which I entitle INFORMATION ABSORPTION (turns this 35-min video into a 4 minute read). Arguably, lots of this information seems outlandish. Thank you for reading my writings, as I have started a new career in being a medical journalist. I edit content down ad lib.

It’s All Parasites: Cancer, Vaccines, Remedies (Video)

Commentator: In this November 6, 2022, video by BestNews Here, Dr. Lee Merrit explains the science leading to her conclusion that cancer and vaccines are of parasite origin, including a German video depicting evidence on how cancer comes from parasites.

Since early 2021 and before I first prescribed ivermectin, I researched it to find that it has anticarcinogenic effects:

Tells cancer cells to commit suicide (apoptosis) Decreases the creation of a new blood supply to tumors (angiogenesis) Has been used by City of Hope as an adjunct chemotherapy for non-A, non-B breast cancer, making chemotherapy wotk better

My Conclusion?

Think about it. If the above are true, then what does that say about the way the CDC, NIH, and state medical and pharmacy boards have torn ivermectin down to the point where they target prescribing doctors to revoke their medical licenses?

Here are my top 3 reasons (don’t scroll down until you think about it for a few seconds and come up with at least 2 explanations):

Money. This is the easiest answer that hardly takes any thought. Big pharma could make much more money from vaccines and a new antiviral. Cancer. If ivermectin can prevent or treat cancer, then there go all the big pharma chemotherapy drugs. This could be the real reason they don’t want us to have ivermectin: it may prevent and cures cancer. They want the elderly and sick (on Medicare and disability) to die, and they want future generations to be infertile.

Since ivermectin is an antiparasitic, let us look at another theory why they don’t want you to use it (and maybe it will cause you to keep taking it twice a week for COVID prevention). This video recommends an “antiparasitic” detox with alternating therapies. It is hot off the press on November 6, 2022, and bears merit.

We didn’t want to believe Wuhan was intentional. We didn’t want to believe the PCR test is worthless and gathers DNA, nor that vaccines were “safe and effective”.

What is the next thing that we don’t want to believe? It is AI, and parasite-induced.

The more we know about ivermectin, the more we like the thought of continuing to prophylactically take it. If you take it twice a week for prevention, it may not “work” as well if you get COVID. Most protocols recommend that if you are not better after 24 hours on ivermectin alone, add hydroxychloroquine. See my free handout.

