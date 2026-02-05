Note: To read this as an emailed article, please click on the Title to view on the web.

On February 3, 2026, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) stated that breast, chest, genital, and facial feminization surgeries should wait until patients are at least age 19.

They cite low-quality evidence from reviews like the U.K. Cass Review and analyses from Finland, Sweden, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

And the AMA agreed, saying evidence for surgeries in minors is insufficient and they should generally be deferred to adulthood, a shift from their 2021 support for such care as “medically necessary”.

This comes amid growing concerns over risks like infertility and regret, plus recent lawsuits such as a New York jury awarding $2 million to a detransitioner who had a mastectomy at 16.

Fox Varian

Fox Varian, now 22, is a detransitioner who won a landmark $2M malpractice verdict in New York (Jan 2026) against her psychologist and surgeon.

They were found liable for inadequate consent and care standards in approving/performing her double mastectomy (”top surgery”) at age 16 in 2019, which she later regretted, claiming lasting harm and disfigurement.

From Jonathan Turney

For years, criticizing gender reassignment surgeries for minors would unleash a cancel campaign over being “transphobic” and intolerant. The media amplified such attacks. Then the issuance of the Cass Independent Review of Gender Identity Services for Children and Young People led countries to significantly curtail such procedures in Europe. However, many academics in the United States continue to push back on the Cass Report and the effort to curtail transitioning procedures for children. Now, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons has published a position statement recommending that surgeons delay gender reassignment surgeries until a patient is 19-years-old. The ASPS represents more than 11,000 physicians around the world. The release notes that: “Available evidence suggests that a substantial proportion of children with prepubertal onset gender dysphoria experience resolution or significant reduction of distress by the time they reach adulthood, absent medical or surgical intervention. Evidence regarding adolescent onset presentation, which has become increasingly common since the mid-2010s, is more limited but similarly does not allow for confident prediction of long-term trajectories.” This is an extension of a statement issued last year that added the specific age recommendation. As many parents have argued, that “resolution” is part of maturation for many children. However, the complaint is that psychologists and other experts push parents to begin gender transitioning while children are still minors, often warning that failure to do so could lead to the death of their children by suicide. That complaint was at the heart of a case this month that led to the first major verdict against doctors for such surgeries. In New York, a jury awarded $2 million to Fox Varian, 22, over the double mastectomy performed on her while she was a minor. Psychologist Kenneth Einhorn and surgeon Simon Chin were held responsible for failing to follow the standards of care of reasonable doctors. Source: jonathanturley.com

✅ See References for the ASPS Position Statement.

Grok Summary of Tweets

The Tweet

Chloe Cole (born in 2004) is an American activist and detransitioner from California.

She began medically transitioning as a minor—receiving puberty blockers and testosterone at 13, followed by a double mastectomy at 15—before detransitioning at 16.

Now in her early 20s, she advocates against gender-affirming care for minors, testifies before legislatures, speaks publicly about her regrets and complications, and supports bans on such treatments for children. She is a Republican and has inspired legislation like the proposed Chloe Cole Act.

Here’s what she has to say about Fox Varian’s $2 million settlement on the legal win that seems to have thrown the ASPS and AMA into having a sudden policy change.

Source:

The Video

The Thread

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Andrew Zywiec, who got everything from hospital administrator frowns to death threats for opposing transgender care in New York.

The Pinned Tweet

The Tweet

Accountability for Genital Mutilation

Dr. Andrew’s Substack on The Zywiec Act:

Dr Andrew Doesn’t Mince Words.

What Dr. Andrew Zywiec Really Thinks

The below reply is from my friend and colleague, Dr Andrew. It was in response to this tweet:

The Statement

(Continued)

“first do no harm and to protect the most vulnerable, especially defenseless children. Whining that you were “bullied and forced” into silence or complicity while kids got mutilated doesn’t make you sympathetic; it makes you complicit, spineless, and morally bankrupt. You admit hospitals caved to state threats and performed surgeries on children just to keep funding flowing, yet you frame that surrender as unavoidable pragmatism instead of what it is: rank cowardice and betrayal of every principle the profession pretends to stand for. The family first sob story is even more disgusting. You claim you’d have stayed quiet to support your family if your job weren’t so undesirable, as if that somehow justifies watching or enabling the irreversible castration and chemical destruction of other people’s children. What kind of father or mother teaches their kids that integrity is disposable when the mortgage is due? That you can look the other way on atrocities if the paycheck’s big enough? That’s not putting family first; that’s selling your soul for comfort and then pretending it’s noble. True protection of your own starts with refusing to be part of the machine that destroys everyone else’s. If doctors can rationalize silence on child mutilation because losing a job might hurt their lifestyle, then nothing is sacred, vaccine harms, forced experiments, whatever comes next gets the same shrug. You flip the entire power dynamic on its head by painting physicians as bullied underdogs when they hold the scalpel, the prescription pad, the authority over life altering decisions. When they cower or comply in the face of what you yourself call horrific, they’re not victims; they’re enablers and perpetrators by omission. Death threats and bad reviews? Boo hoo. That’s the bare minimum price for standing on principle in a corrupt system, yet you use it as a shield to excuse everyone else’s failure while running for Congress on “pragmatic solutions” and “anti globalist” bravado. The hypocrisy stinks. You defend the very lack of spine that let this evil spread, then have the gall to campaign as some kind of fighter. There’s no gray area, no nuance, no acceptable excuse for keeping a job that requires participating in or ignoring the mutilation of children. The Hippocratic Oath doesn’t come with a “unless my family might suffer less expensive vacations” escape clause. If the state threatens to defund, you expose it, sue it, resign en masse, go public, anything but cave. Your capitulation anecdote isn’t proof of coercion; it’s proof of collective moral failure. Voters in CT 1 deserve a candidate with actual courage, not an apologist who wraps self preservation in self pity and calls it wisdom. You’re not a leader. You’re a walking justification for why this nightmare happened in the first place. Step up with real accountability or get the hell out of the race, history has zero patience for people who watched children get carved up for a steady income and then begged understanding for it.”

Let Us Pray

🙏

Dear Lord,

Forgive our land! Bless our children! Lead and guide us to show them the beauty and perfection of exactly how You made them!

Bring us more Whistleblowers, Holy God! We do not fear the Truth and we want the doctors and nurses to ask for Your forgiveness. Short of that, Lord, You meet them with The Judgement of Your Son.

Bless the children! Bless each one!

Give me strength and courage to carry on the days ahead, Lord! Use me! Lead me! Guide me!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

🙏

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it… Because NO PAYWALL = NO CENSORSHIP. Share

References

Source: https://www.plasticsurgery.org/documents/health-policy/positions/2026-gender-surgery-children-adolescents.pdf