Tomorrow is Danielle's Birthday.

She would have been 31.

I cannot imagine having to go through everything again, but that's what Rebecca did for us, so we can understand. We need to make the hospital killing protocols stop, for the sake of saving lives!

Here is today's article by Rebecca, one that summarizes who Danielle was, and how she died at the hands of the doctors and nurses who were supposed to help her:

What I Re-Learned

How fragile life is.

How we have stopped trusting the white coats, as they were never going to be the ones that would really “heal” us.

How much more we should trust God.

How relevant it is to wear beautiful, bright-colored clothes to a Celebration of Life!

How during unspeakable times of unspeakable pain, we must force ourselves to really believe in God, His salvation, and our eternity with Him!

How unfair it is, that Danielle didn't get the chance to decide to live, because the White Coats had already marked her for death!

How despite our personal struggles, we can remain kind and loving.

And the biggest thing that I learned is that THEY MESSED WITH THE WRONG MAMA!

Pray for Rebecca

Father God,

Almighty Lord of All, Creator of All Life, we come to you and ask for a special blessing upon Rebecca and her husband. May tomorrow bring them peace, knowing Danielle no longer suffers but remains in the very presence of God!

Strengthen Rebecca! Lead and guide her to Your fruition, Your goals, Your Path!

Bless the work of Rebecca's hands, and bless the message she brings. Help us to be more loving, more gentle. And help more people to come to know You through Danielle and her mother.

Help Rebecca make it through the day tomorrow. Send her family, friends, acquaintances, and may they bring Your love and joy to rest within the home.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Pray for Those In Hospitals Today

Father, we REBUKE the evil hospital killers, and stand together as a force to bring speedy healing to those who right now are in the hospital. May their healing conditions accelerate, and may all the body's cells work together for good! As Your Holy Spirit leads a wave of healing across the land, let doctors be stumped at how everyone is getting better!

Let Your miracles descend upon our hospitals and nursing homes, palliative care services, hospice care, and ambulances! Make everything work together for good, and a speedy exit from the hospital!

In the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen!

Visit Danielle's GiveSendGo!

GiveSendGo:

Link: https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

Danielle's pictures, a shared file: https://photos.app.goo.gl/VSNvPgzYhn789Ai96

Death By Hospital Protocol APP

Rebecca Charles

Thank you for your continued support. Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

If you would like to contribute to our legal fund or offer your expertise, please visit our GiveSendGo page. https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

Remember, information is power.

Use Rebecca's FREE Death by Hospital Protocol App to stay informed and protect your loved ones.

