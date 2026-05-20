The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Aesir Forseti's avatar
Aesir Forseti
16h

It is not a coincidence that the condition of many people deteriorates after diagnosis/medical proclamation. The mind resolves to create that which it has already accepted as a certainty. Many ill, undiagnosed people will live years throughout a condition they remain unaware of, simply because their mind hasn’t accepted the ‘fate’ of a medical curse or spell. Beware of that which you allow your mind to believe as a certainty. We are creators and manifest - both positive and negative - that which we empower as truth.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
14h

Makes sense, Margaret. Pharmakeia: to trick, beguile, deceive. And don't forget school, where spelling and grammar (from grimoire) are taught, inter alia. We live in a world of deception.

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