The Tweet

Watch what you hear. Watch what you say. SPEAK LIFE into your life!

The Video

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Diagnoses Are Spells: Rebel Patients Must Break the Curse

In this powerful clip making the rounds, a woman boldly declares:

“I believe that a diagnosis is almost like a spell.”

The X thread erupts in agreement—and rightfully so.

Medical labels like cancer, autoimmune disease, or chronic illness frequently become self-fulfilling prophecies.

The nocebo effect explains this phenomenon: when negative expectations from a diagnosis trigger real physiological harm. Patients who internalize the label often experience worsened symptoms, increased pain, and faster decline—not because the disease is inevitable, but because their belief in the “curse” programs the body to comply.

And as Christians, we are commanded to reject this subtle darkness.

We must intentionally speak life, not death, over our bodies.

Scripture powerfully anchors us:

“Death and life are in the power of the tongue.” (Proverbs 18:21)

“By His wounds we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:5)

“I am the Lord who heals you.” (Exodus 15:26)

“He sent out His word and healed them.” (Psalm 107:20)

“The prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well.” (James 5:15)

“God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)

Rebel patients refuse to echo the curse of man-made diagnoses. My No More Tears Book goes over this in detail, with a chapter dedicated to healing Scriptures. It is on Amazon (HERE) and if you want a free PDF, just email me at therebelpatient@substack.com.

Instead, we renounce them in Jesus’ name, renew our minds with God’s Word, and boldly declare these promises of healing and restoration!

Your diagnosis is not your identity—it is a lie to be renounced. Speak life daily! SEE YOURSELF WELL! Break the spell!

Reclaim your God-given sovereignty through faith, prayer, nutrition, movement, and obedience.

True healing begins the moment you agree with Heaven rather than the medical system. You are not the disease. You are the temple of the Holy Spirit—fearfully and wonderfully made.

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