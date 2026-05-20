A Diagnosis Is A Spell
It Casts Life or Death Upon Your Soul
The Tweet
Watch what you hear. Watch what you say. SPEAK LIFE into your life!
The Video
The Thread
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Diagnoses Are Spells: Rebel Patients Must Break the Curse
In this powerful clip making the rounds, a woman boldly declares:
“I believe that a diagnosis is almost like a spell.”
The X thread erupts in agreement—and rightfully so.
Medical labels like cancer, autoimmune disease, or chronic illness frequently become self-fulfilling prophecies.
The nocebo effect explains this phenomenon: when negative expectations from a diagnosis trigger real physiological harm. Patients who internalize the label often experience worsened symptoms, increased pain, and faster decline—not because the disease is inevitable, but because their belief in the “curse” programs the body to comply.
And as Christians, we are commanded to reject this subtle darkness.
We must intentionally speak life, not death, over our bodies.
Scripture powerfully anchors us:
“Death and life are in the power of the tongue.” (Proverbs 18:21)
“By His wounds we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:5)
“I am the Lord who heals you.” (Exodus 15:26)
“He sent out His word and healed them.” (Psalm 107:20)
“The prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well.” (James 5:15)
“God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)
Rebel patients refuse to echo the curse of man-made diagnoses. My No More Tears Book goes over this in detail, with a chapter dedicated to healing Scriptures. It is on Amazon (HERE) and if you want a free PDF, just email me at therebelpatient@substack.com.
Instead, we renounce them in Jesus’ name, renew our minds with God’s Word, and boldly declare these promises of healing and restoration!
Your diagnosis is not your identity—it is a lie to be renounced. Speak life daily! SEE YOURSELF WELL! Break the spell!
Reclaim your God-given sovereignty through faith, prayer, nutrition, movement, and obedience.
True healing begins the moment you agree with Heaven rather than the medical system. You are not the disease. You are the temple of the Holy Spirit—fearfully and wonderfully made.
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It is not a coincidence that the condition of many people deteriorates after diagnosis/medical proclamation. The mind resolves to create that which it has already accepted as a certainty. Many ill, undiagnosed people will live years throughout a condition they remain unaware of, simply because their mind hasn’t accepted the ‘fate’ of a medical curse or spell. Beware of that which you allow your mind to believe as a certainty. We are creators and manifest - both positive and negative - that which we empower as truth.
Makes sense, Margaret. Pharmakeia: to trick, beguile, deceive. And don't forget school, where spelling and grammar (from grimoire) are taught, inter alia. We live in a world of deception.