You already know the system loves control.

And listen, I know you don’t ever want to use a hospital. But if you fall and break a hip or have a bone in your arm sticking out, you have no choice. If you have a heart attack in the grocery store, someone else can have 911 on the way, even without your knowledge.

With the I Do Not Consent Form™ in hand, so far, every single patient age 18+ has been protected from hospital protocols — but this article brings out another layer, one that is important to know as a behind-the-scenes look at the “teachable moment” to boost compliance, and what the Preop Nurses may say or think (without telling you).

You schedule surgery. You sign consents for the procedure, anesthesia, and known risks. You go under. And while you’re unconscious, some hospitals have protocols to jab you (or your child) with a vaccine — flu, COVID, or others — without your explicit, awake consent.

This isn’t conspiracy theory. It’s published medical practice.

The “Teachable Moment” They Don’t Tell You About

Hospitals and anesthesiologists openly discuss perioperative vaccination as a way to boost compliance. While you’re out cold for surgery, they administer the shot. Reasons given: convenience, higher uptake rates, and eliminating needle fear in kids.

Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara offers flu shots to children under anesthesia for procedures like eye surgery or dental work. See HERE .

Children’s hospitals have implemented standardized processes, with dramatically increased vaccination rates. One program went from ~140 to over 2,000 flu shots per year:

Massachusetts General Hospital developed protocols for COVID vaccines during the perioperative period. See HERE.

In official medical literature and publications, they openly call it a “teachable moment.” I call it a consent bypass.

After all, you are unconscious. You cannot say no in real time. Pre-op discussions may mention it vaguely (or not at all), and standing orders or team protocols can make it routine.

A “Teachable Moment”

The exact phrase is mentioned in published articles.

Title : 2022 article in the journal Anesthesiology : ”Influenza Vaccination in Perioperative Settings: A Teachable Moment”

Authors : Suchitra Rao, Tyler Morrissey, et al. (including researchers from Children’s Hospital Colorado)

Published : December 1, 2022 | DOI: 10.1097/ALN.0000000000004341

Link: HERE.

Key Quotes from the Authors & Related Coverage:

The perioperative period (especially under general anesthesia) is described as a “teachable moment” — an event that: … “motivates individuals to spontaneously adopt risk-reducing health behaviors.”

From the ASA press release (2021 study presentation):

“Our research shows that having a standardized process for getting children vaccinated for flu while under anesthesia during surgery provides a ‘teachable moment’...” Link: HERE .

Ron Litman’s Substack summary of the paper:

“Strupp et al. reasoned that the perioperative period was a ‘teachable moment’ and an untapped health care opportunity...”

Linked article HERE.

This term is used by the doctors and hospitals promoting the practice — they see anxiety around surgery as the perfect window to increase vaccination rates.

The Consent Problem

Informed consent is supposed to be a cornerstone of medical ethics.

You must understand 2 things:

For the General Population: the risks, benefits, and alternatives; Specifically for You and Your Medical Scenario: the risks, benefits, and alternatives. … And agree freely.

Under anesthesia?

You’re not capable of that.

Patient reports show real fear this could happen against their wishes.

Real-World Patient Fear Is Dismissed as “Crazy”

This anxiety isn’t imaginary.

In March 2025, a pre-op nurse posted a patient testimony in Reddit’s “ r/nursing” .

“r/nursing” is one of the largest nursing communities on Reddit (over 650,000 members), where nurses openly discuss their work, frustrations, hospital policies, and patients. The subreddit has a strong “nurse-first” culture — it is intended for nurses, not patients.

Patient Testimony

A patient who explicitly stated:

“Now I’m not here to get vaccinated, I don’t consent to any vaccinations while under anesthesia.”

The nurse’s response?

She told the patient it was

“completely unethical and doesn’t happen,”

and that

“no medical person would willingly throw their license away like that.”

She then vented frustration, calling it “crazy shit” from YouTube and labeling patients as “Fox News nut jobs.” She also mentioned patients refusing blood transfusions because they “don’t want vaccinated blood.”

Reference:

Title: Pt in pre-op scared of being vaccinated while under anesthesia

Posted: March 24, 2025

Author: randyravenclaw (pre-op nurse)

Direct link to the Reddit thread: HERE.

The Power Imbalance

Even if some protocols require prior agreement, the power imbalance is enormous.

Hospitals chase quality metrics, vaccination rates, and public health targets.

Your individual autonomy? Often secondary.

Why This Matters More in 2026

With shifting federal vaccine guidance and ongoing public distrust, hospitals continue opportunistic vaccination to meet targets. Surgery stress + anesthesia already challenge your immune system. Adding a vaccine at that exact moment is something many patients want to weigh consciously.

This isn’t about being anti-vaccine. It’s about being pro-consent.

If you want the shot, get it awake, informed, on your terms. Sneaking it in while you’re unconscious crosses a bright red line.

How to Protect Yourself as a Rebel Patient

Give legal notice. Sign and Notarize your I Do Not Consent Form™ (IDNCF™). Download, print, notarize for free at your bank, then deliver as instructed. NOTE: There is no consent/dissent document for children at this time. Put into the record. The IDNCF™ comes with a cover letter that gives instructions to put it in your medical record. Your Preop Nurse should also ask you about Advance Directives and Medical Records. Have those ready and hand them a copy of your IDNCF™ at the same time. Bring an advocate: Have a trusted person with you in pre-op who will reinforce your wishes, because the legal notice needs a backup human. Ask direct questions: “Do you give any vaccines during this procedure? Under what conditions? Who makes that decision if I’m unconscious?” Research the hospital: Call ahead. Ask for their perioperative vaccination policy. Document everything: Record conversations (where legal). Paper copies. Keep paper copies of all consents and dissents, which includes the standard hospital admission paperwork. Do not sign a blanket admission form, but even if you do, your IDNCF™ supercedes it.

If Something Feels Off

Check your body for needle marks.

If something feels off post-op, request full medical AND billing records.

This Is Bigger Than One Jab

It’s part of the pattern: hospital protocols over patient rights.

Metrics over medicine.

“For your own good” paternalism that treats you like a compliance statistic instead of a sovereign individual.

Your body. Your choice. Even — especially — when you’re vulnerable on the operating table. Share this word with those who still use the system for elective, non-emergent surgery.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This is a gross violation of patient autonomy, plain and simple.

When you are unconscious on the operating table, you have zero ability to advocate for yourself.

That moment should be sacred — protected by the most rigorous standards of informed consent.

Instead, hospitals treat it as a golden opportunity to vaccinate you without your explicit, awake permission?

They call it a “teachable moment.” I call it medical betrayal.

What shocks me even more is the attitude of the pre-op nurses themselves.

In the r/nursing thread, a pre-op nurse didn’t just dismiss a terrified patient’s clear refusal — she mocked it, called it “crazy shit,” suggested the patient should just leave if they don’t trust the staff, and painted anyone asking questions as a Fox News conspiracy nut.

Other nurses piled on with glee, ready with AMA forms and eye-rolls.

But these are the very people who are supposed to be your last line of defense before you go under anesthesia! Instead of respecting a patient’s explicit boundary, they treat informed caution as ignorance worthy of ridicule.

That level of contempt for patient autonomy is chilling.

It reveals a toxic culture where compliance is prized above consent, and anyone who dares question hospital protocols is seen as the enemy. This isn’t healthcare anymore. This is control dressed up as medicine.

Your body belongs to you — not the hospital, not the metrics, not the nurse having a bad day on Reddit.

If they can’t respect your “no” while you’re still conscious, how can you possibly trust them when you’re unconscious?

That’s why I’m furious. And that’s exactly why every rebel patient needs to show up armed with a notarized I Do Not Consent Form™ and zero tolerance for this arrogance.

Stay informed and awake. Stay defiant and resist tyranny! Your sovereignty is worth fighting for.

Question

Have you or a loved one experienced this, suspected it, or fought it in pre-op?

Leave a comment

Share in the comments. The more stories we collect, the harder it is for them to pretend it doesn’t happen.

Stay rebellious. Stay awake — literally and figuratively — before they put you under.

LET US PRAY

Heavenly Father, Creator of my body and Sovereign over my life,

I come before You with a grateful yet defiant heart.

Thank You for the breath in my lungs and the mind You have given me. Thank you for creating me in Your image and making my body the Temple of the Holy Spirit.

Lord, guard me while I sleep.

Protect me under anesthesia.

Surround me with Your angels and with people who honor my “No.”

Give me clarity to ask the right questions, courage to speak my boundaries boldly, and strength to walk away when my autonomy is disrespected.

Expose every hidden agenda and every “teachable moment” that steals consent.



Let truth prevail over metrics, and let patient sovereignty rise above institutional control.

I surrender my fear but never my freedom.

I trust You with my life, and keep my freedom of choice, through the strength that You give me.

May every reader of these words be strengthened, protected, and awakened.

In the mighty name of Jesus, IN WHOSE NAME I SPEAK LIVE INTO EVERY AREA OF MY BEING!

Amen.

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