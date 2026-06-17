The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Anne Gibbons's avatar
Anne Gibbons
2h

It's horrifying to read those comments by MDs who blithely ignore patients' wishes not to be vaccinated and DO IT ANYWAY! Despicable!

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