Abby the Midwife Gains Ground for Midwifery Crisis and ‘Unlicensed’ Home Deliveries, Amidst Jailing of Midwives
Midwifery is Threatened in the USA - and RFK Jr is Poised to Hear Abby's Pleas
The Statistics
Did you know that the United States is a dangerous places to give birth? In fact, it is the most dangerous industrialized nation for giving birth — in terms of both maternal and neonatal mortality (See Figures 1 - 3).
Every single day, 2 women die due to pregnancy or childbirth—and tragically, these deaths are 80% preventable.
If you are a Black woman, you are 4 times more likely to die during pregnancy or childbirth than white women.
Compared to every other industrialized country in the world, the U.S. healthcare system costs more, yet delivers the worst outcomes than any other high-income nation.
And what about neonatal mortality?
Midwifery Saves the Lives of Moms and Newborns
Arrest the Midwife film cites the following statistics as midwifery being a good solution for pregnant moms and babies — despite this, several states are on the move to outlaw those who provide birthing services, even if part of a ‘strongly held religious belief.’
Midwives fill critical gaps in care, especially in rural and underserved communities. They center trust, cultural understanding, and informed consent—reducing birth trauma and improving outcomes.
But midwives still face barriers.
Licensure and reimbursement rates vary by state, leaving many unable to practice legally and sustainably. A Certified Professional Midwife celebrated in one state can be criminalized just across the border.
The ARREST THE MIDWIFE campaign is rooted in the following goals:
Expand awareness of the full range of birthing options
Promote midwifery as a key solution to the maternal health crisis
Educate communities about pro-midwifery policies and legislation
Mobilize support against the criminalization of midwives
Build trust and unity across the birth worker community
The Stakes
Maternal Healthcare in Crisis
The United States is one of the most dangerous places in the developed world to give birth.
Every day, two women lose their lives to pregnancy or childbirth—deaths that are 80% preventable.
Black women are four times more likely to die in the perinatal period than white women.
Our system is more medicalized, more expensive, and delivers worse outcomes than any other high income nation.
Gaps in Care
Cuts to Medicaid, hospital closures, and provider shortages have left 1 in 3 U.S. counties without a single birthing facility.
Over 100 rural hospitals have closed their labor and delivery units since 2020, deepening the crisis for rural and BIPOC families.
Lack of Choice & Rising Birth Trauma
In most hospitals, birth is treated as an emergency, not a natural process.
Interventions are often rushed or done without consent, leaving 1 in 3 women with birth trauma.
Few people realize they have a choice in where and how they give birth—or that midwives offer a safer, more empowering model of care.
The Problems Continue in Pennsylvania for Abby the Midwife — But RFK Jr/MAHA is Working on A Solution
1. The Current Midwifery Crisis is a Maternity-Care Crisis (2020–2025)
Lifecycle WomanCare, Pennsylvania’s oldest birth center, permanently closed in 2025;
Some Pennsylvania counties have no hospital obstetric unit at all, with 18 designated maternity-care deserts;
Multiple national rural hospitals have Labor & Delivery Units that are closed or downgraded.
2. The National Trend Should Be to Protect the ‘Strongly Held Religious Beliefs’ of Midwifery
National precedents that protect a woman’s right to natural birthing have already been set by strongly rural states with an expanded obstetrics emphasis for midwifery, like Utah, Idaho, and Montana.
These states have already enacted statutory carve-outs that explicitly protect ‘unlicensed’ traditional and religious midwifery while simultaneously expanding ‘licensed’ midwifery — demonstrating that coexistence is both feasible and beneficial.
3. Midwifes are Imprisoned
Despite the pleas of the affected parents who refused to file personal charges, the State of Virginia has imprisoned several women present for childbirth.
Carlie Moira Copal has been imprisoned for an unfortunate stillbirth. The mother of Her court date is January 13th, at which time she will have served 6 months in prison.
For example, this is the Spotfund for the Support Morris’s Criminal Case, charged with Practicing Midwifery without a License, perhaps the most common offense states use:
Update: charges filed
Support Moria - A Birth Advocate Facing Criminalization for Community Care
Carlie, known locally as Moira, is a birth advocate, death doula, and homeschool consultant in central Virginia. Following a tragic stillbirth, the Commonwealth of Virginia has charged her with Practicing Midwifery Without a License — a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney is currently seeking jail time, which could separate Moira from her three children (ages 12, 7, and 6) for as long as six months. As a condition of her bond, she has been prohibited from attending births — cutting off her primary source of income and her ability to serve the families who rely on her care. Legal expenses have placed significant financial strain on her family, including the loss of Moira’s vehicle.
This case is about more than one person — it affects every birth worker and birthing family in Virginia. The criminalization of traditional birth support threatens community knowledge, bodily autonomy, and the right of families to choose how and where they give birth.
Funds raised will help cover legal fees, court costs, and immediate living expenses for Moira and her children.
Birth work is not a crime.
Community care is not a crime.
Let’s stand together to support Moira and protect the freedom of birthing families across Virginia.
A Related Update:
Elizabeth Catlin, CPM
Elizabeth Catlin. a Certified Professional Midwife (CPM) in Penn Yan, New York (Yates County), was arrested in 2018–2019 and later indicted on a whopping 95 felony counts by the State. Her case is featured in the Arrest the Midwife film. New York has already outlawed midwives.
Charges included criminally negligent homicide (from a 2018 infant death after the newborn was transferred to a hospital), unauthorized practice of midwifery (NY requires a Master’s-level license — and this is the very type of over-regulation that needs to be stopped, because indigenous peoples cannot and shouldn’t not have to receive a higher education costing tens of thousands of dollars for a ‘license’), forgery, and falsifying records.
In 2021, through a plea deal, Elizabeth pleaded guilty to one minor felony (unauthorized practice); 94 charges were dropped due to new evidence and lack of family blame. She received probation and community service, no jail. The case sparked debate over midwifery regulation, and is featured on the film below:
4. Federal Protection is Needed
Federal action must standardize national protections to prevent disparate state impacts.
Previous federal efforts, such as the proposed Birthrights Freedom Act, never passed, underscore the pressing need for renewed and comprehensive federal protections to safeguard these rights nationwide.
This is Abby the Midwife’s journey and hope: to set a national, federal law standardizing midwifery so that women can continue birthing at their own will, not the will of the state.
Abby’s Proposal
On December 19, 2025, this letter of appeal was submitted to HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. It shows that midwifery legislation is passed without input from those who are directly affected: birth goulas, midwifes, indigenous birthers, and nurse midwives — and it highlights the need to allow ‘unlicensed’ or native midwives, as has been practiced for thousands of years.
It proposes standardized federal language that accommodates religious beliefs and does not discriminate against peoples like the Amish.
Needed: Your Letter of Organizational Endorsement
It can be signed by an individual, a family (i.e., The Jones Family), or a profit/nonprofit organization.
Additional Resources by Abby the Midwife
WHAT I REALLY THINK
If I were pregnant or of childbearing age, I would be reading volumes on labor, delivery, and childbirth. That is exactly what I did when I was age 19, and again at age 42. I knew, for example, that the obstetrician wasn’t supposed to clamp the baby’s umbilical cord until it stopped beating — so he could get more stem cells, red blood cells, and oxygen into his little system.
But modern labor and delivery initiated so many changes that it’s all become a PROTOCOL. We need to get back to the days of NATURE.
ABBY’S website contains all the I DO NOT CONSENT - and I DO CONSENT forms for every aspect of care a Mom could need. And I am grateful for this, because someone had to do it.
If it wasn’t for Abby the Midwife, I would not know the current situation, nor would I have built-in protections her work ensures.
Thank you, Abby.
Because the shenanigans have been going for decades, as seen in the 2009 Article 4, New York Law School, document calling out American Ob/Gyns for cornering Moms with procedures — and violating trade laws — as a Human Rights Issue:
Let Us Pray
Holy God,
Thank You for 2026, for the newness of life and the future that we all see. Help us stand strong and remain true to all You have given us: life and limb, truth and justice.
Protect our pregnant mothers, especially those giving birth. Keep all newborn babies in Your loving arms, Holy Father of All the Ages! Guide those assisting in childbirth, Father, so Your children are born in pure health, We Pray!
Lead and guide us to Your perfection, Your perfect plans, and Your purposes. Multiply our human efforts so they have far-reaching effects for good, and do so in Your most supernatural ways!
We pray this in the Name of Jesus, The Most Holy Name of All! Let us keep praising Your Name!
Amen.
I care about each and every one of you and feel people should have choices. But when there is an arrrest of labor or decent, cephalopelvic disproportion , fetal heart tone issues or a laceration that can’t be handled at home , or post partum hemorrhage ect….. , please think twice . You just never know . Pick a provider that works In tandem with your midwife, just in case . I’ve seen some pretty horrific cases in the emergency department.
Just shocking. Our daughter just gave birth to our first grandchild. I was pushing for a home birth but her fear got to her. They put her on pitocin for 2 1/2 days before a c section. Pediatrician came in and tried to guilt and scsre her into Vit k shot. I wanted to throw him out. Came out of hospital with infection, didn't send her home with any antibiotics. Some of her friends are coming out with infections also. Still spiking fever, the dr.'s wouldn't call in antibiotic made her go to ER. She explained she's a new mother, within days, didn't want to go to ER where all the crud is. Nope. Had to go to ER. Took 4 hours to take urine sample, blood and do an ultrasound. We sat with baby in car so she wouldn't have to take him in ER. They eventually called in antibiotic. This is KP in California. Everyone that came in the room put on gloves but not 1 washed their hands first.