ATTENTION: Newlyweds and Pregnant Couples — Having a Baby?

You can shape the future: see downloadable PDF below, and sign as an individual, family, or entity/organization.

The Statistics

Did you know that the United States is a dangerous places to give birth? In fact, it is the most dangerous industrialized nation for giving birth — in terms of both maternal and neonatal mortality (See Figures 1 - 3).

Figure 1. U.S. Maternal Mortality. See the top green USA line. U.S. mothers die having children, much more than any other industrialized country.

Every single day, 2 women die due to pregnancy or childbirth—and tragically, these deaths are 80% preventable.

If you are a Black woman, you are 4 times more likely to die during pregnancy or childbirth than white women.

Figure 2. U.S. Maternal Mortality for Blacks vs. Whites. Black women die much more often than any other U.S. race.

Compared to every other industrialized country in the world, the U.S. healthcare system costs more, yet delivers the worst outcomes than any other high-income nation.

And what about neonatal mortality?

The US and Most of Europe Share High Infant Mortality. Using standard mortality rates at 22 weeks pregnancy, Finland, Japan, and Sweden have the lowest infant mortality, much lower than the US and UK.

Midwifery Saves the Lives of Moms and Newborns

Arrest the Midwife film cites the following statistics as midwifery being a good solution for pregnant moms and babies — despite this, several states are on the move to outlaw those who provide birthing services, even if part of a ‘strongly held religious belief.’

Midwives fill critical gaps in care, especially in rural and underserved communities. They center trust, cultural understanding, and informed consent—reducing birth trauma and improving outcomes. But midwives still face barriers. Licensure and reimbursement rates vary by state, leaving many unable to practice legally and sustainably. A Certified Professional Midwife celebrated in one state can be criminalized just across the border. The ARREST THE MIDWIFE campaign is rooted in the following goals: Expand awareness of the full range of birthing options

Promote midwifery as a key solution to the maternal health crisis

Educate communities about pro-midwifery policies and legislation

Mobilize support against the criminalization of midwives

Build trust and unity across the birth worker community The Stakes Maternal Healthcare in Crisis The United States is one of the most dangerous places in the developed world to give birth. Every day, two women lose their lives to pregnancy or childbirth—deaths that are 80% preventable. Black women are four times more likely to die in the perinatal period than white women. Our system is more medicalized, more expensive, and delivers worse outcomes than any other high income nation. Gaps in Care Cuts to Medicaid, hospital closures, and provider shortages have left 1 in 3 U.S. counties without a single birthing facility. Over 100 rural hospitals have closed their labor and delivery units since 2020, deepening the crisis for rural and BIPOC families. Lack of Choice & Rising Birth Trauma In most hospitals, birth is treated as an emergency, not a natural process.

Interventions are often rushed or done without consent, leaving 1 in 3 women with birth trauma. Few people realize they have a choice in where and how they give birth—or that midwives offer a safer, more empowering model of care.

The Problems Continue in Pennsylvania for Abby the Midwife — But RFK Jr/MAHA is Working on A Solution

1. The Current Midwifery Crisis is a Maternity-Care Crisis (2020–2025)

Lifecycle WomanCare, Pennsylvania’s oldest birth center, permanently closed in 2025;

Some Pennsylvania counties have no hospital obstetric unit at all, with 18 designated maternity-care deserts;

Multiple national rural hospitals have Labor & Delivery Units that are closed or downgraded.

2. The National Trend Should Be to Protect the ‘Strongly Held Religious Beliefs’ of Midwifery

National precedents that protect a woman’s right to natural birthing have already been set by strongly rural states with an expanded obstetrics emphasis for midwifery, like Utah, Idaho, and Montana.

These states have already enacted statutory carve-outs that explicitly protect ‘unlicensed’ traditional and religious midwifery while simultaneously expanding ‘licensed’ midwifery — demonstrating that coexistence is both feasible and beneficial.

3. Midwifes are Imprisoned

Despite the pleas of the affected parents who refused to file personal charges, the State of Virginia has imprisoned several women present for childbirth.

Carlie Moira Copal has been imprisoned for an unfortunate stillbirth. The mother of Her court date is January 13th, at which time she will have served 6 months in prison.

For example, this is the Spotfund for the Support Morris’s Criminal Case, charged with Practicing Midwifery without a License, perhaps the most common offense states use:

Update: charges filed Support Moria - A Birth Advocate Facing Criminalization for Community Care Carlie, known locally as Moira, is a birth advocate, death doula, and homeschool consultant in central Virginia. Following a tragic stillbirth, the Commonwealth of Virginia has charged her with Practicing Midwifery Without a License — a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2,500 fine. The Commonwealth’s Attorney is currently seeking jail time, which could separate Moira from her three children (ages 12, 7, and 6) for as long as six months. As a condition of her bond, she has been prohibited from attending births — cutting off her primary source of income and her ability to serve the families who rely on her care. Legal expenses have placed significant financial strain on her family, including the loss of Moira’s vehicle. This case is about more than one person — it affects every birth worker and birthing family in Virginia. The criminalization of traditional birth support threatens community knowledge, bodily autonomy, and the right of families to choose how and where they give birth. Funds raised will help cover legal fees, court costs, and immediate living expenses for Moira and her children. Birth work is not a crime.

Community care is not a crime.

Let’s stand together to support Moira and protect the freedom of birthing families across Virginia. Link: HERE.

A Related Update:

Elizabeth Catlin, CPM

Elizabeth Catlin. a Certified Professional Midwife (CPM) in Penn Yan, New York (Yates County), was arrested in 2018–2019 and later indicted on a whopping 95 felony counts by the State. Her case is featured in the Arrest the Midwife film. New York has already outlawed midwives.

Charges included criminally negligent homicide (from a 2018 infant death after the newborn was transferred to a hospital), unauthorized practice of midwifery (NY requires a Master’s-level license — and this is the very type of over-regulation that needs to be stopped, because indigenous peoples cannot and shouldn’t not have to receive a higher education costing tens of thousands of dollars for a ‘license’), forgery, and falsifying records.

In 2021, through a plea deal, Elizabeth pleaded guilty to one minor felony (unauthorized practice); 94 charges were dropped due to new evidence and lack of family blame. She received probation and community service, no jail. The case sparked debate over midwifery regulation, and is featured on the film below:

4. Federal Protection is Needed

Federal action must standardize national protections to prevent disparate state impacts.

Previous federal efforts, such as the proposed Birthrights Freedom Act, never passed, underscore the pressing need for renewed and comprehensive federal protections to safeguard these rights nationwide.

This is Abby the Midwife’s journey and hope: to set a national, federal law standardizing midwifery so that women can continue birthing at their own will, not the will of the state.

Abby’s Proposal

On December 19, 2025, this letter of appeal was submitted to HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. It shows that midwifery legislation is passed without input from those who are directly affected: birth goulas, midwifes, indigenous birthers, and nurse midwives — and it highlights the need to allow ‘unlicensed’ or native midwives, as has been practiced for thousands of years.

It proposes standardized federal language that accommodates religious beliefs and does not discriminate against peoples like the Amish.

Needed: Your Letter of Organizational Endorsement

✅ Download your Organizational Letter of Endorsement Here ✅ :

It can be signed by an individual, a family (i.e., The Jones Family), or a profit/nonprofit organization.

Midwifery Letter of Endorsement 19KB ∙ PDF file Download Sign as a person, entity, or family. Download

✅

Additional Resources by Abby the Midwife

Hint: Acoid Hospital Protocols for Moms, Dads, and Newborns ✅

ABBY THE MIDWIFE’s LINKS:

WEBSITE:

PAmidwife.com

BIRTH PLANNING

Your Birth, Your Baby, Your Terms — Not Theirs:

pamidwife.com/advocacy

MIDWIFERY RELATIONS COALITION, PENNSYLVANIA -- and hoping to reach your State! FIGHTING GOVERNMENT OVERREACH!

Midwiferyrelationspa.org

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

NEW! SUBSCRIBE TO ABBY THE MIDWIFE ON SUBSTACK: AbbyTheMidwife.Substack.com

WHAT I REALLY THINK

If I were pregnant or of childbearing age, I would be reading volumes on labor, delivery, and childbirth. That is exactly what I did when I was age 19, and again at age 42. I knew, for example, that the obstetrician wasn’t supposed to clamp the baby’s umbilical cord until it stopped beating — so he could get more stem cells, red blood cells, and oxygen into his little system.

But modern labor and delivery initiated so many changes that it’s all become a PROTOCOL. We need to get back to the days of NATURE.

ABBY’S website contains all the I DO NOT CONSENT - and I DO CONSENT forms for every aspect of care a Mom could need. And I am grateful for this, because someone had to do it.

If it wasn’t for Abby the Midwife, I would not know the current situation, nor would I have built-in protections her work ensures.

Thank you, Abby.

Because the shenanigans have been going for decades, as seen in the 2009 Article 4, New York Law School, document calling out American Ob/Gyns for cornering Moms with procedures — and violating trade laws — as a Human Rights Issue:

Download "Misinformed Consent" Document

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

Thank You for 2026, for the newness of life and the future that we all see. Help us stand strong and remain true to all You have given us: life and limb, truth and justice.

Protect our pregnant mothers, especially those giving birth. Keep all newborn babies in Your loving arms, Holy Father of All the Ages! Guide those assisting in childbirth, Father, so Your children are born in pure health, We Pray!

Lead and guide us to Your perfection, Your perfect plans, and Your purposes. Multiply our human efforts so they have far-reaching effects for good, and do so in Your most supernatural ways!

We pray this in the Name of Jesus, The Most Holy Name of All! Let us keep praising Your Name!

Amen.

