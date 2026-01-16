Sounding the Alarm

As someone passionate about health, wellness, and informed choices, I have to sound the alarm on a disturbing trend that’s threatening the future of natural birthing and family rights in America.

If you’re a newlywed dreaming of starting a family, a pregnant couple exploring options, a grandparent worried about your grandchilden, or just a sibling standing up for your loved ones – this is for YOU!

The Shocking Reality: Jailing Midwives and Outlawing Natural Births

Imagine planning a peaceful home birth, rooted in centuries-old traditions practiced by indigenous peoples, the Amish, and countless families worldwide. Here’s PAmidwife.com, and Abigail Iovine:

Now picture that dream shattered by arrests, fines, and outright bans.

That’s the harsh reality today: authorities are targeting midwives and birthers, demanding state-mandated schooling and certification, and criminalizing natural, at-home deliveries.

This isn’t just an attack on a profession – it’s a direct threat to your medical freedom, informed consent during labor and delivery, and alternatives to rigid hospital protocols, like Vitamin K shots, for newborn care.

Why does this matter? Because without public outcry, we’re risking the loss of safe, personalized birthing.

Join Us Live

Abby the Midwife: Today’s Public Meeting with MAHA in D.C.

Can RFK Jr. Turn the Tide?

Today, we’re diving deep into this crisis with an exclusive update! Tune in as Abby the Midwife (@AbigailIovine | Twitter/X) shares her insights from meeting MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) in Washington, D.C. We’ll discuss the ongoing targeting and jailing of midwives and birthers, and explore whether RFK Jr. can step in to stop this madness.

My incredible co-host, Laura Bartlett from I Do Not Consent Form.com (@ourptrights), will be joining me to help break it all down. By the way, Abby has impressive and pertinent forms on her website, for labor, delivery, and newborn care in hospitals, in case there is a need to move from a home birth to a hospital birthing center.

This is your chance to get informed and inspired to take action!

When: Today at 3 pm PST | 5 pm CST | 6 pm EST (or catch the replay anytime!)



How to Join:

Abby Gives Us An Update on Her Meeting Today! -- You Can Listen In Even If You Don’t Have a Twitter/X Account

Click HERE for a reminder and then listen in.

Let’s get loud!

Support legislation, rally your legislators, and build sympathy for this cause. Public outcry is the key to protecting future generations and preserving the midwifery profession.

Bonus Update

Your Right to Unvaccinated Blood Transfusions

But wait, there’s more! What if you or a loved one needed a blood transfusion during a hospital stay? We’re also getting the latest from Clinton Ohlers (@Safe_Blood3) on your rights to access unvaccinated blood – including what the FDA has regulated (and who’s really pulling the strings).

P.S. Who else is in on it? This ties right into the bigger picture of medical autonomy.

Don’t Miss Tomorrow

Listen in Dr. Colleen Huber on Vaccine Injuries and State RightsMark your calendars for tomorrow’s session at 10 am PST | 12 noon CST | 1 pm EST, where Dr. Colleen Huber (@DrCHuber) will tackle vaccine injuries and your rights to protect your children in ALL 50 states. It’s all about empowering families with knowledge and tools.

Stay informed, stay empowered, and let’s fight for a healthier future together!

Share this post, join the conversation, and let’s make some noise!

What are your thoughts on this? Drop a comment below or hit me up on X (https://x.com/DrMargaretShow).

Together, we can make a difference!

I feel that we have prayed for more involvement in protecting our nation’s babies, and here God has laid this before us all! With 1 million abortions a year, our nation is gravely sinning, and hiding our most common cause of death — which exceeds heart disease!

Let Us Pray

Dear Lord,

Thank you, Lord, for allowing us to garner righteous indignation that the public feels and acts upon! Lead and guide us to the answers we need to protect our mothers and babies, Lord, Jesus!

Help Abby as she is appearing before the MAHA panel on the midwife issue in just about 30 minutes! We pray for her words to be led by the Holy Spirit and carry truth and conviction! Let everyone have listening ears, we pray!

Grant Abby and her husband all safety and protection in mind, body, and soul, during this trip! Send your best angels to hover before and after their steps, giving them great and magnificent strength through Your power!

Keep guiding and leading us to help others, especially our children and babies, and especially our unborn little ones!

We praise You in unison, Lord, and ask our songs and praise to rise up to You as a sweet scent! Let our praises have Your power and be a weapon against all the evil!

In Jesus’ Name,

Amen!

