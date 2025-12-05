ACIP Votes 8–3 to END CDC’s Hep B Recommendation for All Newborn Babies
Leaves It As an “Individual-Based” Decision
The ACIP Meeting is still in progress.
Link: https://x.com/drshannonkroner/status/1996988435903697315?s=46
The Video
Here’s the LIVE ACIP MEETING Link
Sorry I’m on my cell and cannot link it for you.
Copy & Paste this Link: https://x.com/aaronsirisg/status/1996927553798545694?s=46
They’re taking about how the DTaP vaccine resulted in children DYING at 10 TIMES the rate of unvaccinated children. 👀
Right now, Aaron Siri is explaining that countries without vaccination mandates have higher compliance rates than those like America, that impose mandates.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
The American CPS system has RIPPED away babies from their parents for refusing newborn and infant vaccines— now they GET RID OF IT!!!
Let us PRAY that this abomination changes for good!
Let Us 🙏 PRAY FOR OUR BABIES
For the newborns, we pray, Holy Lord! Bless them and protect them from harm done by vaccines! Protect them so they stay with their parents in spite of evil efforts to take them away!
We CURSE the evil forces that race to kill and destroy our babies from the time of conception! We CURSE the forces that murder babies in the womb, Righteous God of All Creation!
Bless those on this ACIP Committee! Give them the strength and fortitude needed to oppose this evil!
We ask this in the Name of Jesus!
Amen!
