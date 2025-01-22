The American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) is at https://aclj.org/. I like receiving their emails because I don’t always find their news anywhere else.

This is an email I received from the ACLJ Executive Director today:

Margaret, A darkness is spreading across the globe. Christians are being persecuted at astounding rates. Abductions, assaults, arrests, displacements, attacks on churches, and killings are all on the rise. According to the GRC Red List, the worst country in the world for killing Christians remains Nigeria. India is the worst for attacking churches. Open Doors’ new World Watch List shows Pakistan and Iran are the 8th and 9th worst persecuting countries in the world. At the ACLJ, we are directly engaged in defending Christians facing unthinkable atrocities in each of these countries. And we’re preparing key written submissions to the U.N. Human Rights Council in just days. In Nigeria, jihadist armies like Boko Haram and the Fulani Herdsmen continue to massacre Christians by the thousands and abduct their children in a growing genocide. As we expand our global efforts to defend dying Christians, join the fight. Sign: Defend Christians From Genocide in Nigeria.

In Pakistan, we are defending Christians facing execution for their faith in three separate cases. One of our clients, Ahsan Masih, was falsely accused of blasphemy, tried in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court, and sentenced to death – even though no evidence was presented against him. Not only is Ahsan languishing on death row, but his family faces destitution without their sole provider. We are appealing Ahsan’s case through our office in Pakistan. We also worked with an American family to help provide critical resources to Ahsan’s family as we fight for his freedom. We’re representing numerous Christians on death row in Pakistan. We’ve helped free other Christians – such as Christian mom Asia Bibi, who was charged under the same barbaric law – from death row before, but we can’t do it again without YOU. Sign Petition: Save Christian From Execution.

Christians in India are being targeted, beaten, and thrown out of their homes simply because of their Christian faith. Christians are being ordered to renounce their Christian faith or suffer grave consequences such as hanging, stoning, and torture. Churches are completely destroyed. Our senior legal team is about to file a critical oral intervention and is preparing to travel to the U.N. in Geneva to hold high-level meetings with world leaders to raise the plight of Christians in India. We urgently need you to take action with us. Sign: Defend India’s Christians From Violence.

A Christian pastor who fled brutal torture in Iran now faces imminent deportation from Turkey for his faith. If sent back, Pastor Mojtaba Ahmadi will face another three years of severe abuse in an Iranian prison. His only "crimes"? Converting to Christianity, pastoring fellow believers, and sharing his faith. We’re advocating at the U.N. for his protection. Sign: Save Christian Pastor From Torture in Iran.

Jordan Sekulow

ACLJ Executive Director

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I don’t do enough with my faith. I could do more.

LET US PRAY

Holy God, Father of All Creatures and Creation,

We come to you in prayer and supplication for those who are suffering and dying because of their faith in You, their faith in Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth. WE INTERCEDE FOR THEIR RESCUE AND RELEASE!

Bless them, protect them, honor them, WE PRAY! Guard and shelter them under Your wings!

We know that they are ready to die for Christ, and we honor that, HOLY GOD! If this cup can pass from them, LET IT BE SO! Otherwise, carry them into Your kingdom in glory, LORD!

Let us be more like them: unafraid, bold, proclaiming Christ as the one true SAVIOUR AND LORD OF ALL! He is LORD OF ALL!

We pray this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

