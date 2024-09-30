Actress Niykee Heaton: on Diddy and Kayne
WARNING: Disturbing description of sexual assault with bystanders who refused to help
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/red_pill_us/status/1839877539009049075?s=46
The Video
The Thread
Do you believe her?
So naïve. So naïve to be around that group to begin with. Being OK with someone taking her phone. Not quickly getting it back and leaving.
Someone did not parent her in my opinion.
I have a hard time with these women who wait so long to talk. I mean I get it they could have been threatened or whatever the case, but if you can't prove it then why come out at all? Regardless I wish men understood how belittling it is to be treated like that. I have had things like this happen. When I was young I asked my mom, "Why can't guys understand you are NOT interested and don't want them?!" She said, "It's because all they can see is how bad they want you." Made sense. "So men...get your head out of your behind! Just because a woman is friendly to you doesn't mean they WANT you!" My wise words for the day! You're welcome! 🤣