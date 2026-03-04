NEVER LOSE HOPE! It’s FINALLY happening!

ACIP Panel To Discuss Vaccine Injuries, Long COVID In March, Vote On Recommendation Changes

Article by the HIGHWIRE

By Steven Middendorp

The next ACIP vaccine advisory meeting is scheduled for March 18 and 19 to discuss three topics – COVID-19 vaccine injuries, long COVID, and ACIP recommendation methodology. Votes may be scheduled during the two-day session for any of these three topics, which may include narrowed recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccines based upon evidence of injuries caused by the mRNA injections. The federal register notice doesn’t mention any specific votes that will take place. CDC currently recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone over 6 months of age, “based on individual-based decision making” in October after adopting the ACIP recommendations from the September meeting. Before the update last fall, the CDC routinely recommended the vaccine for everyone, but now it recommends that each person consult their health care provider to make a shared decision based on their individual health profile. Currently, there are 1,032,458 reports to VAERS reporting adverse side effects from COVID-19 vaccines, and a total of over 4.3 million side effects. The highest reported symptoms are mild, including headache, pyrexia, fatigue, pain, chills, and COVID-19 infection. There are 15,499 deaths currently reported to the system. There are 54,687 reports of dyspnoea, which is shortness of breath. Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), wrote a letter in December stating, “It is horrifying to consider that the US vaccine regulation, including our actions, may have harmed more children than we saved. This requires humility and introspection.” The statement came after the Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance (OPBV) examined 96 cases of death that were reported to VAERS in relation to the COVID-19 vaccines. The review concluded that 10 out of the 96 were likely or probably caused by the vaccines. Dr. Prasad noted that the reviewers used conservative coding to reach that conclusion and said the actual number is higher. ACIP Member Dr. Robert Malone said the data and evidence uncovered during the investigation were shocking and “politically explosive,” but said he is embargoed from speaking on the details. It is unclear whether the details from this investigation will be revealed during the two-day ACIP meeting in March.” “Last summer, the FDA required Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to include a warning label reflecting an increased risk of myocarditis – specifically 27 cases per million doses for males aged 12 to 24 and 8 cases per million for those 6 months of age through 64 years of age. VAERS currently contains 3,256 reports of myocarditis.” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration are facing a lawsuit from over a dozen state attorneys general over modifications to the CDC vaccine schedule and the ACIP vaccine advisory group. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote, “Donald Trump and RFK Jr.’s blatant disregard for science threatens public health and erodes trust in our institutions. My Administration will continue to rely on qualified experts like the American Academy of Pediatrics to lead the guidance Pennsylvanians receive to keep themselves and their families healthy.” HHS Rapid Response shot back on X, “This is a publicity stunt dressed up as a lawsuit. By law, the health secretary has clear authority to make determinations on the CDC immunization schedule and the composition of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The CDC immunization schedule reforms reflect common-sense public health policy shared by peer, developed countries.” Many state governors and health departments have vowed to follow AAP vaccine recommendations on the claim that its recommendations are backed by science, while those recommended by the CDC and ACIP are politically motivated. The AAP lists organizational partnerships with Merck, Pfizer, Moderna, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi, which manufacture the vaccines that are recommended on the childhood schedule. Long COVID The HighWire has reported on post-vaccine syndrome and research that indicates it has the same symptoms as long COVID. This has led to speculation that long COVID cases may actually be vaccine injury being treated as a COVID-19 infection. The NIH under the Biden administration poured over $1.6 billion into studying long COVID, but put minimal dollars into studying vaccine injuries. The PVS study conducted by Yale researchers found that some people had elevated levels of the spike protein more than 2 years after vaccination. Earlier research presented by Jefferey Jaxen on The HighWire showed that 37% of people had detectable mRNA levels up to 14-15 days post-vaccination. Secretary Kennedy has drawn attention to inefficiency, favoritism, and outright corruption within the vaccine injury compensation program and has vowed to work with Attorney General Pam Bondi to reform it as Congress intended. In January, two members of the vaccine injury advisory group were removed. Secretary Kennedy and HHS did not make any public statements regarding the two individuals who were released. Veronica McNally is one of the individuals who was released from the vaccine injury advisory group. She is also the founder of IVaccinate.org and the Fanny Strong Foundation, both of which advocate and promote vaccination. The ACIP panel will discuss COVID-19 vaccine injuries, long COVID, and ACIP recommendation methodologies at its March hearing. The public has the ability to comment on the topics in the Federal Register. No specific details have been provided regarding any presenters for the hearing or potential votes.

Links:

1. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [Docket No. CDC-2026-0199] Meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices

Source: HERE.

2. VAERS REPORTS

Disclaimer:

NEW! Expanded public access to VAERS data On May 8, 2025, CDC and FDA expanded public access to VAERS data in the WONDER database (wonder.cdc.gov) and in VAERS downloadable files (vaers.hhs.gov) to provide more information for all reported adverse events following vaccination received. This enhancement is part of a broader CDC and FDA effort to improve transparency and access to vaccine safety data, while continuing to protect patient privacy. Prior to May 2025, VAERS public data sets only included the first submitted VAERS report (or primary report) for a patient, vaccine and dose combination.

Beginning May 2025, VAERS public data sets also include secondary reports. A secondary report is the first submitted VAERS report from an additional source who has not previously submitted a report for the same patient, vaccine, and dose combination.

Based on this enhancement, in the downloadable data file, it will appear that additional reports have been added. These are actually the subsequent or secondary reports that have previously not been included in the public data sets.

It is important to note these new secondary reports are related to already reported events and do not represent additional reports of adverse events. VAERS accepts reports of adverse events that occur following vaccination. Anyone, including healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and the public, can submit reports to the system. While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. Vaccine providers are encouraged to report any clinically significant health problem following vaccination to VAERS even if they are not sure if the vaccine was the cause. In some situations, reporting to VAERS is required of healthcare providers and vaccine manufacturers. VAERS reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. Reports to VAERS can also be biased. As a result, there are limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind. The strengths of VAERS are that it is national in scope and can often quickly detect an early hint or warning of a safety problem with a vaccine. VAERS is one component of CDC’s and FDA’s multifaceted approach to monitoring safety after vaccines are licensed or authorized for use. There are multiple, complementary systems that CDC and FDA use to capture and validate data from different sources. VAERS is designed to rapidly detect unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse events, also referred to as “safety signals.” If a possible safety signal is found in VAERS, further analysis is performed with other safety systems, such as the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) and Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) Project, or in the FDA BEST (Biologics Effectiveness and Safety) system. These systems are less impacted by the limitations of spontaneous and voluntary reporting in VAERS and can better assess possible links between vaccination and adverse events. Additionally, CDC and FDA cannot provide individual medical advice regarding any report to VAERS. Key considerations and limitations of VAERS data: The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted as evidence of a causal association between a vaccine and an adverse event, or as evidence about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines.

Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, and unverified information.

VAERS does not obtain follow up records on every report. If a report is classified as serious, VAERS requests additional information, such as health records, to further evaluate the report.

VAERS data are limited to vaccine adverse event reports received between 1990 and the most recent date for which data are available.

VAERS data do not represent all known safety information for a vaccine and should be interpreted in the context of other scientific information. VAERS data available to the public include only the initial report data to VAERS. Updated data which contains data from medical records and corrections reported during follow up are used by the government for analysis. However, for numerous reasons including data consistency, these amended data are not available to the public. Additionally, reports to VAERS that appear to be false or fabricated with the intent to mislead CDC and FDA may be reviewed before they are added to the VAERS database. Knowingly filing a false VAERS report is a violation of Federal law (18 U.S. Code § 1001) punishable by fine and imprisonment.

Link: HERE.

3. THE FDA’S REQUIRED WARNING LABELS FOR Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

June 25, 2025 FDA Safety Communication Purpose: To inform the public and healthcare providers that FDA has required and approved updates to the Prescribing Information for Comirnaty (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Spikevax (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) manufactured ModernaTX, Inc. to include new safety information about the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Specifically, FDA has required each manufacturer to update the warning about the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis to include information about (1) the estimated unadjusted incidence of myocarditis and/or pericarditis following administration of the 2023-2024 Formula of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and (2) the results of a study that collected information on cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (cardiac MRI) in people who developed myocarditis after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. FDA also required each manufacturer to describe the new safety information in the Adverse Reactions section of the Prescribing Information and in the Information for Recipients and Caregivers. The Fact Sheets for Healthcare Providers and for Recipients and Caregivers for Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19, which are authorized for emergency use in individuals 6 months through 11 years of age, have also been updated to include the new safety information in alignment with the Comirnaty and Spikevax Prescribing Information and Information for Recipients and Caregivers. Updated Warning for Myocarditis and Pericarditis The warning on myocarditis and pericarditis in the Prescribing Information for Comirnaty and Spikevax has been updated to convey that the observed risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines has been highest in males 12 through 24 years of age and to include the following new language: Based on analyses of commercial health insurance claims data from inpatient and outpatient settings, the estimated unadjusted incidence of myocarditis and/or pericarditis during the period 1 through 7 days following administration of the 2023-2024 Formula of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines was approximately 8 cases per million doses in individuals 6 months through 64 years of age and approximately 27 cases per million doses in males 12 through 24 years of age. Follow-up information on cardiovascular outcomes in hospitalized patients who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis is available from a longitudinal retrospective observational study. Most of these patients had received a two-dose primary series of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine prior to their diagnosis. In this study, at a median follow-up of approximately 5 months post-vaccination, persistence of abnormal cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) findings that are a marker for myocardial injury was common. The clinical and prognostic significance of these CMR findings is not known. Information about myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) following vaccination with these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines has been included in the labeling since 2021. FDA closely monitors the safety of all vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccines, during postmarket use. About the Study on Cardiovascular Outcomes in mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients Diagnosed With Myocarditis In a post-approval U.S. studyExternal Link Disclaimer funded and co-authored by FDA and published in September 2024, follow-up information was collected on approximately 300 people who developed myocarditis after receiving the original formula of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Some people in the study reported having heart symptoms approximately 3 months after developing myocarditis. Some people in the study had cardiac MRIs (scans that show detailed images of the heart muscle) initially after developing myocarditis and again approximately 5 months later. The initial and follow-up cardiac MRIs commonly showed signs of injury to the heart muscle, with improvement over time in some but not all people. It is not known if these cardiac MRI findings might predict long-term heart effects of myocarditis. Safety Monitoring Continues Continuous monitoring and assessment of the safety of all vaccines, including the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, is an FDA priority and we remain committed to informing the public when we learn new information about these vaccines. In addition, as part of the approvals of Comirnaty and Spikevax, each manufacturer is required by FDA to conduct a study to assess if there are long-term heart effects in people who have had myocarditis after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. These studies are underway. How to Report a Suspected Adverse Event After Vaccination Suspected adverse events may be reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is co-managed by the FDA and the CDC. LINK: HERE.

4. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration are facing a lawsuit from over a dozen state attorneys general

SEE ALL 85 PAGES HERE.

5. THE POST by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

The Thread

6. THE HIGHWIRE’S report on Post-Saccine Syndrome and Research

Video Link: HERE.

7. Secretary Kennedy Drawns Attention to Inefficiency, Favoritism, and Outright Corruption within the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday that he will be working alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi to fix the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). In a statement posted to X, Kennedy referenced the American Academy of Pediatrics and its recognition that vaccines, like all medicines, are “unavoidably unsafe.” For this reason, Kennedy said the 1986 Act was passed to provide immunity from lawsuits for vaccine injuries. Kennedy said the VICP is not serving its intended purpose to “quickly and fairly” compensate injured children, including presumed cases of vaccine injury that contain some level of doubt. “To date, the Vaccine Court has paid out $5.4 billion to 12,000 petitioners,” Secretary Kennedy wrote. “But the VICP no longer functions to achieve its Congressional intent. Instead, the VICP has devolved into a morass of inefficiency, favoritism, and outright corruption as government lawyers and the Special Masters who serve as Vaccine Court judges prioritize the solvency of the HHS Trust Fund, over their duty to compensate victims.” The VICP is a program that protects the vaccine manufacturers from lawsuits. The federal government takes on the liability through this program, and HHS is the defendant in the court procedure when a petition is filed on behalf of a vaccine-injured individual. This applies to all childhood vaccinations, but does not apply to the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID vaccine injuries are funded under the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which was authorized by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). Kennedy said claimants to the program are monumentally outmatched with the “bottomless pockets” of the federal government. “Furthermore, most of the Special Masters come from government, legal, or political posts, and typically display an extreme bias that favors the government side,” Kennedy wrote. “There is no discovery, and the rules of evidence do not apply. The government lawyers do not allow children’s attorneys access to the Vaccine Safety Datalink, a taxpayer-funded CDC surveillance system that houses the best data on vaccine injuries. Attorney compensation is in the hands of notoriously biased Special Masters and often hostile government attorneys, who can leverage this power to turn petitioner attorneys against their clients’ interests.” Kennedy further explained that more than half of the cases are dismissed by the special masters, and the cases that continue will take more than 5 years to resolve, and sometimes more than 10 years. Many of these parents are caring for children with extreme disabilities and are waiting for this financial compensation to help cover the cost of care. “Petitioners’ attorneys complain that the Special Masters make punitive downward adjustments to attorneys’ fees and medical expert fees to punish effective advocacy,” Kennedy explained. “Expert witnesses for injured children complain that they suffer intimidation and even threats that they will lose professional status or NIH funding if they testify for injured children. The government pays its own medical expert witnesses promptly while simultaneously slow-walking payments for petitioners’ experts—sometimes for years.” James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, backed up Kennedy’s statement about biased special masters leveraging power in a Substack post. Lyons-Weiler served as an expert witness for a claimant in the VICP process, but he departed the program after being bribed for continued work and compensation within the program. Lyons-Weiler said he testified with the robust science linking aluminum adjuvants to autoimmune conditions “rooted in animal models, systems biology, and translational studies.” “Instead of rebutting the data, the Special Master took another path: off the record and improper,” Lyons-Weiler said. “The plaintiff was informed that the VICP had already determined that aluminum was not a problem (a violation of the rule of not citing precedent), and they were told —explicitly—that unless I softened or removed my statements on aluminum’s causal role in the development of post-vaccination autoimmune disease, the Special Master was not likely to want to compensate me for further testimony. It was implied that my future participation in the program and reputation within the Court system would be accommodated.” Lyons-Weiler said during his next expert testimony, he mentioned the bribe on the record, and the recording is held by the plaintiff, several attorneys, and himself. “Its contents will obliterate any illusion that the VICP operates under the rules of ethics or law,” Lyons-Weiler wrote. “The incident does not stand alone. It is the tip of a very large iceberg—one built on procedural fraud, scientific suppression, and judicial strong-arming.” The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) denounced Kennedy’s intent to fix the VICP in an official statement. “We are deeply concerned that Secretary Kennedy’s planned changes to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) will be yet another example of his campaign to set aside the overwhelming weight of medical evidence and use the federal government to stoke fears about vaccines that have no basis in medicine,” the statement said. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo shot back at the AAP following its statement encouraging states to eliminate nonmedical vaccine exemptions. “The AAP lost credibility long ago, flip-flopping on screen time policies to justify school shutdowns during the pandemic, pushing experimental COVID vaccines on kids, and endorsing sex-change surgeries for children,” Ladapo wrote on X. The AAP partners with pharmaceutical companies, including Moderna, Merck, and Sanofi. The CICP program for COVID-19 vaccine injuries has been under challenge by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) with the firm Siri & Glimstad. The HighWire reported about the lawsuit in November 2023; the case is still ongoing. At the time, there were over 12,000 claims, and only four individuals received compensation. Now, with over 14,400 claims, 69 have been compensated. Only 4,929 cases have received a ruling, with 4,864 outright denials. Secretary Kennedy has not announced any reforms to the CICP program at this time. Link: HERE.

Veronica McNally and IVaccinate.org

This appeared on WOOD TV8. Watch the full story here. Child immunizations are down 15.3% since this time last year largely due to the stay-at-home order. That’s why one Michigan mother wants to encourage other parents to still get their children vaccinated, because if not, the result can be deadly. “When we lost her, we just couldn’t believe that it happened,” said Veronica Valentine McNally. McNally and her husband Sean know firsthand the pain of losing a child. Their daughter Francesca passed away in 2012 at only 3 months old due to whooping cough, only nine days after first showing symptoms. “My husband and I decided that when we lost her, we would work really hard to educate the public about vaccine preventable diseases,” said McNally. With it being National Infant Immunization Week, McNally wants to shine a light on the issue. As the world strives to find a vaccine for the coronavirus, she says it’s a good time to bring the topic up. “I think right now is the best time to talk about this because we’re seeing the importance of vaccines and hoping that this eventually, COVID-19 will become a vaccine-preventable disease,” said McNally. McNally founded the I Vaccinate campaign with the state health department to help other parents as studies show only 58% of Michigan toddlers are up to date on recommended vaccinations. “The thing about these vaccine preventable diseases is that they are real, and they can kill, and we want to make sure that parents understand that they have an opportunity to make sure their children are up to date,” said McNally. She believes by continuing to share her story, it will keep her daughter’s memory alive. “We talk about her every day,” said McNally. “We celebrate her every day and our children understand what she was here to do, and that was really to be able to save other children.” If you would like to learn more about vaccine recommendations from state health officials, click here. Link: HERE.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

As the ACIP convenes virtually on March 18-19, I find myself pulled between deep doubts and genuine high hopes.

This rescheduled session to spotlight vax injury surely arrives amid major CDC shifts and fresh committee appointments of people.

The two newest members appointed February 27, 2026, by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sean G. Downing, M.D.: Florida physician specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics with over 20 years in primary/concierge care (Sarasota). Georgetown MD, Brown combined residency. His frontline experience may support individualized risk-benefit assessments over broad policies.

Angelina Farella, M.D.: Texas pediatrician, owner of A Brighter Tomorrow Family Health and Wellness (Webster) since 2004, with urgent care and academic roles (UTMB Clinical Assistant Professor). Ross MD, UTMB residency/Chief Resident. Known for pandemic-era critiques of COVID vaccines and advocacy for alternatives, she could amplify scrutiny of safety signals, injuries, and long-term effects. And I LOVE HER!

These additions expanded ACIP to about 15 members). It builds on Kennedy’s 2025 reconstitution with real reform voices, especially with respect to Dr. Farella. They offer fresh clinical input that may drive accountability-focused debate—though some critics see them as vaccine-skeptical, which I don’t mind.

The stakes could not be higher for public trust.

My doubts run deep. ACIP has long operated as a bureaucratic echo chamber, often rubber-stamping expansive policies while sidestepping safety signals and independent data. I don’t know if they will initiate change, but I hope so.

If we look at history, we see “meetings” that accomplish little beyond reaffirming the status quo, with industry being heavily influenced and institutional inertia that drowns out public calls for reform.

Will new voices truly break through, or will we see the same failures to help the many injured families?

Yet high hopes persist.

For the first time in years, the agenda explicitly confronts vaccine injuries and long COVID under RFK Jr’s leadership — and it demands accountability!

Recent additions to the panel bring fresh perspectives that could spark honest debate, rigorous evidence review, and real policy shifts prioritizing individual risk over blanket mandates.

The American people deserve transformation, not theater. I watch closely, praying this meeting finally accomplishes something meaningful. Doubts linger—but hope, just maybe, will win! So keep praying!

Let Us Pray

Bless us Lord, as we pray as Christ taught us:

Our Father, Who art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy name;

Thy kingdom come;

Thy will be done

On earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread;

And forgive us our trespasses

As we forgive those who trespass against us;

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

Amen.

Leave a comment