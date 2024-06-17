Before Argentinian President Javier Milei was elected, we covered his winning strategy.

This tweet is from Juego de Milei. I guarantee you have never seen a presidential candidate with this tenacity and drive!

Brace yourself to SMILE!!

Javier Gerardo Milei[note 1] (born 22 October 1970) is an Argentine politician and economist who has served as the president of Argentina since December 2023. Milei has taught university courses and written on various aspects of economics and politics, and also hosted radio programs on the subject. Milei's views distinguish him in the Argentine political landscape and have garnered significant public attention and polarizing reactions.

In November 2021, Milei was elected to the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, representing the City of Buenos Aires for La Libertad Avanza. As a national deputy, he limited his legislative activities to voting, focusing instead on critiquing what he sees as Argentina's political elite and its propensity for high government spending. Milei pledged not to raise taxes and donated his national deputy salary through a monthly raffle. He defeated economy minister Sergio Massa in the second round of the 2023 Argentine presidential election on a platform that held the ideological dominance of Peronism responsible for the still ongoing 2018 Argentine monetary crisis.

Milei is known for his flamboyant personality, distinctive personal style, and strong media presence. He has been described politically as a right-wing populist and right-wing libertarian, and supports laissez-faire economics, aligning specifically with minarchist and anarcho-capitalist principles. Milei has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the country's fiscal and structural policies. He supports freedom of choice on drug policy, firearms, sex work and same-sex marriage, while opposing abortion and euthanasia. In foreign policy, he advocates closer relations with the United States and Israel, supporting Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion of the country, and distancing Argentina from geopolitical ties with China.

Early life and education

Javier Gerardo Milei was born on 22 October 1970 in Palermo, Buenos Aires.[1][2] He grew up in the Villa Devoto neighborhood and later moved to Sáenz Peña, Buenos Aires.[3] Milei's mother, Alicia, was a homemaker,[4] and his father, Norberto, was a bus driver.[5][6] His father is of Italian descent, while his mother, whose maiden name is Lucich, is of Croatian descent. They are related to Uruguayan TV presenter Rodrigo Lussich [es], who said their grandparents migrated from Croatia to Argentina.[7] Furthermore, Milei revealed in April 2024 that one of his grandparents found out that they were Jewish shortly before their passing.[8] His parents, according to Milei in 2018, beat and verbally abused him,[9] causing him to not speak to them for a decade;[4] he regarded them as dead.[10] He was supported by his maternal grandmother and his younger sister Karina,[1] with whom he had a close bond,[11] and whom he calls "the boss".[12]

Javier Milei attended Catholic schools,[1] including the secondary school Cardenal Copello.[3] At school, he was nicknamed el Loco ("The Crazy One") for his outbursts and aggressive rhetoric.[1] In his late teens and early adulthood, Milei sang in the cover band Everest, which mostly played Rolling Stones covers. He also played goalkeeper for the Chacarita Juniors football team until 1989,[5][13] when Argentina suffered a period of hyperinflation and he committed to a career in economics.[14]

The collapse of Argentina's exchange rate led to Milei becoming interested in economics during the early 1980s.[3][5] Milei studied introductory economics and the law of supply and demand, which he thought seemed to be at odds with the ongoing hyperinflation; he said he saw people throwing "themselves on top of the merchandise" in a supermarket and began to study economics in more detail to understand it.[15] Milei obtained an economics degree (licentiate) from the private University of Belgrano and two master's degrees from the Instituto de Desarrollo Económico y Social [es] and the private Torcuato di Tella University.[3]

Economics career

For over 20 years,[when?] Milei was a professor of macroeconomics, economics of growth, microeconomics, and mathematics for economists.[3] He specializes in economic growth and has taught several economic subjects in Argentine universities and abroad. He had written more than 50 academic papers by 2016.[16][17]

By 2016, Milei had been the chief economist at Máxima AFJP, a private pension company; a head economist at Estudio Broda, a financial advising company; head economist of Corporación América; and a government consultant at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.[16] He was also a senior economist at HSBC Argentina.[16] He served as chief economist at several national and international government public bodies.[3] Since 2012, Milei has led the division of Economic Studies at Fundación Acordar, a national think tank.[16] He is also a member of the B20 and a member of the Economic Policy Group of International Chamber of Commerce, an advisor to the G20. For 15 years,[when?] he worked at the private company Corporación América as the chief economist and financial adviser to Eduardo Eurnekian.[18]

Milei is the author of several books,[19] including El camino del libertario.[20] He has a notable presence on television, with a 2018 ranking by Ejes showing him as the most interviewed economist on television, at 235 interviews and 193,347 seconds.[21] Milei also hosted his own radio show, Demoliendo mitos (Demolishing Myths),[22] featuring regular appearances by Alberdian and right-wing libertarian personalities, including the economist and businessman Gustavo Lazzari, the lawyer Pablo Torres Barthe, and the political scientist María Zaldívar.[23][24]

During the 2010s, Milei achieved significant notoriety and public exposure in debates featured on Argentine television programs characterized by insults to his rivals,[25][26][27] foul language,[28][29] and aggressive rhetoric when expressing and debating his ideals and beliefs,[30][31] such as one with Buenos Aires chief of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.[32][33] This led many commentators to label him antipolitical or disruptive.[34] Ted Cruz, a United States senator, shared an interview between Viviana Canosa [es] and Milei on Twitter, jokingly proposing to invite him to the 2024 Republican Party presidential debates.[35]

Upon assuming office as deputy, Milei fulfilled one of his campaign promises by raffling off his salary to a random person each month, aiming to "return money to the citizens". He described this monthly raffle, which is open to anyone,[59][60] as a way to get rid of what he considered dirty money, saying: "The state is a criminal organization that finances itself through taxes levied on people by force. We are returning the money that the political caste stole."[1] His monthly raffle for his salary has given away more than seven million pesos since his parliamentary election.[61] As a national deputy, Milei had been present in the chamber 52 percent of the time as of April 2023.[62] As of August 2023, he had not proposed any laws or joined any parliamentary commissions.[63][61] One of his absences was particularly criticized by the Juntos por el Cambio opposition because it allowed the national government to raise taxes on plane tickets by a single vote.[64][65][66]

Inauguration

Milei took office as president on 10 December 2023. In addition to a lack of support in Congress,[103] observers pointed to a 200% inflation rate,[104] rising poverty, and a polarized population as challenges for his presidency.[105] His foreign minister, Diana Mondino, announced that Argentina would not join the BRICS bloc of developing economies as planned in 2024.[106] In his first speech as president, Milei warned of an economic shock, which has been described as shock therapy in economic terms, to be used as a means to fix Argentina's economic woes.[107][108][109] Following his inauguration, Milei saw his popularity rise. After the first governmental and economic reforms he and his ministers made, 53% of the Argentine people had a good or very good opinion of him, according to a poll by Aresco on 15 December.[110]

First acts

Milei's cabinet includes ministers from La Libertad Avanza and Juntos por el Cambio.[111][112][113] In his first acts as president, Milei signed 13 decrees, mostly related to his cabinet members. He also lowered the number of ministries from 18 to 9, and appointed three secretariats with portfolio rank, including his sister to the position of general secretary of the presidency, after modifying the anti-Nepotism law prohibiting the appointment of family members.[114][115]

Milei signed Decree 70/2023, deregulating the Argentine economy. It is subject to approval by Congress, which called for an extraordinary session to be held in the first months of 2024.[116] As part of the measure, an estimated 5,000 public sector employees will be affected.[117] An Argentine court halted the labor reforms that were part of the decree.[118] The CGT also organized a general strike against the proposed policies involving tens of thousands of Argentine workers on a 12 hour strike which resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights.[119][120]

In a major foreign policy reversal, the Milei administration shelved plans to join BRICS, which Argentina was slated to join on January 1.[121]

In March 2024, Argentina announced a charge against Venezuela before the International Civil Aviation Organization for allegedly violating the Convention on International Civil Aviation after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro banned Argentine aircraft from its airspace earlier in the month amid traded accusations with Milei.[122]

In the same month, Milei approved the transfer of two military Mi-171E helicopters to Ukraine, that were later received by Ukraine.[123]

On 18 April 2024, the Milei administration formally submitted a request to NATO to become a NATO global partner.[124]

On 24 April 2024, there has been protests by students over the stopping of funds to universities by the Millei administration.[125] During May 2024, various unions have striked against his government for his cuts on spending.[126]

According to a popularity poll published by Clarín on 7 June 2024, most of the Argentines still had a positive image of their president and an optimistic view of future economic measures taken by the executive power despite opposition protests and strikes. Late May, over 50 per cent of the Argentine people had a positive idea of Milei while around 40 per cent did not.[127]