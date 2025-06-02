The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Chris Shoemaker Canada 🇨🇦's avatar
Dr. Chris Shoemaker Canada 🇨🇦
9h

Well we are officially ending the concept of humans humanely healing humans.

Beam me up Scottie !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
TVO's avatar
TVO
9h

Well as a patient of Barrow's Neurological Institute in Phoenix AZ... The machines have been doing intricate brain surgeries on me... And I have lived to share with you... My cognitive thinking is spot on after surgery.. I am very comfortable with using this technique.. my doctor is present all times.. however, we always Pray 🙏 before every surgery... I go under knowing if anything happens I will be in the Palm of HIS Hand ... That's why I say both are still needed ... AI and Human 🍀🌷🌻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture