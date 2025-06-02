AI-driven healthcare and its surveillance partnerships will one day replace doctors and prescription-writing.

Palantir has already created a medical database on every American.

AI is capable of analyzine enormous medical datasets, and can suggest diagnoses and recommend prescription. Current systems include Google’s Med-PaLM and Oxford’s DrugGPT.

These systems have the ability to outperform human doctors, especially since humans are error-prone, with medical error being one of the top 3 causes of death in America.

In radiology and oncology, AI has already improved diagnostic accuracy and reduced administrative burdens.

If a 2025 bill proposed by Congressman Schweikert is approved, it will allow AI chatbots to prescribe controlled drugs at a cost of just $2.00 per hour vs. $100 per hour for human doctors.

What are the Risks of AI-Driven Medicine?

AI errors, include the fabrication of medical histories, as well as the obious spiritual and ethical concerns of replacing human empathy and judgment.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies was founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel and others. A data-analytics company that specializes in AI-driven solutions for government and commercial use, its platforms include Gotham and Foundry. They process data sets for analytics, decision-making, and biosurveillance.

Palantir’s privacy concerns are under scrutiny, especially because Palantir partners with entities like the CDC and hospitals.

Palantir partnered with the CDC and hospitals like Tampa General to leverage its AI platform (e.g., Gotham, Tiberius) for health data for predictive medicine and biosurveillance. Critics warn this could cause mass, invasive surveillance, with Palantir’s “Common Operating Picture” potentially compiling sensitive data on every American. Proponents argue that it enhances outbreak response and care coordination, but skeptics who include researchers in The Lancet medical journal, have highlighted that there a re untested AI risks and potential for abuse, such as patients tricking AI so it prescribes Scheduled drugs like morphine or fentanyl.

Of course, we have additional concerns.

Miriam did a deep dive into the prospect of AI qualifying as a “practitioner”:

Trump said he would invoke “emergency declarations” to… speed up… Stargate & tells Davos Globalists that he will make the United States the “World Capital of Artificial Intelligence and Crypto."

Palantir CEO Alex Karp

It seems that Alex Karp is not very well liked by some.

Alex Karp is frequently criticized for what people describe as a brash, unfiltered style and controversial stances. He provides a variety of opinions supporting Israel, defense contracts, and has made provocative remarks, for example likening critics to a "pagan religion”. He has alienated employees and activists.

Yes, on the last comment, MAHA is under huge criticism for seemingly using AI to write their report — without checking the references for accuracy.

The "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) report was led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It actually cited fabricated studies, including nonexistent papers on adolescent mental health, ADHD, and asthma. At least 7 sources were fake, with errors linked to AI "hallucinations," undermining its credibility.

Within hours of Donald Trump and his White House team unveiling “The MAHA Report: Making Our Children Healthy Again” two weeks ago, problems emerged. The Washington Post reported, for example, that some of the report’s suggestions “stretched the limits of science,” and offered “misleading representations” of scientific research. A week later, a devastating report published by NOTUS advanced the underlying story considerably, highlighting the unambiguous fact that the MAHA document “misinterprets some studies and cites others that don’t exist, according to the listed authors.” Soon after, The New York Times identified “additional faulty references” in the report, including instances in which the document’s authors pointed to “fictitious studies.” It seemed hard to believe this debacle could get worse, but it did. NOTUS reported in a follow-up article that several of the errors from the original report have been edited or removed, but in the process, administration officials have added new errors, including updated citations that “misinterpret scientific studies.” From the article: One study NOTUS identified as misinterpreted in the original report was intended to support the claim that psychotherapy is more effective for children than medication for treating mental health concerns. That study was swapped out with a new “systematic overview” authored by psychologist Pim Cuijpers, who told NOTUS via email that MAHA’s new citation is also wrong. Cuijpers said his referenced study doesn’t cover psychiatric medications in children at all — the research was focused on adults. The citation is located in a section of the MAHA report titled, “American children are highly medicated — and it’s not working.”

When the White House was pressed last week for some kind of explanation for this fiasco — which appeared to be the result of misusing an AI program — press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed there were “some formatting issues” with the document, a defense that continues to be unintentionally funny but not persuasive. The broader point is not to simply mock officials’ foibles. As the original NOTUS article noted, “As the Trump administration cuts research funding for federal health agencies and academic institutions and rejects the scientific consensus on issues like vaccines and gender-affirming care, the issues with its much-heralded MAHA report could indicate lessening concern for scientific accuracy at the highest levels of the federal government.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not just a hapless official in an administration that puts too little emphasis on competence; he leads the Department of Health and Human Services. On a day-to-day basis, RFK Jr. routinely makes policy decisions — or at least directs officials to implement decisions made by others — that have a direct impact on Americans’ well-being. Indeed, The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Americans “are losing a vast array of people and programs dedicated to keeping them healthy.” The AP added that recent cuts imposed by the Trump administration have reduced the nation’s public health system “to a shadow of what it once was, threatening to undermine even routine work at a time when the nation faces the deadliest measles outbreak since at least the 1990s, rising whooping cough cases and the risk that bird flu could spread widely among people.” The AP concluded, “The moves reflect a shift that Americans may not fully realize, away from the very idea of public health.” The more the health secretary and his team suffer humiliations of their own making, the more difficult it becomes to have confidence that these officials have any idea what they’re doing as the nation’s public health system suffers. This post updates our related earlier coverage. Source: https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/rfk-jrs-team-adds-new-errors-maha-report-making-fiasco-worse-rcna210319

There you go.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

AI is here to stay, and it is a great way to cheat on homework, letters, inventions, papers, and yes, government reports.

We remain distrustful not only in AI-generated reports, but everything AI.

We already don’t trust doctors who kill — and maybe this is also part of their plan: to make us hate them so much that we would rather go to a robot.

The best solution? Stay well. And if you have to go to the hospital, have your Medical Directives delivered to the CEO who will make sure you won’t be given a blood transfusion, just like they protect Jehovah’s Witnesses — and be certain you do not participate in any “minimal risk” experiments NOT requiring your informed consent.

See my article reviewed here:

We have to stay ahead of their game. For Hospital Hostage Help, call Laura Bartlett 888-219-3637 and visit OurPatientRights.com for teaching videos. And get your documents in order.

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

You have created me for this time. Everything that I have been through has prepared me for today — and for the future. I turn to You not just for my needs. I turn to You because I want to know you better.

Help me remain fixed on You. Send me people who help me keep my eyes to the heavens. In this effort, I know that I will attain that peace that no one understands, the peace that defies understanding.

Thank You for my life, for all that You have given me. I do not fear the future, Lord, with You by my side and in my heart. You are My All, My Protector, My Creator, My Peace!

THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU HAVE DONE! I LIVE FOR YOU AND ONLY YOU! ONLY YOU ARE HOLY FOREVER! ONLY YOU ARE GOOD AND GREAT!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

