Air Quality Act to Outlaw Weather Modification Nationwide
Proposal Introduced by U.S. Representative Greg Stuebe, as Dr Jane Ruby Says All
Have you looked up to the skies lately, and seen all those lines? You know they’re not normal, right?
You and I might see it, but many don’t. We just had a conversation with an older couple in their 80’s who trust that the government does this to keep it raining.
But when a Congressman writes a law to stop and penalize a pilot from seeding our skies, it legitimizes that these things are not good.
The Tweet
Source:
Additional information:
“The bill prohibits weather modification and geoengineering activities nationwide, establishes strong penalties to deter those who would pollute our air, strengthens federal oversight and enforcement, and creates transparent reporting and investigation mechanisms to improve public trust.”
“It is important for the American people to trust that their government does not support or fund weather modification activities, nor does it permit rogue actors who attempt to pollute our air,” Steube said. “The Air Quality Act establishes much-needed national enforcement and accountability standards.”
“The Air Quality Act is not about speculation or conspiracy theories. It is about strengthening transparency, accountability, and public confidence by applying the same commonsense environmental standards to our air that are applied across other areas of environmental protection.”
“Read the full bill text here.”
Link: HERE.
The full Bill is in the References for you.
The Thread
Do you remember Dr. Colleen Huber? We feature her expertise in vaccine injury and writing vaccine exemptions. A doctor and a paralegal, she brings much insight.
The Video
Have you tried talking to people about the chemtrails, and they don’t see it?
I’m thinking that if the air is contaminated, the snow should also be contaminated. Ah…
The Video
Do you remember Pastor Dave (above)? He interviewed me on HIS GLORY, on how I was targeted by the California Medical Board.
It’s good to see that many of us are in good company when we cover such things like weather modification— and how long it’s been going on.
State Bans on Weather Modification
And in the meantime, we have Florida, Arizona, Missouri, and other states looking at or having already passed bans on weather modification. Here are some additional references and resources. But…
Fake State Bans?
… Dr Jane Ruby shows that — due to federal loopholes — all State Weather Modification bans are fake:
A Federal ban would solve many problems, assuming it would be heeded.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
We can look up and see they put lines in the sky, and the next day, there’s a haze that blocks the sun. We can see they don’t want us — or our plants or animals — to have a normal sky.
I hope — and hope and hope— that our skies can be normalized for our children, and our children’s children. But I don’t know what the future brings.
All I know is that the sky is not normal, and neither are the clouds.
Reference
Link: HERE.
Let's not throw the baby out with the bath water. Cloud seeding is far different from atmospheric aerosol injection (AAI) aka geoengineering. Seeding is a localized effort to end a drought by bringing rain to the area. Those components can be and are regulated. AAI is a globalist effort to attempt to cool the planet by injecting toxic chemicals and nano sized metals into the upper atmosphere then blame CO2 for the green house effect AAI actually causes. Those components are deadly to plant and animal life. They dry out (kill) vegetation and also act as an accelerant. Their small size makes them dangerous to animals/humans when breathed into the lungs and can be found in the brain and cause every kind of illness. Noone asked us to approve this let alone warned us of the dangers to life and the general ecology. AAI must be stopped. Seeding should be looked at again to ensure the safety of the components.