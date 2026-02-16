The Rebel Patient™

Redeemed Dissident
3h

Just an observation, eve nas we see the evil plan further unfolding and the activities that are devoted to our defeat and enslavement....

The documentation, patents, confessions of pilots, assays of captured content from the chem trails and the admission by "government" representatives affirm that this is indeed going on and it may be "advertised" as part of "Climate Change" mitigation (a fable supporting another fable), but it is part of the wholesale poisoning of air, soil, plants, animals, and humans, food supply, etc.-- to weaken us and make us more pliable for their fulfillment wicked plans.

But we who are believers in Jesus, who are New Creations, walking in newness of life, in union with Christ Jesus, having His Holy Spirit indwelling us, who are partakers of the divine nature and more than conquerors through Him who has and actively, eternally has forgiven and loves us --- we don’t pin our hopes on princes, parties, or policies. Our help is the Lord (Psalm 146:3–5). In Christ, we already have redemption and an unshakeable future (Ephesians 1:7,13–14). Grace teaches us how to live now (Titus 2:11–12), and the Spirit leads us as ambassadors of reconciliation (2 Corinthians 5:18–20). Our citizenship is in heaven (Philippians 3:20), and our strength is Christ in us—not a cause, but a Person (Colossians 1:27). Not in a temporal social construct we call "civil government" but in the realty of Jesus and the only kingdom that will last and has true validity.

To break it down:

Psalm 146:3–5 – “Do not trust in princes… How blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the Lord his God.”

Jeremiah 17:5–7 – “Cursed is the man who trusts in mankind… Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord.”

Christ in us is the real power and provision.

Colossians 1:27 – “Christ in you, the hope of glory.”

Philippians 4:11–13 – Contentment and strength are “through Him who strengthens me,” not through circumstances.

We’re a new covenant people, led by the Spirit—not mobilized by causes for righteousness but inspired by Christ’s life within (stewards of HIS Righteousness).

Galatians 5:18, 22–23 – “If you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the Law… the fruit of the Spirit is LOVE…”

Titus 2:11–12 – God’s grace “instructs us to deny ungodliness… and to live sensibly, righteously, and godly.”

Our citizenship and agenda are from above; we’re ambassadors, not political saviors.

Philippians 3:20 – “Our citizenship is in heaven.”

2 Corinthians 5:18–20 – God has entrusted to us the ministry and word of reconciliation.

Jesus already secured the victory; we live from His finished work, not from policy wins.

Ephesians 1:7,13–14 – We have redemption and are sealed with the Spirit—a guaranteed inheritance.

Hebrews 10:10,14 – “We have been sanctified… once for all… perfected for all time.”

While we toil to fight the injustices we observe, understanding that it is part of a comprehensive plan to both further subdue and enslave us in a counterfeit physical manifestation of the kingdom of darkness, opposed the the kingdom of light to which we are citizens, we also need to be cognizant that the battle is the LORD's -- it's not by might or power but by His Spirit and we can rejoice with the scripture: "But thanks be to God, who always leads us triumphantly as captives in Christ and through us spreads everywhere the fragrance of the knowledge of Him.

We may strive to "save the world" and direct all of the energy to "causes" instead pf concentrating on the spiritual battle behind all of the peripheral distractions and psyops meant to ensnare and derail us from the mission and journey we are on DESPITE the hardships and difficulties that assail us in this temporal existence as ambassadors and emissaries for the One True King and LORD over all.

Ron's avatar
Ron
3h

Let's not throw the baby out with the bath water. Cloud seeding is far different from atmospheric aerosol injection (AAI) aka geoengineering. Seeding is a localized effort to end a drought by bringing rain to the area. Those components can be and are regulated. AAI is a globalist effort to attempt to cool the planet by injecting toxic chemicals and nano sized metals into the upper atmosphere then blame CO2 for the green house effect AAI actually causes. Those components are deadly to plant and animal life. They dry out (kill) vegetation and also act as an accelerant. Their small size makes them dangerous to animals/humans when breathed into the lungs and can be found in the brain and cause every kind of illness. Noone asked us to approve this let alone warned us of the dangers to life and the general ecology. AAI must be stopped. Seeding should be looked at again to ensure the safety of the components.

