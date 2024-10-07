Alexa, Was Hurricane Helene Artificially Created?
The Tweet
This was the first tweet that I saw regarding Alexa and Hurricane Helene:
Source: https://x.com/lindadstewart/status/1842280797325410335?s=46
The Video
The Thread
There was only one comment, asking the same question, and I also posted a thank you.
The Transcript
Question: Alexa, Was Hurricane Helene Artificially Created?
Alexa’s Answer:
— Here is EgeTalk.com:
If you go to this sote ⬆️, it's not secure but I can see this same exact branding at the only secure link I could find:
Above Link: https://egeminmadencilik.com.tr/en/home
⬆️ This is a website and business in Turkey.
They are experts at minerals and other products.
Source: https://egeminmadencilik.com.tr/en/micronized-metallic-minerals
Back to Alexa,
Stew Peters Asks Alexa about Cloud Seeding
Many others played the same or similar questions of Alexa, including Stew Peters, all with the same answer.
Above: 1.2 Million Views
Source: https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/1842035033717998016?s=46
The Video
Stew’s Thread
The Above 👆 Link goes Here:
Source link:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org
Closeup of This ⬆️ Document:
The Above Video:
The Above Video
Enlarged Patent:
Do you think that Alexa knows more than we do? How does it answer such a question like this? 🤷♀️ 👀
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I've been trying to address this one because it *deeply* affects our credibility.
Alexa has been quoting from an article at "igettalk.com".
https://igettalk.com/2024/10/kamala-harris-blasted-for-pretending-to-write-on-a-blank-paper-headphone-not-connected-biden-relaxing-in-a-beach-uses-phone-to-commandering-response-to-hurricane-helene-as-others-allege.html
That article isn't even sympathetic to the idea, yet due to the wording that author used (you can see they tried to update and re-word the paragraph so Alexa wouldn't regurgitate it as a fact), and due to Alexa's tendency to search the web for recent relevant results for queries about current events, everyone created a perfect storm around this idea that it takes fifteen seconds to investigate and discredit, which has the effect of making the proponents of this idea look like total idiots to anyone doing a basic Google search.
There's a valuable lesson here: Alexa saying something isn't proof of *jack.* Do not forget it's nothing more than a glorified search engine with text-to-speech (that just so happens to be listening to every word you say).
Almost like Alexa is *their* tool... *not ours.*
I can't figure this out, honey call Columbo the master detective, maybe he can figure this out? Stupid people usually, through ignorance tell you their nefarious plans and don't realize it, and some hide it once they figure it out through some kind of manipulation or whatever...