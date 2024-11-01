Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1851719301335560694?s=46

The Thread

Link:

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31537149/

Comment: For almost 40 years, ketamine has been successfully used for burn dressing changes and wound debridement. Any compounding pharmacy that makes specialized ketamine can do so by making it into capsules, a sublingual (under the tongue) liquid, a troche (similar to a lollipop without a stick) that dissolves in the gum (buccal) tissue, or by subcutaneous or IV injection.

My Guidebook to Low Pain: Diagnosis and Treatment reviews ketamine for pain.

See on Amazon:

Link: https://www.amazon.com/Guidebook-Low-Back-Pain-Diagnosis/dp/B08XL7YTT4/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=32Q3QRTD33LVB&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2zybjotFnSNoeetaf_KMA8eJu__icYX_ROGkGV-bFpd6VpP2mds53_pTKLvL_e39dcHDFrYo9oHf4C0qKWBvX8wMhgJ2zv2JbuvP3v3sjattEQxAspCYD4RgB5cvcGrG4hIpIBvznitsvpR0WTE8oeJnokQPdL5R2rQyY-tJnBzk3WNlVOJjG8Z-JS8rASpC-A8Q5JngYsTDuYc5kLA6AA.Blq-FC4vdcTWWI14j20h2D6C-4cDYPF9rTaWX254Ie4&dib_tag=se&keywords=guidebook+to+low+back+pain&qid=1730450957&sprefix=guidebook+to+low+back+pain%2Caps%2C143&sr=8-1

Another Tweet

Source: https://x.com/annmariebell369/status/1839126025281638908?s=46

The Video

WARNING: Extremely graphic medical images showing severe facial, head, other damage. All images are of Alexis, either before or after her injury.

ALEXIS’ FUNDRAISER

Source: https://givebutter.com/savealexis

Alexis Lorenze is a 23 years old young woman with a history of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) since January 2024. The doctors at her hospital refused to give her further care for her PNH without taking Tetanus, Pneumococcal and Meningitis vaccines. Within 10 minutes of the vaccines Alexis went temporarily blind in both eyes, had a locked jaw, began vomiting and then things went horribly downhill from there. This is a serious vaccine injury and Alexis is now fighting for her life in the hospital. VSRF has sent Angela Wulbrecht, RN to try and save her life with our trusted team of doctors by our side. Alexis has no health insurance in California. She is being transported today to a private hospital in Los Angeles for specialized treatment.

LET US PRAY FOR ALEXIS

We come before You, Father God.

Thank you that Alexis has survived this injury, that her burn team does peayer and worship with her every day, and that she is keeping her faith.

Bless her team, continue healing her skiy, allow her hair to grow back, and help her get out of the hospital.

Let us also be reminded of how blessed we are, how many wonderful people surround us, and how we don't suffer like Alexis. May we ring gratitude in all that we do!

We lift up Alexis to You! We SPEAK LIFE INTO HER LIFE! We call her HEALED! WE PROCLAIM HER BLESSED! And we do this IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS!

Amen!

🙏 ❤️

Leave a comment

Share The Rebel Patient™