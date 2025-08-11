Background Tweet

WARNING: Graphic Language

⬆️ To be clear, a more proper term for the shooter is “vaccine injured”, not “anti-vaxxer”.

Dr. Lynn Fynn knows what she is talking about. Here’s a 4X boosted individual, a patient of hers, whose brain x-ray shows what looks like a frontal lobotomy; I have also tweeted this fact:

The plainly visible dark gray in the forehead area is missing frontal lobe brain tissue.

Through private communication, Dr. Fynn told me that she has additional patients who have similar findings that she is going to publish.

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man who opened fire on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, shooting dozens of rounds into the sprawling complex and killing a police officer, had blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him depressed and suicidal, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday. The 30-year-old shooter also tried to get into the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta but was stopped by guards before driving to a pharmacy across the street and opening fire late Friday afternoon, the official said. He was armed with five guns, including at least one long gun, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation. DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was mortally wounded while responding. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose skepticism of vaccines has been a cornerstone of his career, voiced support for CDC employees Saturday. But some laid-off CDC employees said Kennedy shares responsibility for the violence and should resign.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation named Patrick Joseph White as the shooter, but authorities haven’t said whether he was killed by police or killed himself. The suspect’s father contacted police and identified his son as the possible shooter, the law enforcement official told AP. The father said his son had been upset over the death of the son’s dog, and he had also become fixated on the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the official. The family lives in Kennesaw, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of CDC headquarters. A voicemail left at a phone number listed publicly for White’s family wasn’t returned Saturday. Employees at the CDC are shaken. The shooting left gaping bullet holes in windows across the CDC campus, where thousands work on critical disease research. Employees huddled under lockdown for hours while investigators gathered evidence. Staff was encouraged to work from home Monday or take leave. At least four CDC buildings were hit, Director Susan Monarez said on X. Sam Atkins, who lives in Stone Mountain, said outside the CVS pharmacy on Saturday that gun violence feels like “a fact of life” now. “This is an everyday thing that happens here in Georgia.” Kennedy reaches out to staff “We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at CDC’s Atlanta campus that took the life of officer David Rose,” Kennedy said Saturday. “We know how shaken our public health colleagues feel today. No one should face violence while working to protect the health of others.” Some rejected the expressions of solidarity Kennedy made in a “Dear colleagues” email, and called for his resignation. “Kennedy is directly responsible for the villainization of CDC’s workforce through his continuous lies about science and vaccine safety, which have fueled a climate of hostility and mistrust,” said Fired But Fighting, a group of laid-off employees opposing changes to the CDC by President Donald Trump’s administration. Under Kennedy, CDC has laid off nearly 2,000 employees. Trump proposes cutting the agency’s budget in half next year, moving some CDC functions into a new Administration for a Healthy America. Kennedy has a history as a leader in the anti-vaccine movement, but he reached new prominence by spreading distrust of COVID-19 vaccines. For example, he called it “criminal medical malpractice” to give COVID-19 vaccines to children. Kennedy parlayed that attention into a presidential bid and endorsement of Trump, leading to Trump naming him secretary. Kennedy continues to undercut the scientific consensus for vaccines, ordering $500 million cut from vaccine development funding on Tuesday. Opponents say officials’ rhetoric contributed Fired But Fighting also called for the resignation of Russell Vought, noting a video recorded before Trump appointed him Office of Management and Budget director with orders to dismantle much of the federal government. “We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected,” Vought said in the video, obtained by ProPublica and the research group Documented. “When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work, because they are increasingly viewed as the villains.” A request for comment from Vought’s agency wasn’t returned. This shooting was the “physical embodiment of the narrative that has taken over, attacking science, and attacking our federal workers,” said Sarah Boim, a former CDC communications staffer who was fired this year during a wave of terminations. A distrust of COVID-19 vaccines A neighbor of White told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that White spoke with her multiple times about his distrust of COVID-19 vaccines. Nancy Hoalst, who lives on the same street as White’s family, said he seemed like a “good guy” while doing yard work and walking dogs for neighbors, but he would bring up vaccines even in unrelated conversations. “He was very unsettled, and he very deeply believed that vaccines hurt him and were hurting other people.” Hoalst told the Atlanta newspaper. “He emphatically believed that.” But Hoalst said she never believed White would be violent: “I had no idea he thought he would take it out on the CDC.” Slain officer leaves wife and 3 kids Rose, 33, was a former Marine who served in Afghanistan, graduated from the police academy in March and “quickly earned the respect of his colleagues for his dedication, courage and professionalism,” DeKalb County said. “This evening, there is a wife without a husband. There are three children, one unborn, without a father,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said. Growing security concerns Senior CDC leadership told some staff Saturday that they would do a full security assessment following the shooting, according to a conference call recording obtained by the AP. One staffer said people felt like “sitting ducks” Friday. Another asked whether administrators had spoken with Kennedy and if they could speak to “the misinformation, the disinformation” that “caused this issue.” It is clear CDC leaders fear employees could continue to be targeted. In a Saturday email obtained by the AP, CDC’s security office asked employees to scrape old CDC parking decals off their vehicles. The office said decals haven’t been required for some time. ___ Richer reported from Washington, D.C. Associated Press writer Anthony Izaguirre contributed from Albany, New York. Source: https://kstp.com/ap-top-news/ap-top-news-general/cdc-shooter-believed-covid-vaccine-made-him-suicidal-his-father-tells-police/

Here are signs and symptoms of a frontal lobotomy, an obsolete psychosurgical procedure that severed connections in the brain's frontal lobes, often to treat mental disorders.

Effects varied widely. Common symptoms and outcomes included:

Emotional Changes. Numbness to others, decreased emotional responsiveness, apathy, or a flattened affect. Patients are emotionally blunted or indifferent to a situation that would typically elicit a strong feeling. It is said that the same apathy is caused by fluoride and fluoridated antidepressants like Prozac.

Personality Alterations. People undergo noticeable shifts in personality: loss of initiative, diminished ambition, and lack of social inhibitions. Some people displayed impulsive or socially inappropriate behavior.

Cognitive Impairment or “Brain Fog”. Decreased ability to solve problems, plan ahead, or engage in abstract thinking. Alterations in attention span and memory may occur, though it may not be severe.

Behavioral Changes. Both Increased docility or impulsivity may occur. Some became lethargic and showed reduced motivation to engage in activities.

Loss of Spontaneity. People may have difficulty initiating conversation or actions, often being perceived as passive or unresponsive.

Motor and Physical Effects . A variety of physical effects include: coordination, balance, tremors, or seizures, though these were less common.

Social Dysfunction. People had difficulty maintaining relationships because of their altered emotional and social behavior, often leading to social isolation.

Outcomes varied. Depending on the extent of the lobotomy, some patients seemed "calmer" but lost their basic personality, while others became severely disabled or had worsening mental health. By the mid-20th century, both the procedure's unpredictability and ethical concerns led to its being phased out. It was primarily replaced by prescription medication. I believe that most antidepressants have similar goals: to numb people from others, and from spirituality and God.

Let Us Pray

Lord,

Help the vaccine injured to heal in mind, body, and spirit. Bless them with all Your goodness, kindness, and mercy. Bless their relationships, marriages, and interactions with their children.

Open the eyes that are closed, and bring both Your healing power and spiritual remedies that can outperform any medication on earth!

In the Mighty Name of Jesus!

Amen.

