The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
41m

These nonprofit statuses we dish out are scams that have been designed to shield profitting, and that includes those to most so- called "churches". The system is taken advantage of or used unscrupulously. Like most everything, it's BROKEN.

Thanks for reporting this. It's good to SEE the numbers. I'm not surprised in the least, angered, but not surprised.

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James's avatar
James
42m

Amen Dr. Aranda!

I’ve always advocated for non-profit status for the Hospitals, but not private practices.

Many will argue that the nonprofit status would prevent research and development. That’s not true at all. With the volume of money being paid by consumers and governments into the medical field, there is actually no shortages of funds. It’s the fraud and profiteering that’s sucking up all the money. Just like the federal government. Billions of dollars go into secret projects and private accounts constantly with no accountability.

My recommendation to all is do what i did. I learned every emergency medical skill I could when I was a Marine. I had extensive training. That training is available in many states privately and affordable.

Secondly, I took EMT training after my enlistment as well as took anatomy, physiology and kinetics. All these studies are very valuable especially to my hand to hand combat instruction. I teach elements of these studies to my students. So important to understand the human body for yourself.

Otherwise, my wife and I take natural and very potent nutritional supplements, exercise and eat healthy. It has to be a lifestyle folks.

Dependence on government and corporate systems is dangerous. God equipped us all to take care of ourselves. Of course there are times when we must seek serious medical help. Much of that can be averted by doing what we did. Beyond this, God’s grace.

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