

America’s so-called “nonprofit” hospitals are raking in $1.3 trillion in revenue and generate nearly $45 billion in profits — all tax-free — while calling themselves charities.

The Tweet

Joe Rogan watches in disbelief as a video reveals America’s “nonprofit” hospitals actually rake in $45,000,000,000 in profit every year. ROGAN: “Motherf*ckers.” One CEO at NYU Langone paid himself $15,300,000 a year. Other CEOs paid themselves $4,500,000 while nurses made about $70,000 a year. P. DAVIS JONES: “A congressman recently described some nonprofit hospitals as ‘hedge funds with hospital beds,’ and I was like, ‘I bet they are.’” “The total revenues of nonprofit hospitals in America in 2023 was $1.3 trillion. Nonprofit hospitals were making $45 billion worth of profit.” “A study that looked at almost 1,500 nonprofit hospitals found that 86% of them provided LITTLE TO NO charity.” “It goes to executives, these CEOs getting paid about $4.5 million a year. Meanwhile, their nurses make about 70K.” “Here’s a guy, Robert [Grossman], at a hospital in New York who paid himself $15.3 million a year. Nonprofit hospital.”

The Full Episode



The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

While you’re drowning in medical debt, dodging surprise bills, and praying your insurance actually covers something, the state’s biggest “nonprofit” hospitals are laughing all the way to the bank — tax-free, of course.

This isn’t healthcare. It’s a racket! A glorified hedge fund disguised with stethoscopes and white coats. And the numbers don’t lie.

You saw what happened in Texas. Massive “nonprofits” pulling in billions while calling themselves charities. Now zoom in on New York, where the grift hits harder because everything here costs a fortune already.

According to the latest IRS Form 990 filings:

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital: $10.66 billion in revenue. Expenses: $10.11 billion. That’s a half-billion-dollar surplus in one year. They’re sitting on over $21 billion in assets .

NYU Langone Hospitals : $9.45 billion revenue . Nice fat surplus after expenses.

Memorial Sloan Kettering : Nearly $8.5 billion .

Montefiore, Mount Sinai entities, Northwell hospitals — all raking it in.

Do you remember Northwell Hospital in Glen Cove, NY ? This was where Rebecca Charles took her daughter, Danielle Alvarez:

Here are the most recent IRS Form 990 figures for Glen Cove Hospital (EIN 11-1633487) directly from ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer.

Fiscal Year Ending December 2024 (latest available)

Total Revenue: $283.8 million

Total Expenses: $270.0 million

Net Income / Surplus (“Profit”): +$13.73 million

Net Assets (at year-end): $70.3 million

Total Assets: $216.3 million

Total Liabilities: $145.9 million

Key notes:

Program service revenue (mainly patient care) made up 96.5% of total revenue.

Salaries & wages alone were ~$148 million (over 54% of expenses).

Executive Director Kerri Scanlon reported $953,890 in compensation on the filing (plus benefits).

And look at the context:

At least 14 of the top 20 highest-revenue “nonprofits” in the entire state are healthcare giants.

Hospitals, health plans, and medical empires dominating the list while universities with massive hospital arms round it out. These aren’t mom-and-pop clinics serving the poor. They’re multi-billion-dollar empires that pay zero taxes on their profits.

They get hundreds of millions in property tax breaks, sales tax exemptions, and federal carve-outs every single year — money that should be going back to the communities they claim to serve. Instead? Lavish executive paydays, shiny new buildings, and investment portfolios that would make Wall Street blush.

These aren’t charities. They’re hedge funds with hospital beds — predatory empires protected by outdated tax laws and political connections.



The Grift Is BOLD and in Plain Sight



Nonprofit hospitals make up about 58% of U.S. community hospitals. They dominate a massive chunk of the country’s hospital spending.



They sit on billions in surpluses , massive cash reserves, investment portfolios, and luxury campuses.

Top executives pocket millions (one NYU Langone CEO at $15.3 million a year) while nurses earn around $70,000 .

A congressman nailed it: they look like “hedge funds with hospital beds.”



They enjoy tens of billions in annual tax breaks — roughly $37 billion worth. Yet study after study shows most give back far less in real charity care.

80% of nonprofit hospitals spend less on financial assistance and community benefits than the tax exemptions they receive.

One analysis put the national fair share deficit at $25.7 billion in a single year.





Your Pain Is Their Profit



You’ve seen the horror stories:

Surprise bills that wipe out families

ER visits costing more than a car

Nurses burned out and underpaid while execs fly private

Collection agencies chasing the sick and dying





These hospitals cry poverty to regulators and insurers, then post enormous surpluses. They consolidate markets, buy competitors, build gleaming towers, and reward themselves handsomely — all while shielding their profits from taxes that regular businesses and working Americans must pay.

And is it just me, or haven’t you noticed their chandeliers and shiny floors that make you feel like you’re in a 5-star hotel?



”Nonprofit” status was supposed to mean genuine community service.

Instead, it’s a shield for price gouging, monopolies, and greed.





Enough! What Will it Take to End This Racket?



Because a $1.3 trillion industry doesn’t deserve special treatment.

Solutions include:

Demand real transparency on surpluses, executive pay, and actual charity care. Hold them accountable for the tax breaks they hoard. Tax the ones that act like for-profit businesses — because that’s exactly what they are. Tie Tax Breaks Directly to Real Charity Care (Minimum Thresholds). Require every nonprofit hospital to spend at least 100% of the value of its tax exemptions on genuine financial assistance and community benefits — not marketing, billboards, or executive perks. Bills like H.R. 3019 (Holding Nonprofit Hospitals Accountable Act) push exactly this: They link exemptions to measurable charity care, community board representation, and unrestricted acceptance of Medicare/Medicaid patients. States like California, Oregon, and Washington already set eligibility floors — make it national! If they fall short? Revoke or reduce the tax exemption and claw back the difference. Radical Transparency on Schedule H & Form 990Force hospitals to report: Exact dollar value of their tax breaks

Breakdown of “community benefits” by actual health needs (from their own CHNAs)

Number of patients approved vs. denied financial aid

Extraordinary collection actions (lawsuits, wage garnishments, credit destruction) No more vague accounting theater. Congress has discussed tightening these forms for years — time to make it law~! Cap Executive Greed & Ban Hedge-Fund Behavior Impose strict limits on CEO and executive compensation (no more $15M+ packages while nurses scrape by).

Tax large investment portfolios/endowments like big universities.

Ban aggressive debt collection until financial assistance eligibility is fully determined.

Restrict “extraordinary collection practices” nationwide. Have site-Neutral Payments & Break Up Monopolies. Stop paying hospitals massively inflated rates just because they own the building. Push site-neutral Medicare payments everywhere possible. Empower the FTC to actually regulate nonprofit hospital mergers and anticompetitive behavior (they’re currently shielded in ways for-profits aren’t). The Nuclear Option: Partial or Full Repeal of Tax Exemption. If hospitals can’t prove they’re delivering community value exceeding their tax windfall, treat the worst offenders like the for-profit businesses they emulate. Some House proposals have floated eliminating nonprofit status entirely for hospitals. That would force real competition and accountability.

Make them earn the tax breaks — or tax them.



The medical industrial complex is bankrupting America, one inflated bill at a time. These “nonprofits” aren’t healing the country — they’re bleeding it dry. Demand these reforms from your reps. Share the horror stories. Support bills like H.R. 3019.



Share this if you’re done being exploited. Tag your representatives. Demand change.

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Because NO PAYWALL = NO CENSORSHIP! Share





What’s your worst hospital billing horror story? Drop it in the comments. The more we expose, the harder it is for them to hide. How bad was your hospital bill?

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