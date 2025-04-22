In this video clip, we see a clip from the live Deposition, where the defense lawyer on the case of Scott Schara v. Ascension Health St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin, essentially asks Scott if he understands Covid.

Scott didn’t want to cover it during the Deposition, but he provided an open window that has opened many eyes to see the truth of the Covid injection, a Department of Defenst (DoD) bioweapon.

This is a perfect video to share with your friends or family who still have their eyes closed, as it is professional yet INTENSE. It might make your heart stop, so pick a quiet moment and listen to the whole thing.

It also begs the question:

Have you struggled to understand WHY or HOW the Covid jabs were so toxic, yet they GOT AWAY with giving this poison to babies and pregnant women… all with NO TESTING?

The Video

The Transcript

When Scott asked the lawyer if he was familiar with the Brook Jackson lawsuit, I thought I was going to die when he said no. He was a bit snide about his answer, “No, I can’t say that I am (familiar with it)”.

Scott prefaces his explanation by saying that it represents why he can’t cover the Covid injections here, i.e., because “it’s way bigger”.

SCOTT: Brook Jackson was employed by Pfizer. During her employment, she realized that Pfizer was doing no testing of the supposed vaccine. So in our government’s wisdom, they have a Whistleblower Statute that allows you to get False Claims Act protectionif you file a lawsuit against a company that is defrauding the United States government. So she filed that lawsuit on January 8 of 2021. When Pfizer defended the lawsuit, they produced an “Other Authority” Agreement with the Department of Defense that said, “This was not a vaccine, so you don’t have to do any testing”. The United States government came in behind Pfizer on October 4th of 2022, and instead of supporting the Whistleblower, supported Pfizer. They said, “Yes. They’re telling the truth.” On May 1st, two weeks ago, May 1st, the Federal Judge in Texas held a hearing to dismiss the case, at the request of the United States government. The reason is because if the truth got out about this case, the United States Citizens would lose all confidence in the government’s health care policy for the vaccine agenda.

BOOM!

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Scott’s synopsis is better than anything I could have said. He composed himself, gave specific information, and made a great witness of the government’s true intentions - so you bet that the lawyers won’t be asking him anything about the Covid shots in court!

What our U.S. government did was dastardly and evil. It targeted its own citizens. Now with Pope Francis dead and Klaus Schwab officially resigning from the World Economic Forum (WEF), you and I know just how evil the world has been. Klaus had submitted his intent to resign last year, so we knew this was coming.

What’s Next?

For Scott, it’s June 2, 2025. The landmark jury trial starts! He has asked for you to try to make it there, hold signs and wear purple T-shirts. I wish we could go… can you go?

Stay in prayer for Scott and Cindy, as well as their daughter Jessica, who will all be going through a lot before the trial date begins. Let’s lift them up in prayer.

In just a couple hours, I will post Scott’s article on the Trial and how to get in and be supportive.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

We come before you in prayer for Scott and Cindy, as well as their daughter Jessica. Give them the light and love they need for trial, Holy God. Bless them with your peace which surpasses all understanding, and give them clarity of thought.

As the trial nears, gear up their funds for the lawyers, create a magnetized group to pitch prayers outside the courtroom, and put Your hand on the courtroom, that the jurors will absorb this great loss of life that happened in Grace.

We have every confidence that Genesis 50:20 has already manifested itself in the saving of many lives, Holy God of All Creation.

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

A bit later this evening, I will cross-post Scott’s last article which goes through the process you will take to attend the court trial on June 2nd. Even if you just do signs on the outside, I know you will be a huge blessing!

A SPECIAL THANK YOU! Thank you for bearing with me through my time of Ed and I being sick. I lost a few subscribers, and hope to get them back soon. My throat is still scratchy and sore, my head is buzzing, but I’m only sneezing about 20 times a day (instead of 50)! Ed’s almost over it, but still coughing up a bit. And I forgot to take my antibiotic yesterday, so my lungs hurt a bit, but I know that tomorrow will be a better day! As Grace would say, “God’s got this!”

