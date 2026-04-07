This story will conclude with THE DR MARGARET SHOW’S interview of Mr. Andrew Sinclair on his legal journey standing up for his product, B4B Earth Tea. Join us today at 10:30 am PST, HERE. No Twitter/X account needed.

Andrew Sinclair and B4B Earth Tea

I’m honored to welcome Andrew Sinclair, the founder, creator, and owner of B4B Earth Tea.

Andrew is a Jamaican-born entrepreneur who, back in early 2020 when he personally battled COVID, decided to research natural immune boosters and created his own herbal formula — what we now know as Earth Tea.

He’s been manufacturing and sharing this natural drink from Brooklyn ever since, believing strongly in the power of plant-based remedies. Andrew has faced significant challenges along the way, including a high-profile federal lawsuit from the FTC, DOJ, and FDA over his marketing claims during the height of the pandemic.

Through it all, he has continued to stand by his product and his belief in natural health solutions. Today, we’re going to hear his full story directly from him — the inspiration behind the tea, what he’s been through, and what lies ahead.

For this reason, I created a deep dive so that we can see why the government ended up simply dropping his case. After all the trouble they put him through, WHY?

The Question

WAS THIS an unapproved "new drug" in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), or a violation of the FTC Act and the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act......or simply a guy selling natural herbal tea for immune support?

Background: In Andrew’s Own Words

He had a fever, and was unable to smell. He called “311” which is a nonurgent government-services hotline. During Covid, they opened it to avoid flooding 911 calls. Today, it still functions for everything from a parking ticket to other calls.

When I caught Covid on March 15, 2020, I called “311” in New York and was told I should call 911 if I have breathing issues because they had nothing to give me at the moment. After hearing people were dying from shortness of breath on the news but knowing that a healthy immune system can help you, I decided to try and find a product for the immune system. After searching, I couldn’t find anything with confirmed reviews so I started researching, “What is the immune system?” and what can naturally support it. I put together a list of things I knew: garlic, aloe vera, and others. Then from there, I tested them one by one— and from that experience, B4B Earth Tea was born. All this happened within 3 days of my 311 call.

Initially, Andrew contacted the NIH and other entities who could possibly help get his tea out… so many people were getting better! They sent him to the NIH website to get an Investigational New Drug (IND)!

More and more people reported other benefits of the tea, and soon Andrew had given away 1,500 bottles FOR FREE!!!

By December 2020, he gave away about 1,500 bottles FOR FREE!

FDA WEBSITE

He started to sell his product and the FDA/FTC started buying it covertly.

What the FDA, FTC, and DOJ Said

In 2021, he received a warning letter from the FDA and FTC, accusing him of making “unproven” claims.

In March 2022, the FTC, DOJ, and FDA jointly sued Sinclair and his companies for allegedly making false and unsubstantiated claims that Earth Tea (an herbal tea sold for $60 per bottle) could prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19. The government alleged:

Sinclair promoted the tea on social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter) as working “within minutes,” curing COVID in 24–48 hours, and being more effective than vaccines.

Claims included “clinically proven,” “100% effective,” and anecdotes/videos showing people supposedly recovering after drinking it.

No competent scientific evidence (well-controlled studies) backed the claims — only a small unpublished 15-person report from India and customer anecdotes.

The agencies sought to stop the marketing and impose penalties under the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act.

Press Release

Emphases are mine.

The Federal Trade Commission, jointly with the Department of Justice and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, have sued a New York-based marketer of herbal tea, seeking to permanently block deceptive ads that claim its Earth Tea is clinically proven to treat, cure, and prevent COVID-19. The FTC also is seeking to impose civil penalties on the defendants behind Earth Tea under the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act. The complaint announced today names as defendants Brooklyn-based B4B Earth Tea LLC, B4B Corp., and its owner, Andrew Martin (“Busta”) Sinclair. “Without any scientific evidence, the defendants claimed that drinking their herbal tea is more effective in preventing COVID-19 than approved vaccines, and cures anyone who has gotten ill within 24 hours,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “In bringing this matter with our partners at the Department of Justice and the Food and Drug Administration, the Commission continues its commitment to using every tool available to stop and deter those who would treat the pandemic as opportunity to peddle bogus treatments.” “The Department of Justice will not tolerate individuals or companies seeking to profit from the COVID-19 public health emergency by unlawfully advertising unproven products,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division. “The Department is committed to protecting consumers and enforcing the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act and the FDCA against those who unlawfully market unproven COVID-19 treatments.” “Products like this may delay patients from seeking proven treatments from their health care provider. Preying on patients’ vulnerabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic is unacceptable,” said Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D., FDA’s Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs. “The FDA will continue to actively monitor the U.S. market for any companies or individuals falsely marketing products with claims it prevents or treats COVID-19, and will take actions against those who violate the law and endanger patients.” “COVID-19 has tragically claimed nearly one million lives in this country and close to six million lives worldwide,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “Unfortunately, there are too many people who are taking advantage of this crisis by pushing alleged treatment products that are nothing more than snake oil. We will not tolerate attempts to make a dishonest dollar while putting our communities at risk during a pandemic.” According to the joint agency complaint, Sinclair and the two companies he owns and operates sell Earth Tea for $60 per 16-ounce bottle to consumers nationwide via social media and the Internet. Since at least April 2020, the complaint alleges, on their own websites and through social media posts and videos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter TikTok, and YouTube, Sinclair, and his companies have misrepresented that Earth Tea prevents or treats COVID-19 and falsely claimed to have evidence of its efficacy. The defendants say they have anecdotal evidence from customers to support the claims, but there are currently no published reports or any well-controlled scientific studies or research indicating that Earth Tea can either prevent or treat COVID-19. This story was covered by outlets like the FTC/DOJ press releases, Ars Technica, The Hill, and local news. Source: (March 3, 2022): HERE.

Andrew saw that a “clinical trial” was needed to make a product “proven”. So he set up his own clinical trial that didn’t need $1 million to set up.

The May 28, 2021 Clinical Trial

An Adult Study on Patients with Mild Covid

Performed in India on 15 patients, a Multicenter Observational Study, Open Label (Not Blinded), Single Arm (No Placebo Group), Multi-Dose (over 1 dose of tea), Self-paid.

14/15 people were tested.

The 2022 Paper

A paper was later published (2022) claiming:

Significant clinical improvement and negative RT-PCR tests by Day 2.

The tea was “safe” with no adverse events reported.

Conclusion: Earth Tea showed “significant efficacy” and is safe for mild COVID-19.

Study and Conclusions

Participants : 15 adults (mean age 43 years) with mild COVID-19, confirmed by RT-PCR.

Intervention : Patients drank Earth Tea — 8 oz cold in the morning + 8 oz hot in the evening (two doses per day) for 4–5 days.

Duration: Main evaluation on Day 2 (after starting treatment).

Key Results (as reported by the authors)

All 15 patients showed significant clinical improvement by Day 2.

RT-PCR tests turned negative (microbiological cure) by Day 2 in the majority of patients.

Symptoms (fever, cough, fatigue, loss of taste/smell, etc.) improved rapidly.

No adverse events, serious side effects, or deaths were reported.

The authors claimed the results were “statistically significant” (using Chi-square test).

Authors’ Conclusion: The paper concludes that Earth Tea demonstrated significant efficacy and is safe for patients with mild COVID-19, with noticeable improvement and viral clearance within 48 hours.

Laboratory Analysis

From June 11, 2021 to June 18, 2021, safety studies on samples were studied for contamination.

RayBiotech ELISA Study, January 2025

Blood Levels of Interleukins

These are blood biomarkers associated with Covid-19 infection that can be used to track severity of disease.

IL- 1a: Alarmin cytokine released from damaged epithelial cells during COVID-19 or injury; initiates sterile inflammation, recruits neutrophils/monocytes, drives early immune response and cytokine storm linked to severity ( Reference ).

IL- 1β: Pro-inflammatory cytokine from macrophages; amplifies inflammation via NLRP3 inflammasome, promotes fever and tissue damage; elevated in severe COVID-19 and cytokine storm ( Reference ).

IL-6: Central driver of acute phase response and cytokine storm in COVID-19; high levels strongly predict severity, respiratory failure, and poor outcomes; key target for tocilizumab therapy ( Reference ).

IL-8: (CXCL8): Potent chemokine and pro-inflammatory cytokine; primarily recruits and activates neutrophils to infection/inflammation sites; markedly elevated in severe COVID-19, drives lung injury, cytokine storm, and thrombosis; strong independent predictor of disease severity, progression, and mortality ( Reference ).

IL-13: Type 2 cytokine promoting mucus production, fibrosis, and alternative macrophage activation; elevated levels in severe COVID-19 drive lung hyperinflammation, tissue remodeling, and predict need for mechanical ventilation; linked to worse outcomes and immunopathology ( Reference ).

MCP-1 (CCL2, Monocyte Chemoattractant Protein-1): Key chemokine that recruits monocytes, macrophages, and memory T cells to inflamed tissues; markedly elevated in severe COVID-19, drives monocyte infiltration, lung inflammation, cytokine storm, and thrombosis; strong biomarker of disease severity and poor prognosis ( Reference ).

IFNg or IFN-γ (Interferon-gamma): Key Th1 cytokine produced by T cells and NK cells; drives antiviral immunity, macrophage activation, and inflammation; in COVID-19, low early levels predict progression and severity, while dysregulated/persistent elevation links to hyperinflammation, tissue damage, and Long COVID. “Individuals with IFN-γ levels below 15 IU/mL were 6.57-times more likely to be hospitalized than those with higher values (p<0.001)” (Reference).

TNF-α (Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha): Potent pro-inflammatory cytokine produced by macrophages and T cells; drives systemic inflammation, endothelial activation, fever, and tissue damage; elevated in severe COVID-19, strongly associated with cytokine storm, organ injury, and in-hospital mortality; useful prognostic blood marker. “COVID-19 Patients with high IL-10, IL-23, and TNF-α on admission are more likely to experience a severe form of the disease; therefore, those patients should be cautionary monitored and treated” (Reference).

Raw Data: January 11, 2025

What these Results Show

What the columns mean (briefly, per Grok):

LOD (pg/ml): Limit of Detection — lowest reliably measurable concentration.

Best Confident Range: The most accurate/reliable measurement window for the assay.

Maximum Value: Upper limit of the assay’s reportable range.

Highest Reported Value: The highest level observed in this sample set (likely patient samples).

Lowest Reported Value: The lowest level observed.

% Below LOD: Percentage of samples undetectable (below assay sensitivity).

% Above LOD but <3xLOD: Samples detected but at very low/less confident levels.

% in Best Confidence: Samples falling in the assay’s most reliable range.

% Above Maximum: Samples exceeding the assay’s upper limit (potentially very high).

Most cytokines were reliably detected with good confidence in the tested samples:

IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-4, IL-6, IL-8, MCP-1, TNF-α: 75–100% of results fell in the “Best Confidence” range. Very few or zero samples were below LOD or above the assay maximum. This indicates clean, trustworthy data for these pro-inflammatory markers.

IL-10: 75% below LOD (many undetectable) and only 12.5% in best confidence — suggesting generally low levels.

IFN-γ: More variable — 25% below LOD, 37.5% in best confidence, with a very wide range (up to 10,000 pg/ml max value). This reflects inconsistent or sometimes extremely high expression.

IL-13 (not listed in the visible table but part of an ongoing series): Often shows low baseline detection in many COVID-19 cohorts, with elevations mainly in severe cases.

The Highest Reported Values are particularly notable:

TNF-α reached 109.6 pg/ml (well above typical healthy control levels, which are often <10–20 pg/ml).

IL-6 hit 33.5 pg/ml.

IL-8 reached 8.7 pg/ml.

MCP-1 at 16.2 pg/ml.

IFN-γ showed an extremely high ceiling (up to 10,000 pg/ml in the assay, with reported highs around 22.9 pg/ml in this set).

Overall interpretation:

These results demonstrate elevated pro-inflammatory cytokines (especially TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, MCP-1, and IL-1 family) in the tested cohort, consistent with an active inflammatory response or cytokine storm-like profile seen in moderate-to-severe COVID-19. The high percentage in the “Best Confidence” range means the assay performed well technically, and the detected elevations are reliable indicators of systemic inflammation, immune activation, and potential severity.

Low IL-10 and variable IFN-γ align with impaired anti-inflammatory balance and dysregulated antiviral responses often reported in COVID-19 progression. This pattern matches literature showing these markers (particularly IL-6, IL-8, TNF-α) as prognostic for worse outcomes, respiratory failure, and mortality in COVID-19.

For IL-13 specifically:

IL-13: Type 2 cytokine that promotes mucus hypersecretion, airway remodeling, and fibrosis; elevated plasma levels strongly associate with severe COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation and immunopathology; potential driver of lung injury without aiding viral clearance.

Impression: High cytokines, inflammation. The test worked well and the numbers are elevated.

Results, in short, per Grok:

Many patients still had high levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines like TNF-α (up to 109.6), IL-6 (up to 33.5), IL-1α, IL-8, and MCP-1.

These are the same markers that rise during strong inflammation or moderate-to-severe COVID-19 (or similar infections).

IFN-γ (antiviral signal) was also elevated in several samples.

IL-10 (anti-inflammatory) stayed very low in most patients.

Spike Protein Results

The ELISA-Style Inhibition Assay

This is an in vitro ELISA-style binding inhibition assay. It measures how well different concentrations of Earth Tea (the sample) can block the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from binding to the human ACE2 receptor (the entry point the virus uses to infect cells).

Higher % Binding Inhibition = better blocking of spike-ACE2 interaction.

This is a common surrogate test for potential antiviral activity, but it is not a live virus test, not an animal study, and not a human clinical trial.

The report tests two sample types:

Unfiltered Sample - 4°C and Filtered Sample - 4°C

Unfiltered Sample - RT (room temperature) and Filtered Sample - RT

It also includes controls:

Positive control (PC) — should show strong inhibition.

Negative control (NC) — should show little/no inhibition.

Ligand-only control.

Key Results from the Data

At the highest concentration (99% v/v — basically almost pure/undiluted tea):

Unfiltered samples (both 4°C and RT): ~98.4% to 98.75% inhibition — extremely high.

Filtered samples: 74.5% (4°C) and 83.9% (RT) — still substantial but lower than unfiltered.

At lower concentrations (24.75%, 6.188%, 1.547%, 0.387%, 0.097%):

Inhibition drops sharply and becomes inconsistent.

Many values are low (under 20–25%), and some are even negative (meaning more binding occurred than in the control — likely noise or assay variability).

CV% (Coefficient of Variation): Some wells show high variability (e.g., 38.6%, 23.2%), indicating the results are not perfectly reproducible.

Controls:

Positive control shows good inhibition (~80.7%).

Negative control shows low inhibition (~5.75%), as expected.

What these “spike protein levels” reveal — Bottom Line

At extremely high (near-undiluted) concentrations, Earth Tea appears to interfere with spike-ACE2 binding in the test tube. This could be due to polyphenols, tannins, or other compounds in the herbal tea physically sticking to the proteins or changing the pH/chemistry of the assay. The effect is dose-dependent and weak at realistic dilutions. Once diluted even modestly, the inhibition mostly disappears. Drinking normal amounts of tea would result in far lower concentrations in the body than the 99% tested here. Filtering the tea reduces the effect — suggesting larger particles or compounds removed by filtering contribute to the inhibition. This is very preliminary lab data (a single in vitro assay). It does not prove: That Earth Tea blocks the virus in the human body.

That it prevents or treats COVID-19.

Safety or efficacy when consumed. Many natural substances (including green/black tea polyphenols like EGCG) show similar in vitro spike-blocking effects in lab tests, but they rarely translate into meaningful clinical benefits. Controls and Methodology Explanation

This part of the report is the controls and methodology explanation for the spike-ACE2 binding inhibition assay.

It confirms the test is a standard in vitro ELISA-based binding inhibition assay designed to measure how well Earth Tea can block the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from binding to the human ACE2 receptor.

Important Notes from the Sheet

Potential outliers are highlighted in red or orange (you can see some OD values in red in the previous screenshot).

BG Correction = Background correction (subtracts the blank).

Binding Inhibition formula:

% Inhibition = [ (Ligand Only Control OD – Sample OD) / Ligand Only Control OD ] × 100

(after background correction)

Filtered Sample note: The tea was filtered using an Amicon® Ultra Centrifugal Filter as per kit instructions.

Bottom Line – What This Actually Shows

This spreadsheet is not showing real-world antiviral activity in humans.

It is showing results from a highly artificial lab test where Earth Tea (at various dilutions) was mixed directly with spike protein and ACE2 in a test tube/plate.

Positive finding (for the company):

At very high concentrations (99% tea), the unfiltered sample blocked ~98% of spike-ACE2 binding.

Major limitations (what it does not show):

It does not prove Earth Tea works inside the human body, or that it prevents or treats COVID-19.

Normal drinking concentrations would be thousands of times more diluted than the 99% tested here.

Many common herbal teas and plant compounds show similar effects in test-tube assays due to tannins/polyphenols sticking to proteins non-specifically.

The test was performed at 4°C and room temperature — not at body temperature (37°C), which matters for real biology.

AS PART OF A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO VIDEOTAPE ANDREW SINCLAIR MAKING THE PRODUCT. IT SURE LOOKED LIKE THEY WANTED TO KNOW EXACTLY HOW TO MAKE IT, SO THEY COULD PATENT IT AND THEN THROW AWAY THE RECIPE.

Patient Testimonial (2020) and Return Package (2022)

These were reportedly government undercover agent(s) pretending to be a consumer in need.

What Happened Next

ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE ARTICLE: March 5, 2022

Earth Tea COVID “Cure” Timeline ( Rolling Stone, March 5, 2022 )

March 2020: Andrew Sinclair, a Jamaican immigrant in Brooklyn, contracts COVID-19. He experiments with natural ingredients (aloe vera, honey, herbs) and develops Earth Tea, claiming it cured him.

April 2020: Sinclair writes to the FDA, CDC, and Trump administration touting the tea; he receives no response.

Early 2021: FTC and FDA warn him that marketing claims like “100% guarantee to get rid of #Covid19” are illegal and the product is an unapproved, misbranded drug.

April–September 2021: Sinclair briefly pauses COVID cure ads but resumes; FTC issues another warning in September, which he ignores.

November 2021: He gets a standard form email from President Biden acknowledging his letter.

Early March 2022: DOJ (with FTC/FDA) files a civil complaint accusing Sinclair of deceptive advertising, exploiting pandemic fears, and selling “snake oil” for $60 per bottle. He claims a small, self-funded 15-person study in India supports it, but no peer-reviewed evidence exists.

The article portrays the case as authorities cracking down on unsubstantiated health claims that could delay proven treatments. In this article, Sinclair said he stopped COVID references after the suit.

The Legal Battle

Here are searches showing articles on B4B Earth Tea and the FDA and FTC lawsuit for false advertising. Includes an article in Korean.

The Outcome

The TRIAL DATE was scheduled to be determined — one day beforehand, the case was dismissed with prejudice.

This PDF is an official Notice of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice, filed on March 17, 2025, in the federal case United States of America v. B4B Earth Tea LLC, et al. (Civil Action No. 22-CV-1159, Eastern District of New York).

What it means: The U.S. government (FTC/DOJ) is permanently dropping all claims against the two corporate defendants — B4B Earth Tea LLC and B4B Corp. — with prejudice. This means the government cannot refile the same lawsuit against these companies.

The case was originally filed in March 2022. The government accused the company and its owner, Andrew Martin Sinclair, of making false and unsubstantiated claims that B4B Earth Tea could treat, cure, or prevent COVID-19.

Source: HERE.

Grok says,

“The official reason given in court documents was that the government wanted to redirect its resources to more current priorities, especially under the new Trump administration in 2025, which deprioritized old COVID-related enforcement cases.” This was not a court ruling after a trial.

There was no judgment on whether the tea claims were true or false.

The government simply walked away without proving its case or the defense proving the tea worked.

The individual defendant (Andrew Martin Sinclair) also had the case against him dismissed via a stipulation. In short: The government decided it wasn’t worth continuing the fight anymore and dropped it. It is not considered a “loss” on the merits — it’s more like the prosecutor saying “we’re moving on.” The January 2025 lab results (the high TNF-α, IL-6, etc.) were likely part of the defense evidence trying to show some immune effect. But since the government dropped the case voluntarily, that data was never tested or ruled on in court.

JOIN US 10:30 am PST

Find out what has happened since the government dropped the case. And let’s pray for Andrew, because he says there are things still going on. He used the words, “haunting me”.

Join us HERE. No Twitter/X account needed.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Why did the government drop the lawsuit? What do you think?

I think that they were afraid of discovery. A larger study. Proving that interleukins and inflammatory biomarkers WOULD be proven to go down.

What do you think? Am I missing something? THIS is what we will be talking about, besides the current situation, below.

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Shenanigans abound.

I can’t tell you all the things I see.

We all knew this is what would happen when we took a stand. Andrew could not, however, have expected all this - five years of lawsuits. And the current situation? We will discuss it.

We all knew that our lives could be in danger… and that they can make ‘things happen’.

Yet we keep our eyes on God. We strive to attain the goal He has before us. No matter the cost, we have fought the good fight and we will continue to do so as long as we have breath. Because in the end, we have one another, we are in this together, and together WE ARE STRONG!

Pray with me on one accord! Andrew requests prayer and sees God’s hand in all he does.

Let Us Pray

Holy Lord,

We lift up Andrew Sinclair to You today.

Thank You for the strength he has shown through every trial, every accusation, and every battle he has faced. Comfort him in the weariness, guard his heart from bitterness, and renew his hope for the future.

Grant him wisdom, courage, and peace as he walks through all that lies ahead. Surround him with Your protection, restore what has been lost, and guide his steps with clarity and grace.

May he feel Your presence strongly, knowing he is never alone.

Take Andrew and B4B Earth Tea and hold his hand in Yous. When the storm comes and the lightning strikes as the waves rise, don’t let go. When the tide tries to pull him away, PULL HIM HARDER, Holy God!

And multiply this prayer for all who are targeted, those who suffer, and those who rely on You for their health and happiness — all of us! Keep our eyes on You, HOLY GOD, MIGHTY CREATOR OF ALL THE UNIVERSE!

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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