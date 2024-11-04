They are saying that this is the party of sex and abortion. Here's the second ad.

🤮WARNING: Porn sounds, adult content. Many would be offended. Shows a teenager m*sturbating under a blanket to a woman making noises while as he views a porn scene on his cellphone. While you don't see her, you can hear her.

The First Ad

Video #1

The Second Ad

Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1852082979125813498?s=46

Video #2

🤮WARNING: Porn sounds, nothing bad to see because this version has her chest blurred out. If you don't want to hear the beginning noises, do turn the volume all the way down. And don't listen to it with others around you who would be offended.

The Thread

I don't usually, but I went ahead and arrived at PaulleyTick’s Twitter/X to see how he “quoted” the post:

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1852527808708215238?s=46

10 Million Views

Within just days, the same #2 video ad tweeted by Collin Rugg now has 10 million views:

… and the Thread Continues

It is true that Planned Parenthood has access to baby organs procured from abortions.

Here's my article:

Here's a petition to stop these sales:

A Petition Against Planned Parenthood's Harvesting and Selling Baby Organs

👉 COPY & PASTE THIS Link: https://aclj.org/pro-life/stop-planned-parenthood-from-harvesting-and-selling-babies-organs

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

We are outraged at what these ads show; FORGIVE THEM! They mean to do evil but only You know how to turn darkness into LIGHT, Great Master of All Creation! Let this work together for GOOD, opening eyes to their disgusting ways!

We know that only YOU are the giver and creator of life! We know YOU were there when we were formed in our mother’s womb! We BLESS THE BABIES! We LIFT THEM UP TO YOUR LOVE!

Allow Your light to shine even brighter, Holy God! Abba, Father, let us spread this horrible crime of baby genocide for selling organs, Father, and let it TURN AWAY mothers who want an abortion!

BRING US YOUR PEACE! Keep us STRONG in Your Ways, Your Words, and in the LOVE OF YOUR SON, Our Savior, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

We REPENT of our ways, Lord God! We seek You and Your Kingdom FOREVERMORE!

IN THE NAME OF JESUS!

Amen!

🙏

