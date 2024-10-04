Appalachia Strong: We the People Helping We The People!
1.6 MILLION VIEWS: A Real Man, Burros, Boxes filled with Supplies
NOW We Are Talking! A Real Man 👇!
Source: https://x.com/clovis1931/status/1841748499328590304?s=46
God bless this man and all his burros! Keep them strong! Shelter them from all harm!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. You help me keep writing:) ✍️ 🙌 and your Share brings new eyes to be opened ❤️ 👀 🙌!
Thank you so much for sharing what everyday people are doing to aid fellow Americans suffering (and sometimes dying) from the effects of Hurrican Helene.
I have shared this with my freedom-loving, compassionate friends and family, Dr. Aranda.
Keep shining the LIGHT OF LIFE in all the 'dark corners' of our world.
SHALOM!
Thanks for getting the word out. It will be weeks before we know the damage in the backwoods areas. It was quite the storm and the people swept away by the flash floods is unheard of recent history . The water swept through so fast I hear. The videos on YouTube are heart wrenching.