April 24, 2024 "Deprogramming with Grace's Dad": Hospitals and Care Facilities Are Federally Mandated Killing Fields!
Scott takes 3500 hours of research and boils it down to the high points in 26 slides and 4 videos. Be sure to SHARE! Stop the Federally-Mandated Killing Fields found in our Hospitals & Nursing Homes!
Scott Schara shares his April 24, 2024 Rumble, Brighteon, and Soundcloud podcast on the killing fields of America. This is his email newsletter, and you can Subscribe here for more. The PowerPoint Presentation slides are here. Emphases and some paragraph breaks are mine. For paid subscribers, the transcript is below.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad - Hospitals and Care Facilities Are Federally Mandated Killing Fields!
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Apr 30
Good morning,
What Does Eugenics Look Like Today?
This monocast is a highlight reel of 3500 hours of personal research. How I got here…God led me through Grace’s hospital death; her murder; genocide; worldwide holocaust; Covid Psyop; and The American Dream Psyop. This path led to detailed research into medical murder and finally to detailed research into the spiritual battle.
What started out as the death of Grace, led to personally waking up to a eugenics agenda that has all of us in the crosshairs.
Please listen and share to help wake others up to the spiritual battle we are in.
My podcasts continue to share the most urgent opportunity, as a result of Grace’s death, that opened my eyes.
What Specifically?
Although the Bible taught me that Satan exists, I had no idea the extent of his power through lies, deception and evil agendas. [FYI, Grace called Satan a creep!]
The reality of evil has my utmost attention today. I now know the battle we are in is spiritual and Satan is the real enemy! I am sharing these things because I don’t want anyone else to lose a loved one to the traps set by Satan.
God wants us to repent, reconcile with Him, and stop trusting in men. Trusting in men is how we got to this point. Repenting and trusting in God is the only way out. His blood on the cross is the only thing that can save us.
Please share on your media platform and with anyone who would benefit.
Following are the links you can share:
Rumble – https://rumble.com/v4rwtg6-hospitals-and-care-facilities-are-federally-mandated-killing-fields.html
Brighteon – https://www.brighteon.com/544dd47b-65d8-4e30-9253-7d2aab32d167
Soundcloud –
Thank you for taking the time to do your part to stop the tyranny.
Please check out www.GraceSchara.com for updates on Grace’s story and our landmark lawsuit.
Please watch Breaking the Oath Unauthorized, produced and directed by Jeff Wagner. This heartbreaking story of our family, and those this film is dedicated to, provides a stark warning to all. There is a profound evil in the world the likes of which we haven't seen for nearly one hundred years. History is shaking us awake, urging us to remember times in which civilization was brought to the brink of collapse. "Breaking the Oath" draws parallels to our past, showing the shocking similarities all around us. We need only to open our eyes.
Our Amazing Grace Store!
We’ve been asked hundreds of times about the shirts we wear supporting Grace and this battle we are all in. We’re thankful to announce we finally opened an online store. You can link directly from our main website (access via dropdown menu on mobile version) or go directly to the store.
Of course, 100% of what is received will be used toward our ongoing education campaign.
Here’s a few examples of what you’ll find…
(I am inserting some products for your perusal and support; the link is HERE.)
We appreciate your prayers and support.
Grace’s Dad
Scott Schara, President
Our Amazing Grace ™
1 Sam 17:47
Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.
© 2024 Our Amazing Grace's Light Shines On, Inc.
Our Amazing Grace's Light Shines On, Inc.
N4833 Misty Meadow Rd, Seymour, WI 54165
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit Scott’s websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
The Transcript
Save time and get the content. Read and review the slides below. A portion of your paid subscription goes to The Sky’s the Limit, Grace’s GiveSendGo.
Good morning, today is Wednesday, April 24th. My name is Scott Schara and
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Rebel Patient™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.