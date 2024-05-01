Scott Schara shares his April 24, 2024 Rumble, Brighteon, and Soundcloud podcast on the killing fields of America. This is his email newsletter, and you can Subscribe here for more. The PowerPoint Presentation slides are here. Emphases and some paragraph breaks are mine. For paid subscribers, the transcript is below.

Share

Our Amazing Grace

Apr 30

READ IN APP

Good morning,

What Does Eugenics Look Like Today?

This monocast is a highlight reel of 3500 hours of personal research. How I got here…God led me through Grace’s hospital death; her murder; genocide; worldwide holocaust; Covid Psyop; and The American Dream Psyop. This path led to detailed research into medical murder and finally to detailed research into the spiritual battle.

What started out as the death of Grace, led to personally waking up to a eugenics agenda that has all of us in the crosshairs.

Please listen and share to help wake others up to the spiritual battle we are in.

My podcasts continue to share the most urgent opportunity, as a result of Grace’s death, that opened my eyes.

What Specifically?

Although the Bible taught me that Satan exists, I had no idea the extent of his power through lies, deception and evil agendas. [FYI, Grace called Satan a creep!]

The reality of evil has my utmost attention today. I now know the battle we are in is spiritual and Satan is the real enemy! I am sharing these things because I don’t want anyone else to lose a loved one to the traps set by Satan.

God wants us to repent, reconcile with Him, and stop trusting in men. Trusting in men is how we got to this point. Repenting and trusting in God is the only way out. His blood on the cross is the only thing that can save us.

Please share on your media platform and with anyone who would benefit.

Following are the links you can share:

Rumble – https://rumble.com/v4rwtg6-hospitals-and-care-facilities-are-federally-mandated-killing-fields.html

Brighteon – https://www.brighteon.com/544dd47b-65d8-4e30-9253-7d2aab32d167

Soundcloud –