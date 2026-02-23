Are You Avoiding Hospitals because They Can Give You a Covid Shot Without Your Consent?
Thoughts and Whistleblower Testimony
We’ve extensively covered that you don’t want a hospital unless you have a bone sticking out of your leg. And that based on whistleblowers, they are giving Covid shots while you’re under anesthesia.
Others are asking the same thing. But before you read on, let’s ask you the same question:
Abstract
Background The frequency of outpatient diagnostic errors is challenging to determine due to varying error definitions and the need to review data across multiple providers and care settings over time. We estimated the frequency of diagnostic errors in the US adult population by synthesising data from three previous studies of clinic-based populations that used conceptually similar definitions of diagnostic error…
Results Combining estimates from the three studies yielded a rate of outpatient diagnostic errors of 5.08%, or approximately 12 million US adults every year. Based upon previous work, we estimate that about half of these errors could potentially be harmful…
Conclusions Our population-based estimate suggests that diagnostic errors affect at least 1 in 20 US adults. This foundational evidence should encourage policymakers, healthcare organisations and researchers to start measuring and reducing diagnostic errors.
Source: HERE.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
You are far ahead of the rest.
I am so grateful that John Flynn ted a HUGE account on Twitter/X just posted my previous Substack article on this Space podcast we did with Dr. Ariyana Love a couple weeks ago:
Let Us Pray
Holy Father,
Thank You for opening my eyes. Thank You for letting me serve You and be where I am today— to help others.
Continue to bless my hands for Your work. Keep blessing my feet that lead me to my perfect place in Your kingdom.
And thank You for allowing me to be in Your presence for all eternity, because of the blood of Your Most Holy Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
Help me bring others before Your throne of Grace!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
When the entire pharmaceutical/medical industrial complex (which is a vital, active part of the military industrial complex and a continuation and legitimization of the ancient dark occult practices and traditions, even coopting their symbols dress and rituals – they are intertwined and part of one another) is based on lies, deceptions and purposeful misinformation, has distinct and verifiable origins not in science but in witchcraft, divination, occult religions, greed & control and has as its primary objective the crippling and disabling (and discontinuation of fertility and reproductive capacities) of the general populous, it possesses no legitimate or worthwhile authority or validity whatsoever, except as a vector of anti-human weaponization to be exposed and dismantled in its entirety. It is a cult of huge proportions and has been yet another means of control and subjugation (and extermination) of humankind.
Rockefeller, et al, who funded/founded the allopathic schools (and built the pharmaceutical complex to expand their petroleum line and to wrest control of the individual and redirect it to institutions), ran major campaigns, legislation, restrictive and discriminatory licensing and other activities designed to discredit and to discontinue health-promoting practices that honor our God-designed and enabled bodies & minds (casting aspersions on them as quackery and shamanism, when in fact they were promoting a form of shamanism)-- that recognize the astounding, miraculous and frankly impressive abilities inherent in our bodies & minds, our on board "system" of holistic maintenance and defense, of the multitude of intricate, largely (now) unknown and/or unrighteously discounted ways in which God thoughtfully and comprehensively designed us to promote health so that our bodies can function as intended -- were and their progeny and those who have been captive to their lies, deceptions and misrepresentations ARE operating a system of eugenics and ongoing experiments with people as their subjects an disease/death as their objective.
One of the primary objectives of this now embedded and institutionalized and normalized (pernicious) evil, eugenically-driven, satanically inspired and well-entrenched deception, is to eliminate those deemed unnecessary or unwanted through disease, dysfuntion, infertility, and the introduction and ongoing application of synthetic chemical poisons (drugs – “prescriptions” is a code word to disguise what they are) and to ascertain ways to derive wealth from and to engage the species in perverted, (dark) spiritually-contrived servitude (“lifetime customers”) until deemed no longer viable as experiments or profit streams, using them as guinea pigs for developing the means to develop super humans -- with the ultimate goal in contemporary society of joining humans and machines (transhumanism) to enable the equivalent of automatons who lack the faculty to think critically, act freely and to resist external control and subjugation of every kind. Transgenderism is but one of their sick psychological operations to further degrade and deny the reality of who we are and how God created, designed and purposed us while sterilizing a generation of children and dispossessing them of their own minds – purposefully bringing confusion and doubt and dismay over the miracle of who they are and causing division and hurt to them and their families. Vaccinology is another – with the integration of military control mechanisms of advanced kinds at nanoscale (nano technologies) most recently being introduced (along with other disease and harm-inducing foreign chemicals and metals) into humans to further the eventual remote control and management of the species from afar, including EMF-induced diseases or release of disease vectors already resident in the body from the injections and/or EMF frequency-induced symptomologies.
The supplanting of the majority of the healing and natural medicine training facilities, literature, and practitioner recognition and support with allopathic mind control and programming centers, methods and the promotion of “magic” synthetic chemicals to treat “symptoms” and “manage disease” (along with removal of vital body parts, and the use of radiation to burn away supposed diseased areas or “invader” entities or conditions – most of which are caused by the harmaceutical/medical industrial (killing) complex, starting in infancy and continuing into adulthood through piercing of the skin with disease vectors manufactured to have lasting negative impacts on the human system and to permanently pollute and disable its natural abilities) instead of supporting the body in its capable healing process when it has been harmed in some way and the ongoing antagonism and promotion of suspicion, hatred and induced dissociation psychologically of those who for long centuries worked in the healing arts, in concert WITH the body, mind and spirit, is in itself significant evidence that something dark and dubious has been insidiously woven into the fabric of our culture, belief systems, and view of “self” as some kind of detached, mechanized, deficient free agent in need of “authorities and professionals” who are “educated” to dictate to (and administer, even against our wills, ongoing “care” for) us what we should be doing with our autonomy and choice over our mental and physical well-being (so that we are unable to or even incapable of fulfilling the calling and equipping of God through Christ Jesus on our lives – the purposes for which we were and are created) informs and hopefully alerts us to the real dangers from within “they system.”
Chief among those cautions are the death farms or the disease management infirmaries Called “hospitals” – where the occultists and their aides can administer to captive audiences all manner of harms and so-called life-affirming interventions. Other than trauma cases requiring facilities and training for correcting intrusions into the body (which they don’t get right a significant percentage of the time and procedures are done over or made more invasive than initially assessed, etc.), they have no value or function that is of any use or help to the promotion and preservation of individual or societal health. SO AVOIDNACE IS LIFE-AFFIRMING & PRESERVING.
Psychology, another pseudo-science that is occult in origin and in the manner in which it is administered, more and more frequently linked to designer drugs for a growing number of the population, is not science-based or reliable for what, in many instances are simply chemical dysfunctions from poor nutrition (and the ingestion of substances foreign and even harmful to the body & mind), lack of sunshine, exercise or the long-term impacts of injections of poisons from infancy forward that aggregate and disable immune functions, brain processing faculties, and one’s ties to “reality,” (which is also managed carefully, curated to give us the impression of sovereignty and freedom, but which is far from true and another set of psychological lies woven into every institution and propagandized educational facility and even the “faith” movements) so that we live in a fabricated world not recognizing our own captivity and deviantly-contrived and imposed re-purposing as subjects for those who would rule over us.
One solution – the only true kingdom and cre giver supreme – embrace your true identity as a child of a benevolent, loving God who has designed us for His purposes and intentions – for fellowship, community, to exemplify His love and to steward His creation, to share that which He has given and to do so with a view to building one another up and to reap the joy and freedom of living as we were intended – unencumbered and unfettered by the “things of men” – the machinations of a satanically animated plan to prevent us from our God and to instead enlist us into their cult and to the delusion that they have worked millennia to perpetuate, disguise, disseminate and to complete at the global level, in defiance of God, who will one day end them and any who are theirs and permanently free us from this period of difficulty and uncertainty the evil one has built into this synthetic version of life in which they wish to keep us captive.
Most definitely.