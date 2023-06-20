As Fauci was Bestowed with an Honorary Degree from Siena University, Former Top Doctor was Greeted with, "Fauci Go Home!" by 500 Protesting with Banners and Poster in Italy
Dubbed the "PONTIFF OF PESTULENCE", protesters said, "No Thanks Go Away, Fauci" shouted as Fauci warned of another variant COVID Comeback. He was also met by posters with much worse language.
Many medical freedom doctors are encouraging the public to stock up on supplements, medications, and antiviral remedies that saved millions from shots and hospitalizations during the last three years.
Sources in the USA and Italy today cite that while being bestowed with an honorary degree from Siena University in Italy yesterday, a what appears to be a heavily made-up Fauci warned that a new COVID variant could lead to another spike in cases.
You can find several sources of this on your own, including some in Italian, or you can subscribe to read my collection made to save your time.
Fauci emphasized that today’s world must remain vigilant to “control” and
