Ask Your Doctor to Sign: Letter to the Senate for RFK Jr to Be Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS)
Addendum December 11, 2024: Here is a petition from America’s Frontline Doctors that anyone may sign:
https://secure.anedot.com/america-s-frontline-doctors/support-rfk-petition
I received this email last night from Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC):
Dear PIC Colleagues,
Thank you for all you do in your life and in your communities to safeguard informed consent in vaccination. And thank you for being a part of PIC...many of you since 2015!!! I so appreciate you and your support, from your encouraging messages to the $$$.
Now, even if you don't agree with every word in the following letter, please consider signing the Doctors for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - LETTER TO THE SENATE which is available here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVFE5sNyTEmMXSh1LQQtmVM4AzYFZTGUrBR2xZwMBmPEdYIw/viewform
Remember he spoke at the PIC Workshop & Luncheon in 2019 and the video of his lecture to us got banned on both YouTube and Vimeo. If you didn't see, go back and click the video link as it's on our website. :-)
Thank you,
Shira
Shira Miller, M.D.
Physicians for Informed Consent
Founder and President, since 2015
Thanks again!
And there's this…
The Video
The Tweet
The Letter
The Thread
Link to Sign Google Doc: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVFE5sNyTEmMXSh1LQQtmVM4AzYFZTGUrBR2xZwMBmPEdYIw/viewform
;)
It would seem more important that we the people send this letter instead of "doctors". This should be sent from we the people who happens to be a doctor. Congress in ALL it's forms are servants of we the people not a profession. Limiting this letter of support to doctors especially after the farce since 2020 is non productive. I no longer go to doctors nor any medical facility.
I assume we call our INCOMING senators. Not necessarily the sitting senators, unless they are continuing in office in '25.