Addendum December 11, 2024: Here is a petition from America’s Frontline Doctors that anyone may sign:

https://secure.anedot.com/america-s-frontline-doctors/support-rfk-petition

I received this email last night from Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC):

Dear PIC Colleagues, Thank you for all you do in your life and in your communities to safeguard informed consent in vaccination. And thank you for being a part of PIC...many of you since 2015!!! I so appreciate you and your support, from your encouraging messages to the $$$. Now, even if you don't agree with every word in the following letter, please consider signing the Doctors for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - LETTER TO THE SENATE which is available here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVFE5sNyTEmMXSh1LQQtmVM4AzYFZTGUrBR2xZwMBmPEdYIw/viewform

Remember he spoke at the PIC Workshop & Luncheon in 2019 and the video of his lecture to us got banned on both YouTube and Vimeo. If you didn't see, go back and click the video link as it's on our website. :-) Thank you, Shira Shira Miller, M.D.

Physicians for Informed Consent

Founder and President, since 2015 Thanks again!

And there's this…

Source: https://x.com/wallstreetapes/status/1866644305139339685?s=46

Source: https://x.com/ianjaeger29/status/1866677857940017512?s=46

Source: https://x.com/zenhoneycutt/status/1864761733388099883?s=46

Source: https://x.com/sankrant/status/1866494983919837237?s=46

Source: https://x.com/tpostmillennial/status/1682064307092176902?s=46

Source: https://x.com/tarabull808/status/1836397265101164915?s=46

The Video

Source: https://x.com/realroseknows/status/1836398911356797141?s=46

Source: https://x.com/joezykan/status/1836397556063944840?s=46

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/calltoactivism/status/1866243766421696911?s=46

The Letter

Source: https://archive.is/0sarL

The Thread

Link to Sign Google Doc: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVFE5sNyTEmMXSh1LQQtmVM4AzYFZTGUrBR2xZwMBmPEdYIw/viewform

;)

Leave a comment