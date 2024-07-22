Over the weekend, as Crowdstrike wreaked havoc across the country, I received this in my email inbox, describing a May 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 breach at AT&T. I wonder what

thinks of this.

Share The Rebel Patient™

Account Information

AT&T Data Incident

Hello,

We're reaching out to let you know that some of your business' data was accessed without authorization. Although we have no current indication of any public release or illegal use of your business' data, we respect the privacy of your information and want to provide you with details about the event. Multiple telephone numbers attached to your account(s) were impacted.

What happened?

We found out AT&T call and text records were accessed by cyber-criminals who have claimed responsibility for unlawful access to other companies in the past. At least one individual has since been arrested.

What information was involved?

The investigation indicates the data included the phone numbers of your call and text interactions from May 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022. It also included counts of those calls/texts and total call durations for specific days or months. The data included the cell tower identification number of the most frequently used cell tower over different time periods for some of your call interactions.

The compromised data does not include the content of calls or text messages nor personal information, such as AT&T customer name, business name, Social Security numbers, birth dates, or financial information. It also does not include some typical information you see in your usage details, such as the time stamp of calls or texts.

What is AT&T doing?

Protecting customer data is a top priority. We have confirmed the affected system has been secured. We invest in our network's security using a broad array of resources including people, capital, and innovative technology advancements. We are constantly evaluating and enhancing our security protections to address the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape.

What can you do?

It is always advisable to be careful when taking calls from numbers that you do not recognize and stay alert to any fraud or theft attempts.For more information and details about the information that was accessed, go to att.com/dataincident. For additional tips on privacy and data protection, go to CyberAware. We apologize for any inconvenience and remain committed to protecting the information in our care.AT&T

View in your browser. View AT&T's Privacy Policy.

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. AT&T and globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

AT&T Business, 208 S Akard St, Dallas, TX 75202 USA.