SPECIAL NOTE: Thank you for helping pregnant women not DIE or have their newborns DIE in hospitals. Not to mention telling them to AVOID HOSPITALS when possible, but having a baby is an emergency.

HAVING A BABY puts you in a situation where you NEED HELP for Labor & Delivery. Abby the Midwife has SPECIAL FORMS instructing the hospital and providing on a variety of specific “I DO NOT CONSENT” and “I DO CONSENT” situations for Mom and Baby. It is all my pleasure to bring Abby to you, and I ask you to share this interview far and wide, to save Mommy and Baby lives!

THANK YOU FOR SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS! Finally, if you would like to unsubscribe from this email, please hit the Title, go to the bottom, and click Unsubscribe .

MOMS AND DADS, GRANDPARENTS:

Protect Mom’s and baby’s lives during labor and delivery!

Watch Abby the Midwife share tremendous truths about Hospital Protocols for:

Labor Delivery, and Newborn Care

Some things that happen are PURE LIES AND DECEIT! Learn:

🔥 How you save a birth before it needs saving.

🔥 How you guard a baby’s first hour from being stripped by protocol.

🔥 How you stop abuse before it starts.

Abby Iovine (@AbigailIovine on Twitter/X) joins Laura Bartlett and I to discuss major truths you need to know about hospital delivery and newborn care!

The Hospital Protocols for Women Having Babies result in a STRIPPING OF CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS -- AND COULD RESULT IN EITHER MATERNAL OR NEONATAL DEATH! WATCH NOW! AND SHARE! Do NOT let them take away your Informed Consent and Bodily Autonomy!!

Again, you can be prepared with some of the documents on Abby’s website. See below.

----------------------

Recently, I was in a Twitter Space and I mentioned how they sell placentas. I scrolled and scrolled down the thread as you know I often do. That’s when someone mentioned Abby and her website which has documents that define your PLACENTA, labor, delivery, and newborn care.

I loved what I saw, so I shared Abby’s website with you, here, including pages of her legal documents handed to the Obstetrician and nurses when you go into the hospital for labor and delivery, as well as neonatal (newborn) care — THIS is how God led me to meet Abby, and it has already been so wonderful:

Excited to see the similarities between Abby’s documents and our I DO NOT CONSENT FORM, I contacted her and immediately reached out to Laura Bartlett for an introduction. Hence we did a Rumble interview and simultaneous Twitter Space, the latter of which functions as an audio podcast.

MOMS AND DADS: Protect your life and baby during labor and delivery! Hospitals are not what you think!

The Best News? You can prepare for an Awesome Labor, Delivery, and Newborn Care

First, watch Abby the Midwife share tremendous truths about Hospital Protocols for Labor, Delivery, and Newborn Care.

Then see Abby’s hospital forms that protect your right to both I DO NOT CONSENT and I DO CONSENT-specific issues.

Some things that happen are PURE LIES AND DECEIT that can lead to maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality!

WATCH & READ WHAT ABBY THE MIDWIFE HAS TO SAY

You will be shocked!

Learn How To

🔥 Save a birth before it needs saving.

🔥 Guard a baby’s first hour from being stripped by hospital protocols.

🔥 Stop abuse before it starts.

Abby Iovine (@AbigailIovine on Twitter/X) has MULTIPLE major truths you need to know about hospital delivery and newborn care!

The Hospital Protocols for Women Having Babies result in a STRIPPING OF CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS -- AND COULD RESULT IN EITHER MATERNAL OR NEONATAL DEATH! WATCH NOW! AND SHARE! Do NOT let them take away your Informed Consent and Bodily Autonomy!!

Among the Topics We Discussed:

Maternal mortality in the USA is abominable compared to other countries.

Midwives are plagued by government overreach , criminal investigation and prison, and forced certification by indigenous peoples who don’t have tuition money for technical schools.

Government overreach seems to indicate a planned obsolescenc e for the entire profession of midwifery.

Labor : Pitocin drip, C-sections, vaginal exams.

Delivery : Possession of the placenta, waiting for the umbilical cord to stop beating.

Newborn Care : The umbilical cord, maternal bonding, blood sugar testing, and the vitamin K shot.

Children’s Protective Services (CPS).

In the transcript below, I added the above categories for ease of finding those sections discussed. Thank you for SHARING this article with your adult, childbearing-age children.

Abby the Midwife’s Protective Documents

See Abby the Midwife’s beautiful advocacy documents on her website: HERE; I reference for you in some detail below.

The Video

I highly recommend you watch this video interview because you will learn a LOT, and more importantly, you will come to know Abby the Midwife.

The Transcript

Emphases are mine. I added subject headings.

Dr Margaret

Hi, this is Dr. Margaret Aranda here with two beautiful women. I've got Abby Ivine and Laura Bartlett here to talk about today's issues regarding hospital protocols for delivering a baby, not just delivery, but also labor and newborn care of a brand new baby. Abby has been a home birth midwife now for eight years and she's been doing hospital advocacy since 2013, for 15 years.

Dr Margaret

NOTE: I held MY FIRST LIVE Twitter/X Space at the same time as this Rumble video: the audio wasn’t perfect but the video is. For your reading ease, I have removed all the technical checks here on the transcript.

And A Special Thank You to Jan Wade, Esq., who kept the Twitter Space alive!

Jan Wade, Esq.

We are so grateful to Jan for making this Twitter Space run!

If you aren’t familiar with Spaces, it’s like a podcast with only audio, and you can join it LIVE on Twitter — along with all your friends and like-minded people! This was my first Space and Attorney Jan is SUCH a BIG SWEETHEART for helping make this successful!

Do you want to be notified of future LIVE Spaces with Abby the Midwife and Laura Bartlett? Please Let Me Know! Because as you will see, the topic of Labor & Delivery and Newborn Care is SEVERELY DEFICIENT IN THE USA and we need to keep it before our eyes — for the benefit of our grandchildren’s children! Please send me a private message or leave a Comment below! Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Dr Margaret

Abby knows how to save you a birth before it needs saving. She knows how to guard your baby's first hour from being stripped by hospital protocols. And this is how you stop abuse before it starts.

I'm going to put links in here of her pamidwife.com website, as well as her midwiferyrelationspa.org.

Dr Margaret

She's also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CM6byKqEL/

Dr Margaret

And she's going to talk about:

“How you can save a birth before it needs saving.”

Abby also teaches and trains in midwifery. Thank you for being with us, Abby. Tell us how this got started and what you've been doing.

Abigail Iovine (Abby)

Yeah, I'm so excited! So all of this attention is really new for me.

I have 10 kids.

I live in Pennsylvania. My first four were born in the hospital. 23 years ago was my first baby. And back then, people were, you know, writing birth plans, a little bit of advocating. And the birth plans really said things like,

I'd like to eat.

I like to use a ball.

Things like that.

But before COVID, that was where the real war on protocols actually was, was CHILDBIRTH.

Because protocols were always presented as trumping your rights as a patient, as a woman, as a Mother, as a parent, trumping Dad's rights.

It was always presented in that fashion.

And we weren't using our brains. We hadn't had COVID yet, right? We just listened to the hospitals.

Nobody was saying,

'What do you mean protocols trump our rights?'

Like it just wasn't clicking for a while.

I had my first four babies in the hospital. They were fairly uneventful, but they were still mildly traumatic because you just recognize how unrealistic these things are. And I mean, we wouldn't have survived as a human race if we needed all of those things.

Right. So fast forward to baby number five and I Googled,

'How do I NOT have a baby in the hospital?'

And that opened up the whole world of doula work, advocacy, home birth, midwifery, apprenticeships.

I certified as a doula in 2013 and then had four years of apprenticeship with two different midwives, and then opened practice in 2018 as a home birth midwife. So I strictly do home births, but I stayed advocating for a long time because the climate has only gotten worse.

I don't know if not a lot of people know this, but the United States actually ranks 55th (in having babies) —worse than countries you would never assume.

I did a little checking this morning just to see what our updated stats were.

Maternal mortality actually went from 6 per 100,000 in 1985 to 17 per 100,000 in 2023 .

NOTE: I am going to write a separate Substack on this, and I promise that you will be floored to know that our American women are DYING more than those in Canada, Russia, and other “wealthy” countries— we were ranked 55th out of 55 👀!

Abby the Midwife

Again, I'm going to keep going back to the fact that we wouldn't have survived as a human race, but we're clearly doing something really wrong here, right?

Cesarean rates for 2022 were 320 per 1,000 in the United States. Absolutely unacceptable.

So if we're doing all these things, we spend all this money. It should be getting better. Right. It's not.

And that's why now people understand that “protocol” is a hard word.

Right. We learned that “protocol” can be thrown around, but it was always that for us. You walk into a hospital and their protocol is vaginal exams.

Their protocol is strapped to a monitor on the bed. Their protocol is anything that they tell you.

And in around 2013, when I started doing doula work in the hospital, I noticed that. You know, I was advocating really hard, and the duals agencies in the hospitals were saying,

‘No, no, no, that's not your job. Just support people. We don't want them to really know things.'

And that's really just not me.

So I started teaching people— it was like field tested.

I would notice they wouldn't allow a photographer. So I would be like,

'Why don't you tell them that's against your rights?'

And then they would say, you know, well, they changed my my charts in the hospital last time. So I would start teaching people,

“Take pictures of your charts in real time on the HR system, on the computer.”

So this all blossomed from that, from me recognizing step-by-step along the way, I'm watching people not allowed to have their doulas, not allowed to have their photographers, not allowed to walk, not allowed to labor longer than 24 hours “because it's protocol”!

Even though baby is healthy, mom is healthy. Their water is not allowed to be broken, you know, for more than X, Y, Z without any real informed consent.

And then they give women these consent forms before you were in labor. Thank you. one, maybe two pieces of paper, and it's very blanket.

You know, I've walked with people through civil suits with the hospital and they weren't allowed to sue for their bladder injuries because they signed that consent form.

This whole thing is about stripping your consent and making you think that protocol is law.

So what I started doing as I started to notice that certain things would work.

We wanted to take a placenta out of the hospital. Sometimes we would have to ‘steal’ it. And I hate using the word ‘steal’ because it belongs to my clients. It doesn't belong to the hospital.

The Placenta

We would start leaving with the placentas like an outlaw and not tell people. And they would come back in and I would instruct these clients of mine, those patients, tell them this is against my civil rights.

This is against my religious freedoms. This is my body part. This belongs to me. And this just turned into, “How do I put this on a piece of paper?”

Because again, those birth plans that they had, all the doulas giving women were just, ‘I would like to eat’. ‘I would like to walk around’.

We have to ask permission to use the bathroom. Unacceptable stuff.

You know, people are still doing episiotomies without consent.

If you watch a hospital video, there are five hands, five sets of hands on your baby. Unnecessary stimulation, disrupting the first hour.

Delayed Cord Clamping

If you ask for delayed cord clamping, they'll say ‘our policy’ is five minutes.

Dr Margaret

Oh, no. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?

Abby the Midwife

No, no, no. You have to fight.

And I've seen them lie.

I've seen them lie to people holding a loop of cord at the bottom and saying, “Well, it's a little short. Why don't you let me cut it?”

You know, and this is why I get removed from the hospital. So fast forward to now.

Dr Margaret

Why is it so important to keep the cord beating for those that don't know?

Abby the Midwife

So the cord is stem cells, oxygen, all that wonderful stuff for your baby, right? So when your placenta is attached to you and when the home birth happens, we don't separate mom and baby. The cord stays intact.

It's giving your baby all sorts of stem cells and oxygen. The most important thing, too, in a hospital resuscitation, the first thing that they do is they separate baby and mom. They cut and clamp that cord. Your baby's oxygen supply is cut off.

So it is so important that your baby gets every bit of that blood. All of it belongs to your baby. Your baby is technically anemic and they're not getting all that blood.

And we see other issues like I'm going to tell you just a brief story. We've had situations where placenta was out and baby was still attached to it. As soon as we separated them, the baby tanked and developed meconium aspiration syndrome.

We did all the things we had to do, sent them in. They were great. But the point was, even when the placenta was out, it was still feeding the baby because the design isn't wrong. The physiology isn't wrong.

We call it, ‘They don't know what to do’. I've literally had them say, 'What if the placenta doesn't come out?' They don't know how to manage these things.

They don't know how to work outside of protocol because they never see it. So it is just the law of the land.

The Baby Warmer

They automatically put the baby on the warmer. And we all know that the biofeedback between mom and baby is regulating the heart rate, the temperature, all of those things.

So what do you think happens when they separate the baby at a minute and they take them over to the warmer?

That's the first disruption of your golden hour. Michael Odent, this wonderful man, but don't tell people. I think it might be a secret. He is the most amazing obstetrician in the world. And he does all this primal health research that proves when we disrupt that first hour, we build people with a diminished capacity to love themselves, self-destructive tendencies, alcoholism, suicide, all those things. So I created these declarations.

Abby the Midwife

The biggest ones that we see right now that people get the most use out of are

'Don't take my placenta from me.'

There are constitutional rights saying that this belongs to me. I have the right to this.

The Doula

They are now making doulas sign forms in the hospital, ‘protocol’ forms saying the doula will not interfere.

So now we have ones where we teach doulas how to be medical witnesses and declaration forms that say you may not remove your doula from the scenario, whether or not you have a number of people policy.

You know, they'll often say, 'It's protocol.’ ‘It's just dad.' If we need to leave the room, they have to leave the room. So if they're a medical witness and they're taught to be a medical witness and your declaration form says so, they cannot be kicked out.

The Photographer

And then the other one that people really love. The newborn ones are great. So the placenta one, the doula one, and the photographer.

The photographer is a big deal because now, especially after COVID, they don't want people taking pictures of birth in the hospital.

So they will tell you we have a no photo policy. So people are sneaking their cameras up on the wall. They're putting people are taking pictures without consent. It's all liability. Right. We know that.

So these forms, these consent forms, the photography one is so powerful, you know, because you can't disrupt the balance of autonomy and the doctor's rights to not consent to being in photograph. You know, we have to have that balance there.

The GBS Swab

Let's say that you choose to decline the GBS swap. Lots of reasons to decline it. Lots of reasons to accept it. Everybody understands their own risk there.

Dr Margaret

Explain what that is, again, for people who don't know.

Abby the Midwife

The GBS swab in America, they swab everybody at 36 weeks. They swab your perineum and your rectum for a bacteria called Group Beta Strep. It's present in about 30 percent of populations, colon and rectum anyway. And a healthy gut will keep that at bay, keep it from migrating, keep it from colonizing.

So they're swabbing you for a colonization threshold. Also swabbing your bottom, which is like looking for trouble, if you ask me.

You get a positive swab. You are automatically required, or their protocol is four hours of IV antibiotics, IV antibiotics during labor, which means you can't show up late.

They'll tell you, 'Oh, your baby's going to die.'

But let me tell you, in other countries, they don't swab everybody. They swab people with risk factors, people with who've had a sick baby, all these things. Right.

So you can decline it.

But what they'll do to punish you is they'll say you ‘decline’ that. So we're going to treat your baby like they're sick. We're going to take them to the NICU.

We're going to call social services if you decline this.

So these declarations. And I always tell people, I have so many wonderful attorney friends, put an attorney's name on it and just call them, just call them. Because once that baby leaves your hands, it comes out of your body.

CPS

They've done court orders, cesareans on people. They will call in CPS. Absolutely.

They will discharge you and not your baby.

So you have to have these consent forms sent ahead of time. Some of these consent forms are over treatment for jaundice or a suspected big baby—like a big baby that comes out nine or ten pounds— and they want to do gestational testing, including glucose testing us with glucose sticks on that baby over and over and over again, or NICU monitoring, you know. And we see a lot of these.

I'm not sure what the right term is.

It's like a punishment for making it a choice that they wouldn't agree with, right?

So they will then say,

'Well, we're just going to take them to the NICU and we're going to go ahead and discharge you.'

What do you do then?

So we're never going to get 100 percent perfect protection. But what this does is this stops them at the gate. They already know I'm not asking for stupid things. I know my rights. Your protocols are not the same.

Distribuion of Forms

And we get it to them ahead of time. Their physicians get it. The physicians in groups get it. We put copies on the tables in the hospital. We encourage clients to make and establish a relationship with a local attorney.

It's always good. Even if you don't put a retainer down, establish a relationship and name drop because they don't want to do it.

Abby the Midwife

Pitocin

I'm still building more consent forms. I have a Pitocin Consent Form because some people don't want Pitocin after their baby's born, you know, or they don't want to be augmented that way during labor.

There's there's so many protocols that will trump your rights. And this is why we rank 55. This is why we rank 55 in maternal health.

So while I don't attend a lot of hospital births anymore because the home birth practice is very busy, I do constantly take a hospital birth consult.

I'll do it for certain people in very serious scenarios, right? Like a VBAC after three cesareans, never going to happen in a hospital. Never.

NOTE: VBAC = Vaginal birth After a C-Section.

Abby the Midwife

People who want to refuse everything. Oh man, talk about being a ‘red flag’ family.

✅ I don't want to vaccinate.

👌 I don't want the Hep B.

✅ I don't want a cervical exam, all those things.

Those people are going to be railroaded every single time. That's my right. That's my right. And we get treated like red flags.

I often wonder if I had my 11th baby in the hospital, if they'd be able to pull a fast one on me because they're so good. They're so good at standing over you and going,

'This is protocol and your baby's going to die.” “I'm going to call social services in here.”

You know, so we need to stop them at the gate— the gate. The way to do that is to tell them I'm not stupid.

You know, I know my rights. You absolutely may not put an attorney's name on the bottom. You know, every single thing can be traced back to one case or another— Supreme Court cases. And all of it is, it's all about your constitutional rights.

You have the right to your body parts.

Even if it comes out of you, you have a right to not have your baby whisked off to the NICU. You have a right to refuse people touching you ask for a new doctor, all of these things without coercion. And that's the big thing.

They'll send people in five or six times to try to coerce you into something.

So people need to know to use these words, use the word,

“You may not coerce me”, not just, “I don't consent”.

Don't sign the consent form upon admission. Don't do it. Don't sign the consent forms.

When you're in there, use words like 'You absolutely may not coerce me.”

“This is coercion.”

When they do, and you decline things, ask them to chart it.

Ask them to show you that they charted it.

Ask them to chart that they declined, that they didn't agree with you.

All of it— you have to put as much as possible.

It stinks. You just want to go have a baby. Right?

You have to do it.

You have to do it. You're going to end up with a Cesarean. You're going to end up with an injured baby. You know, it's really terrible.

So you can find the documents on my website.

Yeah, that's kind of it. It's exciting. It's really exciting that we're in this place now where people are starting to hear us. I don't know that it'll make great change, but the hope is every one person, every one guy who gets what they want and doesn't get railroaded, that's all my goal is.

So the consent forms are up there for free. I encourage everybody to just hand them out like candy. The more people that do it, the better.

I'm really excited to use your methods (the I DO NOT CONSENT FORM) to really offer a different level of service to these women and these families. Because that has been our one holdup.

It's getting that into the charts. How do we get these consent forms into their charts? How do we get administrators to see these consent forms? So that's the next step.

The next step is… my goal is to nationwide have something that people can use. They can edit. It includes if you're going to go into a Cesarean section and undergo surgery and anesthesia.

So I am so excited for what meeting you is going to do for this movement! It's huge! Absolutely huge!

Dr Margaret

We're excited about it too! And I almost did an OBGYN residency. I was asked to be an obstetrician basically at USC when I was in medical school. But I knew at that time that the mortality rate, not just for babies in America, but for the mothers, maternal death is higher in America than it is in many other countries.

It's like the “COVID deaths” in America are shameful. And I said no to doing a doing an Ob/Gyn residency.

I could have been an obstetrician. I was good at it. And I have that empathy that I could tell, you know, I could feel the baby. I knew where the head was. I could feel things that nobody else could, even as a medical student.

Dr Margaret

It wasn't just the mortality rate for infants in America that's higher than many other countries that you would think don't have as good health systems as we do, but the maternal mortality rate is extremely high compared to many other countries, which is, I think you're absolutely right, Abby.

America has been practicing on its- mothers and babies, allowing people to die and taking their body parts from them, well before COVID came in.

So my next thought, with all of the experience that you have, as well as teaching midwives, tell us about government overreach and what you're doing in that regard, and also any charges that midwives have had and what you are facing and struggling with in, say, the court systems.

Abby the Midwife

Yeah, that's a really, really difficult topic. It's very deep and it's been untouched for a long time. Anybody who's read the Bible knows that midwives were mentioned in Exodus and there's a reason.

The Criminalization of Nurse Midwifery

So today, you know, the CNM credential, the Certified Nurse Midwife licensing credentials, have taken over midwifery.

Some states are felony states for traditional midwives to practice.

So that means if you're Amish or indigenous.

Hawaii has done away with all indigenous midwifery.

Some states like New York, New Jersey, and Florida are absolutely hostile. New York is a felony state for me to practice, meaning they even— with their own privacy rights— they can't invite me into their house to even feel their belly

That is the level of discrimination. There's a case right now in South Carolina. A midwife has her license and was cleared by her administrative board after a stillbirth, and the state still filed criminal charges, and she was arrested.

Elizabeth Catlin in New York, 95 felonies for every instrument she carried, and they arrested her on Christmas Day.

It is criminalized.

That's the problem.

And it's not that people are out here running around playing games. Nobody wants to go to a birth if you need to save a life and you don't know what you're doing.

Absolutely there is a concerted effort to do away with traditional medicine, traditional midwives.

And if you look at the history, they've always said the midwives were dirty. They've always said, you know, because they wanted everybody in the hospital. It was a white man's game, you know?

So fast forward to now, Pennsylvania is, we're technically illegal, but it's up for interpretation. So if it's a DA who just doesn't like home birth midwives and you get a hospital complaint, there is no other way.

And so what has happened recently is the states, what they'll do is every individual state will license out-of-hospital midwives who are not nurses.

The CPM or the CM, not the same thing as traditional midwives. A lot of us practice a little in between. We do sutures, we do meds, depending on where you live and what you practice. Traditional midwifery is not that. It's stopping hemorrhages with your hands and herbs. It's resuscitating babies without equipment and oxygen

And not that they're not great tools. Right. I'm not saying that. But here we are separating distinction. Right.

So they'll license providers like midwives, like CPMs. and then push out all the traditional midwives.

Do you think the Amish are going to go back to school for midwifery?

…or that their people even fit into that demographic of how they are labored and delivered, it doesn't work.

So in Pennsylvania, we know they're trying to sneak in a bill— an amendment in—on the board. They didn't have any direct entry midwives on the board, and they're turning us into New York.

New York is a felony state. So they're going to do away with all traditional midwives and make a CM credential because a big hospital in Philly is pushing out this credential and they don't license them. So they're going to try.

And it's essentially just state overreach is what it is.

The Coalition

I got constitutional attorney. ttorneys like Hermine Hayes-Klein, who's a world-renowned birth attorney.

Connections with Children's Health Defense, which is amazing.

The American Association for Birth Centers.

Everybody wants to help because this is overreach.

We should be allowed to choose who we have in our homes to deliver our babies.

So once I have this finished with Pennsylvania, the plan is to go national to advance and protect the rights of traditional midwives, because Hawaii is done for. They just licensed CPMs in Hawaii, and guess what?

All those indigenous midwives can't afford school. They can't do it.

So what do you think happens to those traditions, those life-saving cultural traditions?

I can't serve those people. I know nothing about their culture. Where are those midwives going to come from?

They have to travel to the mainland and pay tens of thousands of dollars for school.

So it’s like this in every individual state, piece by piece by piece by piece. And this is all the American Medical Association, state to state. This is all the ACNM, state to state, for certified nurse midwives.

All of them: ACOG state to state, just essentially eradicating traditional midwifery. They want it all in a licensing box.

Ohio passed a great law. They allow traditional midwives. So our goal for Pennsylvania is to write a new law. We're going to lobby from the ground up.

You know, I created a lobbying nonprofit. So that's the goal in the next few years. And then, hopefully, we'll take this national and we will find a way to represent traditional midwifery in every state so that people aren't going to jail for attending births that they've done for decades.

That's why it's in the Bible. I'm convinced. You know, the adversary does every single thing against the way God designed it in that hospital. Separate mom and baby, disrupt your breastfeeding, the vaccinations, back into the cribs, then we go to school... You know what I mean? All of it.

We separate the family.

All of it is the adversary.

But everybody forgot about birth.

Everybody forgot about it.

You know, everybody thinks like, you know, we're attacking, we're homeschooling now. We're attacking this. We're eating the right food. We're attacking this. We're talking about the vaccines. We're attacking this.

What about birth?

Everybody forgot.

You walk into that hospital, tell me you don't feel that cloud. That is the adversary. 100%. They made Pitocin. They synthesized it from pigs and cows. Pigs are an abominable animal.

And while it's synthetic today, the oxytocin hormone is the ‘love’ hormone. God made that so that mother and baby bond. It creates a capacity for loving others, loving your earth, loving yourself. normal adult behavior, and the second that that's disrupted, it changes everything.

So what do you think that is, that Pitocin that they use in labor?

I can't use Pit on some people in a hemorrhage because their moms had pitocin, because it messes with the baby's hormones too.

So what are we doing to ourselves as a human race? Michael O'Dent had a great book.

Source: HERE.

Childbirth and The Future of Homo Sapiens. What are we doing to the human race if all the babies are C-sections?

We're never going to be able to have a big baby again. What are we doing, you know, on an evolutionary scale?

So again, we're not designed wrong— that's it. That's the whole point. We're not designed wrong, and adversaries actively against us in the hospital, so that's why the consent forms exist.

Really, that's it. I mean, I love all the political work. I love all the advocating.

But really, this is where God sent me because the adversary is working really, really hard against your babies.

Dr Margaret

Well, I can tell, too, that God really has a position in what you're doing and He's leading and guiding you. I just want to put in here, your website is pamidwife.com.

And if you scroll through the homepage, we have:

Exodus 1:17: However, the midwives were God-fearing women. Psalms 127:3: Children, too, are a gift from Adonai. There's beautiful pictures there of newborn babies on the website for Abby the Midwife. And here's: Jeremiah 1:5: Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.

Dr Margaret

And how blessed is it to have a baby, to be a witness to a newborn and to be present when the baby takes their first breath, when the umbilical cord is cut, after they get that blood transfusion that carries all the stem cells and the oxygen?

I was 19 years old when I had my son. I went to the library, the public library. I walked to it. It was not close. And I came home carrying a stack of 10 or 12 books. I read everything.

But when I came to the point where I was going to have my baby, I asked the OBGYN if he could wait until the umbilical cord stopped beating before he cut the umbilical cord. This was in 1979.

You should have seen his face!

I had no plans to be a doctor at that time, but he looked at me and he said,

“How did you know?”

Because usually the Moms didn't know anything. They were hospitalized after a baby. Now you've got drive-by deliveries, and they try to get you in and out of there as fast as possible.

It’s amazing that they're trying to push out the midwives. They're trying to make it illegal. They're trying to even stop the indigenous people like the Amish and the Native Hawaiians from performing midwifery because they cannot financially go to a $10,000 school and get the State Board certification— and then basically become a ward of the state and do whatever the state wants you to do, just like they do for doctors.

It's the same template— the way they're trying to push midwives out of existence— they are doing the same thing for solo practitioner doctors.

I had my own office. I could do whatever I wanted. I didn't have anybody telling me not to prescribe ivermectin, but you know what? Before that I had a pain clinic and I was prescribing opioids and different things.

They are getting rid of pain doctors who are not Board Certified, who are not part of a major university, who are not part of a large group practice where they all pressure one another.

And they're trying to target them to put them out of practice.

There's Dr. Anand in Pennsylvania who's facing 70 years for prescribing pain medication, including a tube of pain medicine that's now over the counter— he prescribed it to an amputee patient who had two extra tubes at home.

They're trying to get him for overprescribing, amongst a list of other things.

So they targeted the doctors who are, were, practicing pain medicine without Board Certification in that specific specialty. He's an anesthesiologist also, but not Board Certified in pain medicine. He's actually cardiothoracic surgery, which is even smarter, I would say.

But then they took out doctors like me as well, who were solo practitioners during COVID. They could see through the electronic medical record, all the prescriptions that I was writing.

They knew none of my patients went to the hospital. Two of my patients did, they were no longer mine in the hospital—I couldn't get two of them out.

The third one I was able to get out, but I had to scream. I had to talk to the ER doc. Thank God I had talked to her before the patient even went in there. I developed a relationship with her. I had her walk up to the ICU and tell them to get him out of there. Thank God.

Dr Margaret

We have a document, the ‘I Do Not Consent Form’( for hospitalization and facilities).

It probably has some overlap with what you're doing. I don't know if the patients who are delivering babies are complaining that they're getting shots of Remdesivir.

(Abby shakes her head, “No”.)

Dr Margaret

You don't see that. Okay.

Well, you know, I actually had somebody who told me that her sister went in to have a baby and they gave her a shot up the vagina into the baby and they thought it was a COVID shot. I'm like, I don't even think that's possible. Why wouldn't they wait till the baby came out? But anyway, yeah, some kind of shot and we don't know what it was.

Abby the Midwife

No informed consent. They didn't tell them what the risks were. You know, it probably wasn't (a Covid shot). It was more likely like a little pudendal block, you know what I mean? A little anesthetic but that's the point is that if you didn't look them in the face and go remember we talked about this, this is what this is was going to feel like … all those things…

The reason they're doing away with you guys and people like us is because I charge 10 grand— it sounds like a lot of money— you know it's not compared to 100 grand in the hospital.

Come on now.

Every baby that I deliver at home, they're losing $30,000 to $100,000.

So this isn't even just— they think we're dirty. They think we're practicing, whatever. This is about money.

This is about money. They do away with you because you're not making them any money. You know, that's the whole thing, this whole point.

Dr Margaret

Yeah, they want to gobble up as much money as they can and put it in a place where people that are licensed under them, so are subject to their review boards, do what they say and nothing outside of that or it's not considered to be the standard of care. So this is a big trend that we see in our country.

There’s been lobbying and some other legislative efforts to preserve these kinds of rights that are our constitution. But we didn't talk about this much.

However, I would think the Amish have been doing these things on their own for quite a long time. I would think that if you establish a Private Member Association, just like selling alcohol in your own house, you could do whatever you want in your own house, as long as you're not harming somebody.

Dr Margaret

There are lots of stillborns born nowadays, even post-vaccine injury, right, that somebody could easily turn that into a criminal charge and a midwife could serve. How many years do they get for a criminal charge like that, a manslaughter?

Abby the Midwife

I mean, it's hard.

I know people who've served three to five years. There's midwives who've served much longer.

And it's always open to interpretation. That's the thing. So you go to court and it's only ACOG standards (American College of Ob/Gyn).

They don’t understand birth. They don't understand home birth. And thankfully we do.

We had a wonderful constitutional attorney who actually, I'm not going to name drop. He works with people working with CHD. He came out here and talked to about 15 Amish elders. So they understand that this is happening.

And we have a lot of people who are making a lot of noise. So hopefully, Pennsylvania is not going to fall for this. However, that is exactly, that's exactly it. You know what I mean?

So I don't even remember where we were going with that part of the conversation, but the Amish people have been doing this for so long and they're not, not going to change their ways.

You know, the PMAs, they work, but that's also open to interpretation— I also do contracts, PMAs, I do research on everybody's state.

So anybody practicing without a license can come to me and I will help you rebuild your contracts.

You're never going to be a hundred percent safe. Like I mentioned, they'll even get you if you have a license. The point is to trip them up so much that the burden of proof isn't that you're out there playing games. You know, this is about the patient's right to choose who they have in their house.

It's about saving midwives. It's about my right to choose who I bring into my house to deliver my baby.

Dr Margaret

That's right.

The issue that I think that would be really problematic for people going into hospitals having babies is not so much the Remdesivir as much as all the vaccines up on and all the COVID, new COVID variant vaccines. And so that might be something you might want to share with your group, Abby, is if they don't want to get an onslaught of vaccines in a hospital that they don't want, then our (I Do Not Consent) document would help them with that.

Dr Margaret

And that's for people who are 18 and older and does not necessarily apply to the newborns. Because again, you're talking about the whole big, huge problem with that is that they'll target you for a complaint made to Children's Protective Services and try to take your baby away.

Dr Margaret

So that's a big issue. We're going to wind this down and switch back to Twitter, Abby. See if you have time to join us back over there. You had popped out, but all you have to do is rejoin. Otherwise, we'll continue the conversation for you. I know you have 10 children to get back to.

I want to say that Abby does mostly a home birth as a midwife. She knows how you save a baby before the baby even needs saving.

Dr Margaret

You guard a baby's first hour from being stripped by these protocols and how you can stop the effective abuse before it starts. Her website is pamidwife.com. And she also has midwiferyrelationspa.org. And I'll post those in the purple pill. That's for Pennsylvania Midwifery Relations Coalition.

Dr Margaret

Not only to labor, but to delivery and to the birth of a newborn baby. So her website has a lot of legal forms for hospital delivery and newborn care. There's different subject matters like the vitamin K shot, the Pitocin drip, et cetera.

And she also, in her extra spare time, teaches and trains midwives as well. And I love that the summary of this is that the whole thing is about stripping informed consent from pregnant women in labor and taking away baby rights and body part rights when the government has no business being there.

I'm going to go ahead and close in a prayer. And then we're going to switch over to the Twitter space.

Let Us Pray

Dr Margaret

Thank you so much, Dear God, for bringing us together and for letting us shine some light on this deep, dark darkness, this evil, this pure evil. Protect our babies from so many different things, dear Lord. Protect our pregnant moms. If our society can't protect our pregnant moms and our babies and our elders, It's not a good society to be in. We have to be able to speak out, to rise up, and to work towards making this better. God, open our eyes. Keep them open. Help this to spread to other pregnant women, newlyweds, and Moms thinking about having another baby. Please, dear Lord, protect these women. Protect the midwives. Protect the babies in all ways. light and Your love upon them. Thank you, Jesus, for all you've done for us. We take your Bread of Life and ask you to extend that to a special place where our mothers and our babies reside. In the name of Jesus, we ask all of this. Amen. Thank you, God.

Dr Margaret

Thank you so much for being here, both Abby and Laura.

God bless you.

Thank you, Abby. Thank you.

ABBY THE MIDWIFE's LINKS:

WEBSITE:

PAmidwife.com

BIRTH PLANNING

Your Birth, Your Baby, Your Terms — Not Theirs:

pamidwife.com/advocacy

MIDWIFERY RELATIONS COALITION, PENNSYLVANIA -- and hoping to reach your State! FIGHTING GOVERNMENT OVERREACH!

Midwiferyrelationspa.org

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

NEW! SUBSCRIBE TO ABBY THE MIDWIFE ON SUBSTACK: AbbyTheMidwife.Substack.com

Join Abby, (see Laura Bartlett, and I, too) on Twitter/X: HERE

Join Abby on Facebook: HERE

-------

LAURA BARTLETT’S LINKS

See Laura’sWEBSITE: IdoNOTconsentForm.com - and DOWNLOAD, PRINT, NOTARIZE, and if you are hospitalized, then DELIVER:



Join Laura’s Twitter: OurPtRights.com

WHAT DO YOU REALLY THINK?

Would you like to attend future LIVE Spaces with Abby the Midwife and Laura Bartlett, with our dear friend Atty. Jan Wade (CatCat)? I will be doing a SERIES!

Leave a comment

Subscribe to and Support Abby the Midwife on Substack. Here are her first two articles, published just days ago! Leave a Comment with Me!