ATTENTION SECRET SERVICE, FBI, CIA: This is What "Good Protection" Looks Like
Just to compare what other countries do, this is the response to gun shots at Trump vs Maduro, the President of Venezuela.
Video 👇:
Let's compare these two with still photos:
BEFORE:
AFTER:
We hope and pray that no President of any country suffers at the hands of any attempted assassination.
I remember watching a B/W TV shortly after JFK was killed. Jim Leavelle, a Law Enforcement Officer was holding the arm of Lee Harvey Oswald - the man who shot Kennedy, when Jack Ruby, a sleazy night club owner (and graduate of the Mean Streets of Chicago) shot Oswald dead.
The unimagined IRONY of the situation was that Kennedy, Oswald and Ruby All died at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
If not for corrupt and incompetent leadership in this country, we would have precious little leadership!