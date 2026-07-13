The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

This certainly speaks volumes.

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2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Tea Tephi's avatar
Tea Tephi
2h

Wow. Excellent information. I am sad to see any backlash from this, but joyful the table is out. Demons are out there bellyaching at the wind. But God wins. And they know it.

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