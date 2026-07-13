Who is Erica Samp?

Erica Samp (formerly Erica Bleuer), known online as Erica~Jo (@EricawithaC13 on Twitter/X), is a vaccine-injured advocate and whistleblower who has become a leading voice for those harmed by COVID-19 vaccines.

She describes herself as “a whistleblower by force, not by choice,” fighting for the forgotten in the vaccine-injured community.

In 2021, Erica received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine under an employer mandate — the first on May 19, 2021, and the second on June 24, 2021. Almost immediately after the first dose (and worsening after the second), she suffered severe, life-altering injuries including encephalopathy (brain swelling), vascular swelling and leaking, significant vision loss requiring ongoing medical interventions to prevent permanent impairment, hearing loss, and constant debilitating headaches. These injuries led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills, extensive testing (MRIs, spinal taps, angiograms, etc.), time off work, travel between states for care, and profound physical, emotional, and financial hardship.

Despite filing a timely claim with the federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP Case No. CICP2202230016) in February 2022, it was denied in November 2024—largely because no official COVID-19 Countermeasures Injury Table existed to establish a presumption of causation.

Represented by attorney Ray L. Flores, II of the Law Offices of Ray L. Flores II, Erica filed a lawsuit on May 19, 2026 , Samp v. Kennedy (Case No. 1:26-cv-01703) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in his official capacity as HHS Secretary.

The suit sought to compel HHS to fulfill its long-ignored statutory duty under the PREP Act to create a COVID-19 Countermeasures Injury Table.

See the full complaint (PDF) HERE .

Why This Lawsuit Matters: Rulemaking

For more than five years, vaccine-injured Americans have been trapped in a compensation system where nearly every claim was denied due to the extreme difficulty of proving causation without an official Injury Table.

Now, Erica’s lawsuit has already produced real results.

In response to her suit, HHS has scheduled formal rulemaking: the agency plans to publish a proposed COVID Countermeasures Injury Table in November 2026, with a public comment period running through January 2027.

What a COVID Countermeasures Injury Table Would Do

Officially list injuries presumed caused by COVID countermeasures (including vaccines) within specific time frames

Create a presumption of causation , shifting the burden away from injured individuals

Allow previously denied claimants to reapply as “newly eligible”

Provide doctors, researchers, insurers, and disability programs with a clearer framework for recognition and support

Erica recently posted this detailed flyer on X explaining the timeline and urging the community to prepare evidence and participate in the public comment process. The flyer emphasizes that this is not just symbolic—it directly impacts access to compensation, medical care, and validation for thousands.

Read and share Erica’s flyer here (via her original X post):

The Tweet

The Thread

Facebook COVID Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Group:

… and then THIS Post by Erica :

The Thread

And then THIS:

The Thread

Call to Action

This is a rare moment of momentum for the vaccine-injured.

November 2026 is not when automatic compensation begins—it is when the public gets to help shape which injuries are officially recognized.

Those who have lived through these harms must submit their diagnoses, medical records, timelines, and stories so the final rule reflects real-world evidence.

If you or someone you know was injured, prepare now.

Share this information widely with journalists, lawmakers, and medical freedom communities.

The vaccine-injured don’t need more sympathy—they need recognition, accountability, and a functioning compensation system.

Follow Erica’s work on Twitter/X: x.com/EricawithaC13

Use these hashtags when you post:

#VaccineInjured #SampvKennedy #COVIDInjuryTable #PREPAct

In case you need a vaccine injury or patient advocate attorney, here is the lawyer who filed this lawsuit:

Ray L. Flores, II of the Law Offices of Ray L. Flores, II

His Twitter/X account: Taylore Scarabelli sesq, where he posts about health freedom and legal matters.

A recent Retweet:

The CHD Article:

The firm also runs a Facebook page: HERE.

Erica Samp’s courageous lawsuit in Samp v. Kennedy marks a turning point after years of silence and denial for the vaccine-injured community.

By forcing HHS to finally move forward with the long-overdue COVID Countermeasures Injury Table, her case opens the door to official recognition, presumption of causation, and meaningful compensation for thousands who have suffered in the shadows.

As the public comment period approaches in November 2026, every injured individual now has a real opportunity to submit evidence and help shape history.

Erica’s fight reminds us that persistence and legal accountability can shift even the most entrenched systems—share her story, prepare your records, and make your voice count so that no one else has to struggle alone for validation and justice.

The time for change is now.

GET READY TO TAKE ACTION

The official rulemaking has not started yet, so there is currently nothing live on the regulations site at https://www.regulations.gov for public comments on the COVID Countermeasures Injury Table.

According to the announcements and Erica’s flyer:

HHS plans to publish the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in November 2026 .

The public comment period will then run (likely November 2026 – January 2027).

You will have to wait until the proposed rule is formally posted before you can submit comments.

In the meantime, it’s smart to gather your medical records, timelines, diagnoses, and personal story so you’re ready the moment the docket opens.

How to Write Your Statement (Sample Template)

Keep it factual, concise (1-2 pages), and professional.

Focus on timeline, evidence, and impact.

Attach records as support.

Subject Line Example:

“Comment on Proposed COVID Countermeasures Injury Table – [Your Diagnosis] “Sample Statement:” I am submitting this comment as a COVID-19 vaccine-injured individual to urge inclusion of [specific diagnosis, e.g., encephalopathy / vision loss / myocarditis] on the final COVID Countermeasures Injury Table. On [exact date(s) of vaccination], I received [brand/doses] of the COVID-19 vaccine. Within [timeframe, e.g., hours/days/weeks], I developed [list main symptoms]. My medical records confirm diagnoses with ICD-10 codes [list codes, e.g., G93.40 for encephalopathy]. Key evidence: • [Brief timeline of events] • Attached: medical records, test results (MRI, labs, etc.), and doctor notes showing causation link. This injury has caused [describe impacts: lost work, financial costs, ongoing disability, etc.]. Without presumption of causation, claims like mine are routinely denied. I respectfully request that [your diagnosis/condition] be added to the Table with a clear time window [e.g., within 30 days of vaccination] so that thousands of us can finally receive recognition and fair compensation. Thank you for this opportunity to provide real-world evidence.” Signature Printed Name Date

November, 2026

Here is the direct link for submitting public comments on the HHS COVID Countermeasures Injury Table rulemaking:

Federal eRulemaking Portal: www.regulations.gov

Search for: “COVID Countermeasures Injury Table” or RIN 0906-AB31

Once the proposed rule is officially published (expected November 2026), you can submit your comments, medical records, personal stories, and evidence there. Your medical records will show ICD-10 Codes used by insurance companies for billing. Use them — they show your diagnosis or diagnoses.

CD-10 Codes Explanation

ICD-10 codes are standardized diagnosis and procedure codes used in medical records, billing, and insurance claims worldwide. Doctors assign them to document specific conditions like encephalopathy (G93.40).

Check your medical records, hospital discharge summaries, or doctor notes for these codes—they strengthen your evidence for the upcoming comment period. Search official U.S. ICD-10-CM codes here:

https://icd10cmtool.cdc.gov/

PRO Tip: Create an account on regulations.gov ahead of time so you’re ready when the comment period opens.

For exact updates when it goes live, keep an eye on the X accounts for Erica ( @EricawithaC13 ) and Attorney Ray Flores ( @rayfloresesq ).

And let me know if you hear anything before I do!

Let Us Pray

Heavenly Father,

We come before Your throne of grace in the precious name of Your Son, Jesus Christ.

We thank You for Your unfailing love, Your mercy that is new every morning, and Your power that can heal and restore what seems broken beyond repair.

Lord Jesus, we lift up Erica Samp to You right now. You know every detail of her journey—the pain she has endured since her Moderna vaccines, the brain swelling, vision loss, hearing loss, constant headaches, and the many ways this has turned her life upside down. Touch her body with Your healing hand. Bring supernatural restoration to her nervous system, her eyes, her ears, and every affected part. Strengthen her physically, renew her mind, and fill her heart with hope and peace that only You can give.

Comfort her on the hard days and remind her that she is not alone in this fight. We pray for her message to be carried throughout the USA and into the rest of the world, so that injured people know that something concrete is being done to recognize the Covid vaccine injured.

Help this effort bring more attention to ALL vaccine injuries, including those vaccines given to our newborns and children, Father God. Make this madness stop!

We also pray for Erica’s attorney, Ray L. Flores II, and everyone on the legal team supporting this important work. Grant them divine wisdom, clarity, and favor in every court and meeting. Protect them from opposition, give them sharp minds and courageous hearts, and let Your truth shine through their efforts. Bless the work of their hands as they stand for justice and advocate for the forgotten.

Father, we ask for Your divine intervention in the upcoming rulemaking process for the COVID Countermeasures Injury Table.

Open doors that no man can shut.

Move the hearts of decision-makers at HHS so that truth and compassion prevail.

May every injured person finally receive the recognition, support, and compensation they deserve.

Lord, we pray for the entire vaccine-injured community—those suffering in silence, those fighting for their families, and those who feel hopeless. Surround them with Your presence. Provide doctors who will listen, resources for healing, and a supportive community that lifts them up. Turn their pain into purpose and their testimony into triumph for Your glory.

We trust You completely, Jesus. You are our Healer, our Advocate, our Righteous Judge, and our Strong Tower.

We place Erica, her lawyers, this lawsuit, and every affected life into Your capable hands. May Your perfect will be done, and may many come to know Your love and power through this situation.

In the mighty, matchless, and Holy Name of Jesus Christ, we pray.

Amen.

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