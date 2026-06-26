Calling on doctors and nurses, EMTs, and respiratory therapists! And any other hospital personnel! Administrators, case managers, housekeeping, all!

If you saw something, SAY SOMETHING!

People Who Saw It and Said It

Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, Dr Richard Bartlett, Dr. Bryan Tyson, MD, Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Lee Merritt, RFK Jr, and Nurse Kimberly Overton

Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell – Interviewed by Dr. John White, Chief Medical Officer at WebMD, fully six years ago, who stated that ventilators were harming patients.

For full transcript, reference, and resources, see HERE.

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko criticized hospital protocols for ignoring early outpatient intervention, leading to unnecessary hospitalizations, intubations, and use of costly, less effective drugs like Remdesivir. He argued the focus on building ventilators and late-stage ICU care (sedation, mechanical ventilation) missed the “crucial window” for treatment, resulting in preventable deaths, while his HCQ/zinc/azithromycin protocol prevented progression to severe disease requiring vents or hospital toxins. Adam Carolla Show interview, April 2020, where he discusses the protocol vs. hospital approaches. Another key clip: NTD News on his early results.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Dr. Richard Bartlett, MD - criticized standard hospital protocols for relying on late-stage interventions like mechanical ventilation and Remdesivir, which he said caused unnecessary harm and deaths by ignoring early treatment. He advocated immediate inhaled budesonide (via nebulizer) for high-risk COVID patients to rapidly reduce lung inflammation, prevent cytokine storms, and avoid progression to hospitalization, intubation, or toxic hospital drugs—claiming 100% success in keeping dozens of patients out of the ICU and alive.

NewsWest9 interview, May 2020, explaining budesonide as the “silver bullet” vs. vents/hospital care.

Another key clip:

Dr. Bartlett’s 2020 interview on treating patients with nebulized steroids.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

and 5. Dr. Bryan Tyson, MD - with Dr. George Fareed, strongly opposed late-stage hospital protocols, criticizing the use of Remdesivir as toxic/ineffective and mechanical ventilation as harmful once patients progressed to severe illness. By treating over 7,000 high-risk patients early with a multidrug outpatient regimen (HCQ, ivermectin, zinc, azithromycin, etc.), they reported near-zero deaths and hospitalizations, arguing that withholding early treatment forced patients into dangerous hospital interventions that increased mortality instead of preventing disease progression.

Detailed 2020 interview on his early treatment success vs. hospital approaches).

Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC – Remdesivir killing via organ damage. From the video description:

Dr. Ardis discusses how his lifelong passion for helping people overcome chronic illnesses led him to question the mainstream narrative around medical treatments.



It all began when Dr. Ardis read a document on the NIH’s website in May 2020 that detailed the use of Remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Shockingly, the document stated that it was the only drug approved for COVID treatment in the United States for the entire first year of the pandemic. Intrigued and disturbed by the bold claims of safety and efficacy, Dr. Ardis decided to dig deeper. What he discovered was alarming.



The studies touted by Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that Remdesivir was proven safe and effective against both Ebola and COVID-19. However, when Dr. Ardis examined the actual data, he found a grim reality. The 2019 Ebola study, funded by the NIH, showed that more than 53% of patients treated with Remdesivir died, a mortality rate even higher than Ebola itself. Despite this, the drug was pushed as a solution during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Further analysis revealed that a short three-month trial from January to March 2020 resulted in acute kidney failure in 30% of patients, with 8% requiring kidney transplants after just one week on the drug. Despite these damning findings, Remdesivir remained the primary treatment in hospitals, under the rebranded name Veklury.



Why did health officials knowingly push a drug with such devastating side effects? Dr. Ardis doesn’t shy away from these tough questions. He exposes the medical community’s willingness to suppress crucial information and the shocking reality that Veklury is still being used today.



Dr. Ardis also shares how his faith and passion for holistic health have driven him to speak out, even when his message was censored by mainstream outlets. His unwavering commitment to truth and transparency is an inspiration to those who seek accountability and real answers about healthcare practices.



This interview uncovers the truth that many are too afraid to speak about.

and 8. FLCCC (Drs. Pierre Kory, Paul Marik) – Advocated alternatives vs. standard Remdesivir + vents.



Kory argued that suppressing early treatments (like ivermectin) led to more hospitalizations, where toxic/ineffective protocols (including Remdesivir + vents) became default, causing unnecessary deaths. His testimony emphasized prevention/early intervention to avoid the ICU altogether. See more HERE.

Marik described Remdesivir as a “toxic drug” that increases the risk of death by about 3% (citing studies including the WHO SOLIDARITY trial), causes kidney and liver toxicity, prolongs hospital stays, and provides no meaningful survival benefit despite its high cost and widespread protocol use.

He refused to prescribe it for his patients, discontinued it upon transfer, and called its promotion unethical and profit-driven, contrasting it with safer, cheaper alternatives. On ventilators, Marik’s MATH+ protocol emphasized early multimodal therapies (steroids, anticoagulants, etc.) to avoid intubation when possible, using high-flow oxygen, proning, and lung-protective strategies only if needed, arguing that standard late-stage mechanical ventilation contributed to higher mortality and complications in COVID-19 patients.

References: Medpage Today and RobertsLaw.org

Dr. Lee Merritt, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and member of America’s Frontline Doctors, criticized ventilator overuse in COVID-19 patients as causing harm through barotrauma and unnecessary intubation, while labeling Remdesivir as toxic and ineffective with risks of kidney damage and increased mortality. She highlighted how standard ICU protocols pushed late-stage interventions instead of early outpatient care, contributing to higher death rates; she advocated for alternatives like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to prevent progression to dangerous hospital treatments.

2021 interview on COVID-19, hospital approaches, and protocols.

Another key clip:

White Coat Summit talk touching on medical responses and harms.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Even RFK, Jr Saw it And Said It:

“No treatment until you go to the hospital. Then your treatment are 2 things that are bound to kill you: ventilators and Remdesivir. And Tony Fauci knew that Remdesivir would kill you. It is homicide. And if you look, how does it kill people? Kidney failure, heart failure, and all-organ collapse.”

Early on, Nurse Kimberly Overton Saw It and Said It:

“My background is in critical care and I worked throughout the pandemic in the ICU, direct care with Covid patients. After 18 months of chaos, I left the bedside because I could not watch one more of my patients needlessly die to the deadly hospital protocols AND the denial of lifesaving medication. They were telling us that “Covid” was killing all of our patients but I can tell you that this was not the case at all. But instead, it was the complete and total medical mismanagement of Covid that was killing them. If patients were dying of the virus itself, then why were we not pulling bodies from homes and off of the streets, en masse? The reality is is (sic) that patients… they’re not dying at home. They’re not dying on our streets. They are dying in our hospitals. And it is time that we start asking ourselves WHY. (Applause and shouts) I walked away. But if there’s one thing that still haunts me from my time working at the bedside, it is the faces, the faces of the patients that I knew didn’t need to die. I can’t get them out of my head. I had never really been ‘comfortable’ with death. But you quickly begin to understand that death is a part of life; it comes to all of us eventually. One of the first things I learned in nursing, especially working the ICU, is that there are fates far worse than death. I considered it an honor to be able to provide compassion in a patient’s last moments. To care for them. But this was different. These patients… they didn’t die from a disease. They didn’t die from a virus. These patients died in a hospital holocaust. And this shamelessly corrupt system used its well-intentioned nurses to carry out their… to finish their plan. The ventilators. They’re the new gas chambers. I walked away. But not before I witnessed numerous alarming signs that these novel vaccines were causing great harm to my patients.”

And…

Polly: Did you see that? Because I don’t know if you’ve seen vaxxed __ yet, but some of the vaxxed stories that came in are horrific, about people put on Remdesivir, 4-point restraints, starved, not being given water, fentanyl, death. Can you talk… did you see any of that? Kimberly Overton, RN: I saw all of that, Polly, and more. I talk about it often. What we saw… it was a never-ending assembly line of Remdesivir, ventilator, death. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. It was an incredibly confusing time for the nurses. It was, you know, it was a frightening time for us. Covid was brand new on the scene. We didn’t know much a bout the medication, Remdesivir. But we see all of our patients, and despite all of our best efforts, none of them were getting well. In fact, I can only remember 2 that made it off the ventilator during that time. But we had to start asking, “Well… a couple of us nurses started asking the question, “Why are we using the medication, Remdesivir, which we know is an antiviral medication? And if you understand how antiviral medications work, then you understand they rely on viral replication to be effective. And by the time that these patients were getting to us in the ICUs —because if you remember, patients were going into the ER and the doctors were telling them to: ‘… go home and come back when you can’t breathe. Don’t take any Tylenol. Don’t take any ibuprofen. None of that. Just go home and come back when you can’t breathe.’ So by the time that they were getting to us in the ICU, they’re already past the replication phase and into their symptomatic phase. So that mediation wasn’t going to be effective, regardless. So we saw that happening over and over again, and I started asking the question, “Why do we continue to use this medication? It’s clearly doing more harm than good.” And there had been, you know, plenty of studies that have shown that it… it leads to an increase in mortality and a decrease in renal function. And that’s what we were seeing happening, with all of our patients going into organ failure. So I have to ask myself, and I ask people this all the time, you know: ‘Do you think a million people died in this country of Covid?” They didn’t. They died of the complete and total medical mismanagement and malfeasance that occurred during the pandemic. Ask yourself, “Why were we only pulling bodies out of hospitals?” Nobody was dying anywhere else.

Charles v. Northwell Health

AND In the case of Charles v. Northwell Hospital, physician depositions are being made. And there will be medical experts who will testify as to the hospital protocol deaths, this being the manner by which Danielle Alvarez died.

Thank you for praying for this case today, especially for Rebecca.

Alix Mayer: Danielle died with more than 5X as much fentanyl in her system as George Floyd. Rebecca Charles: I took Danielle in for a cough. They said she had Covid pneumonia. Before they even admitted my daughter, who had normal vitals, she was talking, eating…her chest was clear…the sound of her breath was clear…they started her on Remdesivir! And it ended her life in 41 days. Alix Mayer: They received $1.2 billion to Northwell hospital, just in 2020, to enact all the protocols that were required for lockdowns: the ventilation, the Remdesivir. And all the rest of it. And the ‘Covid’ diagnosis. And they had to meet their numbers to keep their PREP Act funds. Dr. Drew: I’m looking right now at her medication list that Caleb sent me. They had her completely zonked on Propofol, for one thing. How long was she on a ventilator for? Rebecca Charles: 32 days. Dr. Drew: 32 days??? Alix Mayer: At one point, they secured her to the bed so she couldn’t take those things off of her. She wanted to be out of there! Dr. Drew: They were busy treating the numbers. This is how people ended up on ventilators all the time. They called them the ‘Happy Hypoxic’. They were there with a low concentration of oxygen in their blood, and perfectly comfortable. And no one was given any other treatment than, “Oh, get them on a ventilator right away.” That is where they harmed a lot of people. Alix Mayer: Precedex is a paralytic to paralyze her. Propofol is what killed Michael Jackson.

NOTE: Precedex is not a paralytic. It is a sedative/anesthetic used to put people to sleep. Paralytics include succinylcholine, atracurium, cis-atracurium, pancuronium, vecuronium, rocuronium.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Senator Ron Johnson needs your testimony regarding patient interactions in the hospital during Covid. There are too many who saw it yet are still remaining silent. You need to join our ranks!

My Testimony

This is the PDF I emailed to Leslie Batts yesterday, after following the instructions below:

I think you can see the progression of thoughts going through my mind. In the beginning, I didn’t know what to believe about hospitals. By the time I had a second patient in the hospital, I knew how evil they were. And by the time I was able to get my third hospitalized patient out, I knew enough to make sure nobody else ever went in.

Oh. And make it public. SHINE A LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS.

Thank You For Sharing

Please think about sharing the TRUTH you saw. Pray about it, share this article, and let’s keep the testimonies rolling in!

Thank you for telling all the doctors and nurses you know! This is our chance to open the door to getting the TRUTH out!

Thank you for shining a light on this continuing darkness in American hospitals!

Submit Your Statement

Follow these instructions:

And PROTECT YOURSELF FROM HOSPITALS with the I Do Not Consent Form™

DOWNLOAD > PRINT > NOTARIZE > DELIVER IF HOSPITALIZED

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

We come before you and lift up Rebecca Charles and her legal team. Bless them with knowledge and power from on High. Give them the words to say. Expose the evil and bring it forward in its own boldness.

Rest Rebecca’s heart, and those of all who lost someone to a hospital. Open more eyes each day. Help people share these things, no matter how hard, to prevent more unnecessary deaths, HOLY LORD, WE IMPLORE AND BESEECH YOU!

Help me to be a brighter light in this evil darkness, to keep my sword sharp and to have others around me keep it sharp, too. Embolden me to speak against evil! KEEP MY HEART PURE, AND MY PATH STRAIGHT!

LEAD ME where You want me to go! BRING ME to Your perfection! Where oceans and storm face my way, use them to make me STRONGER!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

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