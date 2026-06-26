The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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CStone's avatar
CStone
17h

I pray that these people will find their spine. But I doubt they will.

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
17h

Prayers that people will respond. I know it would be hard if you are afraid of losing their livelihood.

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
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