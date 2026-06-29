The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
6h

I wonder if part of the reason they villify midwives is because they want women to be forced to have their babies in hospitals. They think they own us, but it's more difficult to control everyone if there are babies being born that they don't know about.

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Terri Snyder's avatar
Terri Snyder
5h

HALLALU'YAH to this organization!! Thank y'all 💕 ABBY!!!! Keep up the MUCH needed support and love for those who are becoming oppressed in this FAITH BASED MINISTRY for bringing precious babies earthside.

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