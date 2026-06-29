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PUBLIC COMMENT NEEDED — DEADLINE JULY 12

The DOJ Religious Liberty Commission is accepting public comments for a limited time.

Traditional midwifery is under pressure.

The pressure reveals itself in targeted, persistent ways that threaten the ability of religious families to give birth according to their conscience and beliefs.

The DOJ’s Religious Liberty Commission has opened a short public comment window on its draft report — especially Chapter 9 on Healthcare Conscience — closing Monday, July 12, 2026.

This is one of the clearest opportunities in recent years to urge federal guidance that explicitly protects faith-based birth practices.

Why This Matters Right Now

Religious liberty in maternity care isn’t abstract. For many families, birth is a profoundly spiritual event — one that involves modesty, minimal medical intervention when safe, reliance on prayer and community, and full parental authority. Traditional midwives often serve these communities because they respect those convictions.

Yet these practices face real, documented pressures:

Restrictive licensing laws that favor only highly medicalized models

Hospital and insurance barriers that limit access to midwife-attended births

Investigations and regulatory actions that treat faith-based or apprenticeship-trained midwives as inherently suspect

Cultural and policy pushes that frame any deviation from the standard obstetric pathway as dangerous or unprofessional

Ask Abby the Midwife

A traditional homebirth midwife, mother of ten, and vocal advocate, Abby the Midwife has repeatedly highlighted targeted actions that hospitals use in laboring Moms, and newborns.

Have you seen this?

Abby the Midwife

As a perinatal advocate and founder of efforts like the National Alliance for Traditional Birth Rights, she documents how traditional midwifery is being squeezed by regulatory overreach, while families seeking conscience-aligned care are left with fewer options.

NATBR Focuses on protecting birth autonomy, informed consent, parental rights, traditional/out-of-hospital midwifery, and medical choice.

Advocates nationwide for families and birth workers facing regulatory overreach.

Abby’s work (and that of many other midwives) shows a pattern: faith-grounded birth workers are often the ones bearing the brunt of enforcement priorities that prioritize uniformity over pluralism.

When traditional midwifery is restricted, religious families lose practical access to care that honors their beliefs. Parents lose the ability to direct the upbringing and birth of their children in line with their faith. Midwives who feel called to this work face moral dilemmas or career-ending barriers.

This is exactly the kind of conscience conflict the Religious Liberty Commission was created to address.

The Opportunity Before Us

The good news is that the DOJ draft report already tackles religious liberty in healthcare.

Adding strong language on traditional midwifery, faith-based maternity care, and parental rights would send a clear signal:

Conscience protections must extend beyond doctors refusing procedures — they must also safeguard those who provide culturally and religiously congruent care.

States should not be allowed to effectively outlaw or heavily burden time-honored birth practices that religious communities have relied on for generations.

Federal guidance should affirm that safety and religious liberty are not mutually exclusive.

Strong protections here would help prevent discrimination, reduce unnecessary burdens, and preserve genuine diversity in how Americans bring children into the world.

Take Action:

Please take 2 minutes today to send a comment supporting protection for traditional midwifery, faith-based birth practices, and the families who rely on them.

Email your comment to: RLC@usdoj.gov

Subject line: PUBLIC COMMENT – Chapter 9 / Healthcare Conscience – [Your Name]

Copy and paste:

“Please include clear protections for traditional midwifery and faith-based birth practices in the final report. Religious families should not face unnecessary burden or discrimination when choosing care consistent with their beliefs. Federal guidance should support conscience protections, parental rights, and culturally grounded maternity care.”

Please send by Monday, July 12.📆🔚

And please share this post with midwives, doulas, church groups, homeschool families, and anyone who values religious freedom in birth.

Thank you for joining me in helping future generations have the rights we sometimes take for granted. And thank you for Sharing!

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