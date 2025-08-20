Addendum August 20, 2025 at 9:56 pm PST: I am adding this excellent video by Dr. K. Paul Stoller, as it is a great review of history, intent, and filings on this important case. Thank you for giving it a LIKE and sharing it!

Who is Richard Jaffe, Esq.?

Here is his information, from the first page of his website HERE:

Richard Jaffe is a health care litigator, focusing on cutting-edge medical/legal issues. He has a JD from Columbia Law School where he was a member of the Columbia Law Review and a Stone Scholar and a BA with honors from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem where he received the prize for academic excellence in the History and Philosophy of Science. He is admitted to practice in California, Texas, and New York, but works on litigation and criminal and administrative investigations involving significant health care issues throughout the country. DONATE TO FIGHT FOR PHYSICIANS’ FREE SPEECH RIGHTS. His book, Galileo’s Lawyer tells the stories of medical mavericks who faced off against the government and gives an insider’s view on some of his high-profile and controversial medical cases. GALILEO’S LAWYER at Amazon My Latest lawsuit, Thomas v. Monarez: complaint2 Follow me on Twitter @JaffeRick for the latest. CONTACT INFORMATION: California

428 J Street, 4th Floor

Sacramento, Ca. 95814

916-492-6038

713-626-9420 (fax) Houston

4900 Woodway, Suite 510

Houston, Tx. 77056

713-857-8096

713-626-9420 (fax) rickjaffeesquire@gmail.com Hours: 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Eastern Time *** Information contained in this website is not intended as, or constitutes legal advice for any particular individual or circumstance. No use will be made of comments to blog posts, nor is information collected about visitors of this site, in terms of privacy issues.

This is an email I recently received:

For the first time, a federal lawsuit challenges the CDC’s 72-dose childhood vaccine schedule on the grounds that it has never been safety tested as actually administered. It may also surprise you that the government’s own outside advisors have been urging these studies for almost 25 years. On Friday August 15th, I filed Thomas v. Monarez in federal court in D.C. on behalf of Dr. Paul Thomas, Dr. Kenneth Stoller, and Stand for Health Freedom. The case goes to the heart of the CDC’s childhood immunization program — a 72+ dose medical intervention schedule that has never been tested. Unlike some of my past cases (Cardenas v Monarez, Kory v. Bonta, Hoang v. Bonta and Stockton v Ferguson), this case will be 100% funded by the community. To make that possible, I’ve created a GiveSendGo campaign. If you have the wherewithal, please donate: https://www.givesendgo.com/shareddecisionmakingforvaccine Why this case, and why now? This lawsuit is a natural extension of Cardenas v. Monarez, which I recently dismissed, after the CDC moved the COVID-19 shot for healthy kids into the shared decision-making category and dropped the requirement that Medicaid pediatricians order it. Those were the two objectives of that case, and with them met, the case became moot and it was time to move on to what’s next. And what’s next was a much bigger problem. I don’t think most of the general public is aware of the two critical facts underlying this case: that the CDC had never tested the complete schedule for safety and that the IOM had been asking the CDC to do so for almost 25 years. One of goals of this lawsuit is to put these two facts before the public at large. Our plaintiffs live the reality of this unproven vaccine recommended schedule. Dr. Thomas lost his pediatric practice after publishing data comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children—finding vaccinated children had 4.5 times more asthma, 30 times more allergic rhinitis, and 3.3 times more ADHD. Dr. Stoller had his license revoked for writing medical exemptions based on genetic risk factors. And Stand for Health Freedom has spent years supporting families boxed in by ACIP’s one-size-fits-all criteria. This case gives them—and millions of families like them—a chance to confront the system directly. What makes this different from past lawsuits? Most challenges have been about state mandates or exemptions. Thomas v. Monarez goes to the source. Every state law, every school requirement, every board disciplinary action traces back to ACIP’s “Category A” recommendations — which function as binding standards despite their advisory nature. Our suit challenges the CDC on multiple constitutional and administrative grounds. First, the agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act by issuing de facto mandates without rule-making and ignoring cumulative safety. Second, it violated the Constitution by creating untested federal standards that states enforce as mandates, stripping parents of informed consent, denying medically vulnerable children recognition, and suppressing dissenting physicians through coordinated professional retaliation. If the CDC childhood recommendation foundation fails, the mandates built on top of it must be reconsidered. The 27-year cover-up Perhaps most damning: the CDC exists within HHS, which has disregarded federal law for 27 years by failing to submit the required biennial vaccine safety reports to Congress. During this decades-long silence, the schedule ballooned from 24 to 72+ doses, autism rates exploded from 1 in 150 to 1 in 31, and chronic disease now affects over half of American children. What we’re asking the court to do We’re not asking to ban vaccines. We’re asking the courts to force the CDC to change the childhood vaccine schedule from Category A recommendations to Category B — shared decision-making between families and physicians — until the CDC does the testing its advisors have recommended for decades. Seventeen EU nations, the UK, and Japan already operate this way: no mandates, 90%+ vaccination rates, and healthier children across every metric. These countries prove the CDC’s core premise wrong—high vaccination rates don’t require coercion. Parents make responsible choices when given honest information and medical freedom. The CDC assumes America cannot do the same. The data say otherwise. The bottom line This case puts the CDC’s entire childhood program on trial. For decades, the agency has demanded proof of harm while refusing to do the studies that could provide it, and physicians who attempt to fill that research gap or challenge the schedule or ACIP’s narrow contraindications and precautions framework are ridiculed and delicensed. Meanwhile, American children have become the sickest in the developed world under the most aggressive vaccine schedule on earth. That era is over. They want to claim the program is safe? Fine. Prove it. And once again, this case will be 100% funded by the community. Check out my campaign here: https://www.givesendgo.com/shareddecisionmakingforvaccine Here is the complaint: complaint2 Tally Ho!

Rick Jaffe, Esq. Source: HERE, where you can sign up for Atty. Richard Jaffe’s email newsletter.

The GiveSendGo for Community Fundraising for Atty. Jaffe

The site is HERE.

Here is the fundraiser:

Shared Decision Making Until Proven Safe Support Thomas. v. Monarez, Civ. Action No. 1:25-cv-02685, District of Columbia District Court, filed August 15, 2025 by Rick Jaffe, Esq. Until the CDC proves the full childhood vaccine schedule is safe, every vaccine decision must be made between doctor and family. For over 20 years, the government's own top scientific advisors have told the CDC to study whether giving 70+ vaccines to children is safe. The CDC's response? Silence—while expanding the schedule and punishing doctors who ask questions." Why We're Suing The United States gives more vaccines to children than any other country, yet has never evaluated the safety of its schedule in the form in which it is actually given. Instead of answering decades of scientific warnings, the CDC continues to issue universal ("Category A") recommendations for more than 70 doses by age 18. The CDC's universal childhood vaccine recommendations are not supported by cumulative safety evidence, but by the untested assumption that if each vaccine is safe in isolation, the whole schedule must be safe." States then use these recommendations to build school and daycare requirements—without the foundational safety science in place. While American children have become the sickest in the developed world—with over 50% suffering chronic conditions, the CDC expands an untested schedule and destroys careers of doctors who question it. What We're Demanding 1. Suspend all CDC universal childhood vaccine recommendations until rigorous, real-world, cumulative safety studies are completed. 2. Require "shared clinical decision-making" for every childhood vaccine—so that until safety is proven, decisions are made between doctor and family. 3. Protect physicians from retaliation for speaking honestly about patient safety. Our Legal Strategy We're not challenging state vaccine laws. We're demanding the federal government provide actual evidence before issuing universal medical recommendations that states then mandate. This Works Around the World Seventeen EU countries, the UK, and Japan use shared decision-making for childhood vaccines. Result? 90%+ vaccination rates with healthier children. No coercion needed—just honest information and medical freedom. Why This Case Matters • This is not about banning vaccines. It is about demanding real science and real choice. Any family who wants their children fully vaccinated (and that might be most families) will continue to vaccinate their kids. • It protects the First Amendment rights of physicians and the informed consent rights of parents. • It sets a precedent that no universal medical recommendation should exist without cumulative safety evidence. Our Goal Until the CDC proves the safety of the entire program, every childhood vaccine should be subject to shared clinical decision-making between doctor and family. Call to Action Help us force the CDC to make this happen. Your donation funds the legal case and advocacy. Every child deserves individualized medical care. Every parent deserves honest information. Every doctor deserves protection from retaliation for putting patients first. Please give today and share widely. Until safety is proven, it's shared decision-making for every family. This lawsuit has been filed (and initially funded) by health care and constitutional lawyer, Richard Jaffe, Esq.: https://www.rickjaffe.com. (A copy of the complaint can be downloaded from the first page of his website.)

The Complaint

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This lawyer has some guts.

I know this is The Beast System and everything is rigged, but to see a lawyer take this case upon himself — with no funding source, essentially volunteering his time… that is something REFRESHING!

DID YOU SEE THE GSG ONLY HAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF FUNDS RAISED?

I THINK THIS IS VERY ADMIRABLE, REFRESHING, AND CHRISTIAN! I don’t know if Atty. Jaffe is religious or Christian, but it sure seems that those who do these kinds of things in the Medical Freedom movement believe in God and they don’t become millionaires over something they are selling!

I think Atty. Jaffe is the real deal and I wish him all blessings in this endeavor. I’m sure his family may be threatened, and he is/has paid a big price for going against the CDC, but I wanted to bring you some GOOD NEWS today, and let you know that there ARE some good people out there (besides me HA-HA-HA!)

My laptop is going to die so let us pray for him and his Team, who undoubtedly are also volunteering!

Let Us Pray

Father God,

We lift up the Law Office of Richard Jaffe, Esq. today, in light of this big endeavor they have before them.

We know that our hope is in You, we keep our eyes to the skies, and we thank You for all Your goodness and mercy, Holy God of All Creation!

Bless The Jaffe Team! Bless their time, and multiply the work of their hands and the steps of their feet so they go FAR AND WIDE with this case, unraveling more nonsense and evil that probably our minds can bear.

BLESS THEM! MULTIPLY THEIR EFFORTS! GIVE THEM KNOWLEDGE, TIMINE, AND GRACE! MAKE EVERYTHING WORK BETTER FOR THEM THAN IT IS SUPPOSED TO!

YOU ARE OUR MIGHTY GOD! YOU ARE THE GOD WE SERVE! YOU ARE THE GOD OF ALL CREATION, HOLY LORD! ANGELS BOW BEFORE YOU, AS WE DO!

Open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be close, WE ASK THIS IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS!

AMEN!

