Audio Clips from an Arizona Public High School 9th Grade Health Class
The Tweet
The Video
Today’s Topic: Sexuality and LGBTQ beliefs can be influenced by our religious
1. Certain faiths want to kill LGBTQ people.
2. Doubt your religious beliefs.
3. Traditional Bible teaching is wrong.
4. How to “progress” through a sex change.
5. Parents shouldn’t be trusted.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Parents need to home school, or at least get out of public school. The propaganda is getting worse, as if that is possible.
Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.
~ Isaiah 5:20
Let Us Pray
Father God,
We come together for the children. Protect them, Lord, guide the parents and give them boldness to protect them.
We pray and intercede for this, Lord. Whether it is school activities, vaccines, child trafficking, or anything, Lord, we ask for you to protect them!
In the Name of Jesus,
Amen!
