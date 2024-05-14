This is my Substack on alternative and natural approaches to prevent and treat Avian Bird Flu.

Since certain companies and ‘medical freedom’ physicians are still pushing Tamiflu™, I want you to see the list of alternatives from nature (which to my knowledge, none of them have offered, and instead continue to push Tamiflu).

Here is the short list:

Astragalus, cayenne pepper, echinacea, elderberry (brand of black elderberry Sambucol), forsythia, garlic, ginger, green tea, intermittent fasting, iodine spray 1%, olive leaf extract, oregano, star anise, steam, turmeric, and vitamin D.

I would expect ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to be effective, therefore their natural counterparts also, i.e., Nigella sativa and quercetin/green tea/ECGC, respectively.

I am still investigating ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, but common sense dictates that they would …