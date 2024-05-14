Avian Bird Flu: Symptoms and Natural Remedies
With a Special Emphasis on Zinc Ionophores (and Zinc) to Inhibit All Viruses from Replicating
This is my Substack on alternative and natural approaches to prevent and treat Avian Bird Flu.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Since certain companies and ‘medical freedom’ physicians are still pushing Tamiflu™, I want you to see the list of alternatives from nature (which to my knowledge, none of them have offered, and instead continue to push Tamiflu).
Here is the short list:
Astragalus, cayenne pepper, echinacea, elderberry (brand of black elderberry Sambucol), forsythia, garlic, ginger, green tea, intermittent fasting, iodine spray 1%, olive leaf extract, oregano, star anise, steam, turmeric, and vitamin D.
I would expect ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to be effective, therefore their natural counterparts also, i.e., Nigella sativa and quercetin/green tea/ECGC, respectively.
I am still investigating ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, but common sense dictates that they would …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Rebel Patient™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.