We live in a time when good is called evil and evil is called good.

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5:20 KJV

Evil walks amongst the people, and the government cannot be relied upon to keep a community safe. Perhaps these people are vaccinated and have undergone personality changes. Whatever it is, be aware of your surroundings in all public places. Especially in Calgary.

The Tweet

The Video

Another Tweet

The Article

A 35-year-old trans-identified male in Alberta, Canada, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault last week after attacking his children, during which he severed the esophagus of his 8-year-old daughter. The girl is in hospital and will require a feeding tube in what is expected to be a lengthy recovery. Alice Michael Joseph Attwood, who uses “she/they/he” pronouns and describes himself as a “genderfluid queerdo” on social media, was arrested after the February 19 attack and appeared before a justice of the peace in Grand Prairie. The court then chose to release Attwood pending his next court date on March 13. However, Attwood’s family members were concerned about the release plan and quickly petitioned the court for an involuntary psychiatric hold so that Attwood would be committed to a hospital. The family told media that they feared for the safety of Attwood’s children, themselves, and the public, and did not understand why the judge had released him on a promise to appear. Their application for a psychiatric hold was ultimately granted, leaving Attwood confined to a mental health unit. However, it appears that Attwood was released on February 25, earlier than the family anticipated. Attwood has been active on social media since the violent attacks – even commenting about and admitting to stabbing his children. “For obvious reasons I’m going to sit and stay silent on the locally viral rumors going around. I understand people’s upset (trust it’s not as high as my own) and I’m going to answer for what I did. When I can see the picture more clearly then I will be here to hold myself accountable as well. It’s just… not the right time for that. I need to focus on my mental health and finding the WHY to this happening… which means not being online,” he wrote. “I am very apologetic and hurt though. Trust that. This was nowhere near my 2025 bingo card,” Attwood posted on Facebook this week from the psychiatric hospital where he had been staying.

In a comment below the post, he admits to stabbing his children: “And yes, I stabbed my daughter in the shoulder, and scraped my sons arm. The cause, and the why are the slander I am mentioning here. I definitely had some sort of mental break… that’s why I’m in psych.” Another user added screenshots of comments Attwood made on Discord while he was still held on psychiatry unit. “On the psychology ward. I sort of had a break happen. My kids are OK, but I did sort of… unconsciously stab Mia in the shoulder. I feel terrible. Then I had this feeling in emergency tonight that a ritual was taking place and people didn’t even know it… but I watched the whole thing unfold. I even saw an Indigenous queen. She was so regal. (Literal old lady with her son walking around.) All in my head of course, but it did… kind of make me feel better about the whole thing,” wrote Attwood. Bizarrely, Attwood also posted selfies he took while in his hospital bed. In another comment, Attwood responded to a woman who offered him sympathy for his situation, writing: “Thank you so much. I was definitely terrified of just being rejected for that happening. I’ve got a lot to go through now, and it’ll be a lot of work… but I finally found my friends… And it’s all of YOUUUU. Mod Squad!!! Assemble!” Attwood was previously employed as a paramedic in Alberta. He has made several social media posts about being unable to work due to an alleged “disability,” or Fibromyalgia. He set up a GoFundMe for donations to support him and his three children, the youngest two apparently living with him full time. He posted that he was separated from the children’s mother. In another Facebook post, Attwoord stated he would use some of the funds to ensure his oldest could go to a “trans-inclusive” school in Calgary, suggesting the child identifies as transgender. “This is terrifying enough to get a GoFundMe made… let alone expect it to do well… I just, don’t have any other way right now. It’s me… and this thing, and what little bit my co-parent can manage to send me trying to live in Calgary so our oldest can go to the only trans-inclusive school we have been able to find…” Just days before stabbing his own children, Attwood uploaded a reel to Instagram in which he said that he needs to “protect [his] family from the negativity within.” He also posted a meme about Elon Musk being “transphobic,” accompanied by a series of rambling thoughts.

“Nobody needs T.R.A.S.H in their lives. It’s insidious. Like being a cop. It can infect the whole family, and even the friend group. That level of Fash was only reserved for one group before, until incels showed up anyways… well, and cops. Because, ACAB. Unless they’re going to actually do something about it, and then they’re a reformed version of that. Just remember though. Just because you’re trash, doesn’t mean you can’t do great things. Don’t let shame hold you down,” he wrote, adding that T.R.A.S.H was an acronym which stood for: “Transphobic. Racist. Ableist. Sexist. Homophobic.” Attwood continued that he “used to be trash too.” In media coverage of the stabbings, most Canadian news outlets referred to Attwood using “she/her” or “they/them” pronouns. Reduxx is your source of pro-woman, pro-child safeguarding news and commentary. We’re 100% independent! Support our mission by making a donation. Source: https://reduxx.info/canada-trans-identified-male-charged-with-stabbing-his-own-children-is-released-pending-trial/

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This is so demonic and disgusting that Canada may as will have NO LAWS AT ALL.

Because this was attempted murder. Just inches away?

The trachea and carotid arteries. The jugular vein. The nerves and muscles.

To stab the esophagus, which is behind the trachea (windpipe), the knife entered one side of the trachea, either the right or left. Thank the Lord that the knife completely missed the severing of her breathing pipe.

Let alone the carotid artery.

The knife had to enter one side, go behind the trachea, miss the trachea and carotid artery, which would have bled and bled.

It also missed the jugular vein but severed a lot of nerves, including the vagus nerve.

It’s a miracle the little girl didn’t bleed to death. God’s angel was watching over her!

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

We see so much evil, even that done by a parent on their own child. We pray and intercede for this little girl and boy, Lord, that they can be healed from this trauma.

Bless the girl’s throat and neck! Make her heal 100%! Help her take what was meant for evil and turn it into good, Holy God!

Let me serve as a better example… let me lead people to You, Father and Lord of all Creation! Let me speak of Your mercy and kindness, sharing all You have done so that I may be in Your presence!

Let the blood of Jesus be more real to me than ever, cleansing me from all evil! Take what was meant for evil and turn it into good, and the saving of many lives, Lord God of all the Ages, You Who are Filled with Love and Mercy!

I pray for all the children, Lord! Bless them! Keep them holy!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment