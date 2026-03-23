Let me introduce you to Jacqui Deevoy. You’ll want to listen to what she has to say, and you can ask her questions LIVE, HERE .

Jacqui Deevoy is a British investigative journalist, filmmaker, author, and documentary producer with over 40 years in media.

She began her career writing for teen and women’s magazines in the 1980s, later contributing to national newspapers, editing features, and authoring horoscope books and a novel. Disillusioned with mainstream media post-2020, she shifted to independent work, focusing on censored topics.

Her groundbreaking investigations expose alleged involuntary euthanasia in UK hospitals and care homes during the Covid era, particularly through midazolam protocols and end-of-life pathways. She produced the documentaries: A Good Death? (2021), Playing God (2024), and UNSEEN, plus her book MURDERED BY THE STATE: Involuntary Euthanasia in Plain Sight (2026), compiling shocking family testimonies and whistleblower accounts.

We are so proud that on March 21, 2026, she won the Transformational Truth Award alongside others like Andrew Bridgen. Jacqui hosts shows, writes on Substack, and advocates fearlessly for transparency.

JOIN us on Tuesday as we hear shocking (but not shocking to those of use who already know) stories of nursing home (AKA care home) deaths using midazolam and morphine.

Jacqui Deevoy’s fearless truth-bomb ‘Murdered by the State’ is absolutely essential reading—brave, explosive, unmissable!”

MURDERED BY THE STATE

It wasn’t happening just in the U.S.

Murdered by the State: Involuntary Euthanasia in Plain Sight by Jacqui Deevoy is a hard-hitting, investigative exposé published in late 2025 (or early 2026 editions noted) by 104 Publishing.

This book compiles 42 raw, first-person accounts from devastated family members whose loved ones allegedly died through involuntary euthanasia in UK hospitals, care homes, hospices, and even at home—primarily during and after the Covid-19 period.

Deevoy, an award-winning journalist who has tracked this issue since 2020, argues that a silent, state-sanctioned cull has occurred for decades via “end-of-life” pathways, but escalated dramatically under protocols like NG163.

Protocol NG163

NG163 was the UK’s NICE rapid guideline (full title: COVID-19 Rapid Guideline: Managing Symptoms (including at the end of life) in the Community), issued on April 3, 2020, and last updated October 13, 2020.

Developed urgently by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in collaboration with NHS England and NHS Improvement, it provided emergency advice for healthcare professionals handling suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases outside hospitals—such as in homes, care homes, or hospices.

The guideline focused on symptom relief for key issues like cough (codeine or morphine), fever (paracetamol or ibuprofen), breathlessness (opioids like morphine, often combined with benzodiazepines like midazolam or lorazepam), anxiety/agitation/delirium (midazolam, haloperidol, levomepromazine), and anticipatory prescribing.

For patients nearing end of life, it directed professionals to follow parts of existing NICE NG31 (care of dying adults), emphasizing not withholding opioids or sedatives due to fears of respiratory depression in dying individuals. It included dosing tables for oral and subcutaneous routes (e.g., syringe drivers for continuous delivery), and stressed communication, care planning, infection control, and rapid deterioration risks in vulnerable groups (such as the elderly and those with comorbidities like COPD or diabetes).

Prescribers were advised to consider patient factors (frailty, renal function) and seek specialist palliative input when possible. It encouraged anticipatory medicines stockpiling and alternative routes amid shortages.

Controversy erupted over its extrapolation of cancer palliative dosing to COVID patients (limited evidence base), potential for overuse of sedatives/opioids in non-specialist settings, risks of hastening death in non-terminal cases, and lack of strong COVID-specific trials.

Critics (in BMJ responses, inquiries, and investigations) linked high midazolam/morphine use in care homes to excess deaths, alleging it enabled involuntary euthanasia-like pathways under “end-of-life” guise—claims amplified in works like Jacqui Deevoy’s.

Defenders saw it as pragmatic for overwhelmed services prioritizing comfort in dying patients.

NG163 was replaced by updated guidance like NG191 (managing COVID-19) as evidence evolved and the pandemic shifted. The original remains archived on NICE’s site for historical reference:

The original archived version of NICE guideline NG163 (”COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community”) is available on the NICE website for historical reference.Direct link to the guideline page (noting it has been replaced by NG191): https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng163 The PDF download of the full original guideline (from its publication on April 3, 2020, with last update October 13, 2020) is here:

https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng163/resources/covid19-rapid-guideline-managing-symptoms-including-at-the-end-of-life-in-the-community-pdf-66141899069893. This page explicitly states the guideline was updated and replaced by NG191 (managing COVID-19), but the archived content remains accessible for reference. If the direct PDF link doesn’t load, check the main NG163 page for the “Download guidance (PDF)” option under the historical version details.

Victims—often not terminally ill—were reportedly sedated into oblivion using heavy doses of midazolam combined with morphine (described as “killer cocktails” or “death row drugs”), dehydration, denied food/water, and labeled “do not resuscitate” without family consent or proper oversight.

Families describe isolation (no visitors allowed), gaslighting by staff, inappropriate smirks or comments from caregivers, and rapid declines after protocol implementation on otherwise stable patients: elderly parents, healthy spouses, siblings, or those with mental health issues deemed burdensome.

Edited by Deevoy with assistance from Richard Cox, the stories are visceral and heartbreaking—not abstract conspiracy theories, but direct testimonies of what the author calls crimes disguised as compassionate care. The book exposes systemic lack of transparency, justice, and accountability in the NHS and private facilities, urging readers to recognize patterns to protect vulnerable loved ones. It’s a call to action against medical democide, described as “not a conspiracy—it’s a crime.”

Harrowing yet essential reading for anyone concerned with healthcare ethics, patient rights, and hidden abuses during crises.

The Death Rate in UK Nursing Homes

There is no official, universally agreed “death rate” directly attributed to NG163 (NICE guideline on managing COVID-19 symptoms in the community, issued April 2020) in UK nursing/care homes, because causation isn’t tracked that way—death certificates don’t record medications like midazolam/morphine.

Official sources (e.g., ONS) don’t link midazolam, morphine, or protocols to specific mortality stats.

NG163 guided symptom management, including end-of-life sedation, but debates rage over misuse. Key statistics from reliable sources focus on excess deaths in care homes (often called nursing homes in UK context):

In England, ~29,542 excess deaths occurred in care homes from early 2020 to August 2020 (first 23 weeks of the pandemic), per a 2021 BMJ Open study using Care Quality Commission data. This equated to ~6.5% of all care home beds (higher in nursing homes at 8.4% vs. residential at 4.6%). About 65% were confirmed/suspected COVID-19; the rest were unexplained but clustered in outbreak-affected homes. “Excess mortality for care home residents during the first 23 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in England: a national cohort study” by Marcello Morciano et al. https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-021-01945-2; The PMC mirror (free full text) is here: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7932761/.

April 2020 saw a massive spike: 28,000–29,000 care home deaths in England (Amnesty International/ONS-linked reports), with excess deaths up ~46% over prior years. Some analyses (e.g., a controversial 2023/2024 paper in Medical & Clinical Research) claim high correlation (>90%) between midazolam prescriptions and excess deaths (42,000 UK-wide in April, with ~35,600 midazolam doses), suggesting iatrogenic factors or euthanasia-like protocols drove many non-COVID deaths. Here are the direct links to the sources referenced in that statement: Amnesty International report (October 2020: As If Expendable: The UK Government’s Failure to Protect Older People in Care Homes during the COVID-19 Pandemic): Full report: https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/eur45/3152/2020/en/

Press release with the key figure (~28,186 excess deaths in English care homes from March 2 to June 12, 2020, with over 18,500 confirmed COVID-19): https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/press-release/2020/10/uk-older-people-in-care-homes-abandoned-to-die-amid-government-failures-during-covid-19-pandemic/ This covers the broader March–June period (not strictly April), but April 2020 was the peak spike month within it. The ~28,000–29,000 range often appears in summaries of this report or related media (e.g., Business Insider coverage citing ~28,116 excess deaths). ONS-linked data for context on excess deaths and spikes:

ONS weekly deaths bulletins (e.g., for April 2020 peaks) are archived here: https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional (search for April 2020 weeks). Excess percentages varied by week/place, but care homes saw sharp rises (e.g., ~99% increase in some weekly comparisons per ONS provisional data). Controversial 2023/2024 paper in Medical & Clinical Research, by Wilson Sy: “Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic”: Full open-access PDF: http://www.medclinrese.org/open-access/excess-deaths-in-the-united-kingdom-midazolam-and-euthanasia-in-the-covid19-pandemic.pdf

Or via ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/378341875_Excess_Deaths_in_the_United_Kingdom_Midazolam_and_Euthanasia_in_the_COVID-19_Pandemic. It claims >90% correlation between midazolam use and excess deaths (e.g., ~35,600 midazolam doses linked to ~42,000 UK-wide excess deaths in April 2020 ). Note: This is a non-peer-reviewed/open-access paper often cited in alternative analyses but disputed by mainstream sources. These figures are from excess mortality calculations (comparing to 2015–2019 baselines), not direct protocol attributions.



What the Critics Have To Say

Critics like Jacqui Deevoy’s say that NG163 enabled overuse of midazolam + morphine in vulnerable residents, hastening deaths via respiratory depression—especially without GP visits, testing shortages, or hospital admissions. It separated families and resulted in MURDER BY THE STATE.

What the Government Has to Say

Official views (e.g., Full Fact, government responses) say increased prescribing was for “comfort” in “dying COVID patients”, with no evidence of widespread deliberate killing.

Official ONS/Scottish data show spikes (e.g., Scotland: 2,724 care home deaths in April 2020, 153% above average), but no direct NG163 causation count exists—FOIs often go unanswered on exact links. As evidence evolved, the guideline was replaced by NG191.

The UK vs. The US

US hospital context in 2020 showed no equivalent single “protocol” like NG163 in nursing homes, but we saw hospital protocols using Remdesivir, mechanical ventilation, and high-dose sedatives (e.g., midazolam/fentanyl/propofol or Precedex in ICUs), and early intubation policies.

Excess deaths were widespread:

US total excess deaths: ~480,000 in 2020 (Our World in Data/CDC estimates), vs. ~350,000 confirmed COVID deaths—many non-COVID indirect (delayed care, etc.).

Hospital strain drove excess: When ICU beds hit high occupancy (e.g., >75–100%), models predicted 12,000–80,000 additional excess deaths nationally in following weeks (CDC/MMWR 2021).

Place of death: Most COVID-attributed deaths (68–70%) occurred in hospitals/medical facilities in early 2020 (CDC data), unlike UK’s care home skew. Nursing homes saw high excess too (40% of early US COVID deaths), but hospitals bore the brunt of ventilated cases.

Protocol controversies: Remdesivir and mechanical ventilation killed 80-90% of patients in some hospitals. Ventilation mortality was high (e.g., 40–50% in early cohorts). Lawsuits allege “Remdesivir protocols” caused kidney failure/deaths without consent; no one has won a case to date.

Key differences:

UK: Excess concentrated in (nursing) care homes (~6.5% of beds were lost early on), often non-hospital, with sedation protocols criticized as hastening non-terminal deaths.

US: Excess more hospital-heavy due to aggressive admission/ventilation, and overall scale larger (US population ~5x UK, higher per-capita excess in some analyses). We had no single guideline like NG163 in nursing homes.

In raw numbers, US hospital-linked excess was far higher due to scale, but per-capita or percentage-wise, UK’s care home spikes were more dramatic in early waves.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I have a lot of questions for Jacqui and will come back and edit this section to show what she said.

What first made you suspect that something deeply wrong was happening with “end-of-life” protocols in UK hospitals and care homes during the early Covid period? Of the 42 family stories in Murdered by the State, which one haunts you the most and why? How did families describe the moment they realized their loved one had been placed on a midazolam/morphine pathway without their knowledge or consent? You’ve called this a “silent genocide.” What evidence convinced you it wasn’t isolated mistakes but a systemic, repeated pattern? What role did NICE guideline NG163 play in enabling these practices, and why do you believe it was never properly investigated or repealed with accountability? How did the mainstream media and medical regulators respond when you and the families started speaking out—and what barriers did you face trying to get the truth published? After producing documentaries like A Good Death? and Playing God, what new information or whistleblower accounts emerged that pushed you to write the book? You received the Transformational Truth Award—what does that recognition mean to you personally, and how has it impacted your work? For someone worried about a vulnerable loved one in hospital or care right now, what practical steps can families take to protect them from unwanted “end-of-life” protocols? Do you have an I Do Not Consent Form™? Looking ahead, what justice do you hope to see for the families in your book—and what changes to UK healthcare law or oversight would prevent this from ever happening again?

PLEASE LISTEN IN HERE and Join Me!

Tuesday, March 24: 10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

We come before You with heavy hearts, lifting up Jacqui Deevoy—Your courageous daughter who has carried the unbearable weight of truth into the light.

Strengthen her spirit, guard her from exhaustion and harm, and surround her with Your peace as she continues to speak for the voiceless. Grant her wisdom, courage, and continuing and unwavering resolve.

Lord, embrace the grieving families whose loved ones were taken too soon—parents, spouses, children stolen in hospital beds and care homes under protocols that betrayed trust. Comfort them in their anguish, dry their endless tears, and heal the deep wounds of betrayal and loss. Let them feel Your arms around them, whispering that their cries have not been forgotten.

We also cry out for our nation and every soul across America who lost over 1.6 million in hospitals—many in fear, isolation, and under treatments that brought more suffering than solace. Forgive where doctors and staff lied and failed families, where compassion was overshadowed by money, fear, or protocol.

Bring truth to hidden places, justice to the wronged, and reform so no more lives are lost in silence.

May Your healing light expose darkness, restore dignity to the vulnerable, and unite us in pursuit of true care and mercy.

In the name of Jesus, our Redeemer and Comforter, we pray.

Amen.

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