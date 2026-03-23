The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
7h

Wary of your recent crossposting of Jenna's Substack.

All characters are controlled opposition especially military controlled Kory

and Nurse Erin.

If they want heroes

We dive them heroes.

Albert Pike

Freemason

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